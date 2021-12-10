Fast start, special teams power Legacy to first home win

Seeking their first home win, the Legacy Sabers started fast and ended faster in an 8-1 win over Hazen-Beulah Friday.

Seven different Sabers scored goals and 12 had points, including two goals on the power play and a shorthanded goal late in the third period as running time kept the final period moving.

"Hazen-Beulah has been struggling this year, but I was stressing to the guys, they needed to come out and play the right way, do the things we've been working on, and we'd get a good result," Legacy head coach Mario Lamoureux said. "They don't have as many kids in their program as we do, but any time you get a win it's a good one, so we just worked on building our game."

Hazen-Beulah had the first good scoring chance, as a miscommunication by two Sabers along the offensive blue line led to a chance for the North Stars the other way. Sabers goalie Tyler Miller handled the chance with ease, making one of his 13 saves on the night.

A bad-angle shot by the Sabers led to the first goal, as Nelson Poppe threw a puck in the direction of the net from behind the end line and it deflected off a Hazen-Beulah defender as well as starting goaltender Jacob Bonebrake before ending up in the back of the net.

From there, the rout was on. Legacy scored their first power play goal midway through the first period, with Stryder McMahon feeding Lucas Vasey in the slot to make it 2-0 Sabers.

"Our power play has struggled, it's something we've emphasized," Lamoureux said. "We're trying to work our way to building a few things into our game each week as the season goes on."

The margin of victory could have been even larger, but a shot by the Sabers that ended up in the Hazen-Beulah net was waved off for high-sticking, and six seconds later, off the ensuing face-off in Legacy's defensive zone, Ronan Klindworth scored the one and only goal for the North Stars to make it 2-1.

Legacy went right back to work after allowing the goal, and with Hazen-Beulah all too willing to turn the puck over in all three zones of play, the Sabers would spend the majority of the game in the offensive zone.

Marcus Butts, the only Sabers player with two goals on the evening, scored his first with less than three minutes left on the backhand to restore the two-goal lead.

"If you're in the offensive zone, we want to be aggressive," Lamoureux said. "We got a lot of reps of understanding of how our flow should be in the offensive zone. Every game is a game to work on stuff, but tonight we had a little more time and space to work on stuff.

"At the same time, you have to play the right way and not underestimating a team like that, because you can run into a hot goalie at any time and get beat."

Lamoureux's crew ensured that the lead kept growing in the second. Braxton Wetzel scored from the top of the circle over Bonebrake's shoulder, and Butts scored his second on a shot from the point with Legacy on its third and final power play of the evening.

Miller was not busy often for the Sabers, but when he was tested, he made some spectacular saves. With the two-on-one in the first period already in his pocket, Miller somehow turned aside a two-on-nobody chance for the North Stars midway through the second, going horizontal at one point to keep the puck out of the net.

"Tyler's done a great job so far," Lamoureux said. "In our game against Dickinson, he gave us a chance to win the game. He wasn't seeing a lot of shots tonight, but other than the one that squeaked through, he did what he had to do."

The Sabers earned another first on Friday, and that was chasing a goalie. Bonebrake made it a little more than halfway through the second period, but once he allowed Legacy's sixth goal to Josiah Will by permitting the puck to slide right between his legs, his night was through.

Parker Frei came in to finish the rest of the game, and allowed two goals in the third period. One came 2:08 in at even strength, with Matthew Souther cleaning up a shot by Ivar Martell that had gone hard off the post seconds before, and the other came at 12:50 when the Sabers took advantage of a sloppy power play by the North Stars to score a shorthanded goal.

"Any time like you get offensive zone time like tonight, you can work on incorporating different looks in your game," Lamoureux said. "When you have a game that gets a little out of hand halfway through, you can start to incorporate more things."

Legacy continued to push for goals throughout the second and third period, and came close on multiple occasions, but eight goals would be all they would end up with.

Now Lamoureux has to be cautious with his players about the meaning of this game moving forward in their season.

"You don't want to create bad habits off a game like tonight," he said. "There are things we have to clean up, but for the most part, we're happy with the result we got."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0