Four-goal third lifts Legacy over Bismarck High

The first time Bismarck High and Legacy faced off, the Demons were on the rise and the Sabers, still newcomers to North Dakota hockey, were shut out 3-0.

Legacy paid that loss back with interest Tuesday night at the VFW Sports Center, as they utilized a four-goal third period to beat Bismarck 7-3.

"Any time you lose to a team, you want to try and beat them the next time," Sabers head coach Mario Lamoureux said. "For us, we just wanted to keep playing the way we've played the last few games. I'm happy with the strides we've made, and now it's back to work tomorrow."

Lamoureux's squad led 1-0 after the first period, 3-2 after two, and overcame an early third-period tying tally from Remington Richardson to earn the win.

Bismarck had a brief 10-second lead in the second period, as an early power play goal from Owen Haase was followed by Haase scoring his second of the game for a 2-1 Demons lead.

Lucas Vasey leveled the score at two with a nifty backhander through traffic that beat Bismarck goaltender Carter Schafer, who had 17 saves on the night.

"It gives any team confidence when you get the first goal," Lamoureux said. "Teams play differently when they have the lead, but getting that first goal was big for our confidence. You're not always going to get the first goal, but tonight we were able to get it, and I think it helped us build the game.

"Anytime you give up a goal and get it right back, it's big for your confidence. It was a great response, great play by Vasey to tuck it home, and it was a big goal for us."

Avery McMahon, who led all scorers with three points on the evening (two goals and an assist), gave the Demons back the lead at 15:42 of the second.

The senior forward finished off a fast-developing breakaway off an excellent feed from Easton Moos, again eluding the grasp of Schafer.

"We were playing good hockey," Lamoureux said. "It was a tight game, but we were doing a good job of creating scoring chances, getting pucks at their net, and we just had to stick with how we wanted to play, and we just needed a bounce.

"It was a tough, hard-fought game by both teams."

Bismarck wasn't done trying to break its five-game losing streak. Remington Richardson beat Legacy goalie Tyler Miller three seconds after a period-straddling penalty by the Sabers expired 1:46 into the third period, again evening the score.

That's when Marcus Butts got into the action.

"He plays a hard, hard style (of hockey)," Lamoureux said. "He logs a lot of minutes, finds openings, finds space, and has good chemistry with who he is playing with. Glad to see him get rewarded again with a few more goals tonight."

Fresh off a hat trick in Legacy's win over Mandan on Saturday, Butts scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season to first give Legacy back the lead, and then to extend it.

"On our power play, we've worked on our timing and spacing a little bit," Lamoureux said. "We've started to pick that stuff up better as the season's gone along."

Butts' second goal came on the power play, Legacy's second man-advantage goal of the game after Elliot Houn broke the ice at 15:26 of the first period.

McMahon scored his second of the game 31 seconds after Butts' second, and when Bismarck pulled Schafer with 2:37 to go, a clean breakout and a nifty pass off the wall gave Moos the separation he needed to put the game away with an empty-netter.

"We were tenacious on the puck and our puck recoveries were really good in the offensive zone," Lamoureux said. "We try to stick with the way we play on a consistent basis and we hope, over time, it levels out."

Miller earned his eighth win of the season, sixth in regulation, by making 12 saves on 15 shots against.

"He was steady," Lamoureux said. "A couple of their guys made great shots, but he got back to work and kept us steady and made the saves he needed to. He bounced back and was ready to go."

The loss both extends Bismarck's losing streak to six games and also erases the Demons' margin of error in their hold over the third spot in the West Region standings.

Bismarck entered the game four points ahead of the Sabers, but now find themselves just a single point ahead, and Legacy has a game in hand on the Demons.

"It's going to be a dogfight, but our focus is our next game and having a good week of practice," Lamoureux said. "Next game up, we have to be ready to play."

