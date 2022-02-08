Haskell's late goal lifts Bismarck over Century

Century playing Bismarck in boys hockey has been must-see action for years, and the chapter got a great new entry Tuesday as the Demons edged the Patriots 3-2.

It was a night of celebration for Bismarck hockey, as Dennis Nybo was inducted into the North Dakota Hockey Hall of Fame, Demons senior captain Hunter Acker was awarded the Joe Ulness award, and senior forward Brady Haskell scored a late goal, his first-ever tally at the varsity level, to avoid overtime and give the Demons a season sweep over their cross-town rivals.

"Any Bismarck-Century game is a rivalry game," Demons head coach Wes Carr said. "Records usually go out the window, and it's always an event. Troy had his boys ready to go tonight, and they've had a tough go this year and they started off their season rough, but they played really well tonight."

Bismarck scored individual tallies in each period while Century got both its tallies in the middle frame.

Bismarck got on the board at 10:19 in the first period, after traffic behind the net got the puck out front of the net and Braden Wolf punched a loose puck on the doorstep past Century goalie Kaden Jangula (24 saves).

"We jumped on loose pucks and won puck battles," Carr said. "We were able to get some shots off and create some traffic. That's what we needed to do tonight, and I thought we accomplished that well in the first period.

"It's always nice to play with the lead, even when we got tied up both times, it was nice to not be down and have to climb back up."

Power-play goals reigned in the second.

Century scored twice with the extra skater, first on a shot from the point from Mason Riegel that eluded the grasp of Bismarck goalie Carter Schafer (25 saves), then second on a nifty tic-tac-toe passing play that ended in a tap-in from Hayden Ritter.

Between those two Patriots power-play scores was Bismarck's own extra-skater celebration, with Brady Haskell intercepting a clearing attempt from a Century defender and centering to Owen Haase, who beat Jangula clean on the doorstep.

"We were up and down (on the penalty kill)," Carr said. "Maxon Vig quarterbacks their power play and it's work enough to shut him down, let alone the other guys out there."

After a lengthy third period where neither team could get much in the way of shots on net despite separate power-play opportunities, a seemingly harmless shot from the point by Haskell snuck through the searching arms of Jangula and sent Bismarck fans into a frenzy.

"It's surreal, that's my first-ever goal and to have it be against Century, a huge rival, and to complete the sweep, that's huge for us," Haskell said. "Luckily it was in a good spot, and I was excited when it came in."

The final minute of play was both full of action and filled with very little skating. Century pulled their goalie after the Bismarck goal, but two separate lengthy board battles ate up much of the final minute of play.

Frustration from the Century players showed when a Patriot and Demon player tangled after a whistle blew to bring the second of the two board battles to an end, with both players being hit with game misconducts for fighting.

"With those rivalry games, it's always close no matter how good each team is," Haskell said. "Each team gave their best, and it made for a good fight."

Century got a few final shots on Schafer in the final 10 seconds of play, but he steered them aside and Bismarck claimed its second victory of the season over Century.

"The nice thing about tonight is the guys that stepped needed to," Carr said. "A lot of guys played gritty hockey, simple hockey. We needed a grind-out win and that's what we got tonight."

