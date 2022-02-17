Legacy continues year of firsts with quarterfinal win

After Thursday night's 4-1 win by Legacy over Century in the first round of the West Region tournament, both teams find themselves in unfamiliar territory.

On Century's end of things, the loss puts them one defeat away from breaking its 15-year streak of advancing to the state tournament. For Legacy, they earned the program's first postseason win.

"We knew it would be a tough game, and that's what it was right until the very end," Sabers head coach Mario Lamoureux said. "Two good hockey teams, and it was a fun game to be in."

While the entire Sabers team deserves credit for the win, plaudits go to goalie Tyler Miller and forward Josiah Will.

Miller would have pitched a shutout to win his first playoff game had it not been for a well-aimed snipe by Century's Kaden Roness midway through the first period.

"We did a good job of keeping them to the outside, but we were a little irresponsible with some of our puck decisions through the middle," Lamoureux said. "They almost made us pay a few times, but Tyler played really steady for us again.

"Roness' goal was a heck of a shot, from the outside and right under the bar, heck of a shot."

As for Will, he completed the first postseason, and third overall, hat trick of the Sabers' existence, giving his team more than enough firepower to earn their third win this season against Century.

"Feels great, we wanted it and wanted it bad," Will said. "There's a lot of emotion and rivalries, and it's hard to beat a team three times, but we've got a great group of guys and we got it done."

Legacy's defensive efforts have stymied Century in all three meetings, and the Sabers now own a 9-3 goal differential on the Patriots after allowing single goals in each meeting between the two teams.

Miller's play in net is a large part of that margin, as the sophomore had to be fantastic in net in the third period of Thursday's action to keep the Patriots at bay.

"He played really well," Lamoureux said. "He made some big saves and was really steady. A lot of times, he makes the game look easy, and he's been there all year for us and he gives us stability and confidence back there because he can keep us in every game."

Legacy's sharp play early forced the Patriots to commit two separate penalized infractions, and the Sabers took advantage of both.

Will tallied the icebreaker not three minutes in off a feed from senior defenseman Caleb Moore with 15 seconds left in Century's first infraction, and took a shot that was deflected behind Patriots goaltender Casey Odegaard by teammate Matthew Souther on the second.

"Our power play got two goals in the first period and that was a big jumpstart for us," Lamoureux said. "We just made a few more plays than they did. When you get to the postseason, your special teams have to make a difference.

"Nothing crazy or fancy on either goal, we got pucks to the net and had traffic and made some plays, and that's what you need to have on the power play."

A tense and scoreless second period followed the three-goal first period, which extended even longer when extra time was needed for the ice to properly dry.

Will didn't mind the delay. With the fastest goal yet scored by a Legacy player, Will shot out of a cannon off the opening faceoff and 12 seconds into the third period, Legacy had a 3-1 lead.

"About a month ago, (Will) came to me and wasn't getting on the score sheet much and asked what he needed to do to score more," Lamoureux said. "I told him he needed to keep doing things well, he does so many good things for our hockey team, I told him not to change what he's doing.

"He's getting rewarded now, not because he's changed his game at all, he's just executing on more plays and it's nice to see him have a big night against his old school."

The Sabers got some help in warding off any potential comeback by the Patriots. After Miller made several highlight-reel saves, a nasty boarding call led to a major penalty against the Patriots.

Legacy was unable to score on the five-minute power play, but they took precious time off the clock while playing mainly in Century's end. Minutes later, with Odegaard watching helplessly from the bench, Will completed the hat trick into Century's empty net.

"It felt great, didn't know I had it, just a great feeling," Will said. "Really wanted it."

With Bottineau-Rugby's surprising upset of Minot in the 5 p.m. game, the Sabers catch a bit of a break, having gone 0-2 against second-seeded Minot.

Legacy's record against Bottineau-Rugby is far more favorable, with the Sabers having swept the Braves in the regular season. But Lamoureux's squad isn't taking Bottineau-Rugby lightly.

"Same thing we brought into today, hard work and moving the puck and doing what our coach tells us to do to create offense," Will said.

BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 3, MINOT 2

In the first upset at this year's West Region tournament, Bottineau-Rugby scored a last-minute goal to avoid overtime and upset second-ranked Minot, 3-2.

Minot scored both of its goals 20 seconds apart in the first period, with Zachary Diehl and Brock Jones lighting the lamp for the Magicians at 15:38 and 15:58.

Bottineau leveled the score in the second period, with a goal first from Colton Getzlaff at 6:12 and then from Ethan Siemens at 16:09.

"We knew when we played them last time, we thought our 5-on-5 play was comparable," Braves head coach Jesse Nostdahl said. "We stuck to the gameplan. Really proud of the guys.

"There's a core group of guys that have been here a long time, been in big games, and everybody was calm and committed to the details."

Third-period play favored the Magicians, but with less than a minute to go, Siemens played the hero for the Braves, beating Minot goalie Noah Conklin (16 saves) on a rebound to give the Braves their first lead of the game.

Easton Freeman was solid in net for the Braves, stopping 24 of 26 Minot shots, including all 11 he faced in the critical third period.

"Easton is an athletic guy, and when his mental game is on, he can make big saves for you," Nostdahl said. "He did that tonight."

Minot pulled Conklin after the goal, but were unable to establish a presence in Bottineau-Rugby's end and saw their hopes of winning a West Region title fall by the wayside.

