Demons setting and hitting goals on win streak

A season-opening 8-0 loss was a wakeup call for the Bismarck Demons hockey team.

All they've done since then is go on a four-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 24-4.

"We've only played five teams," coach Wes Carr said. "We saw Fargo North in our first game and they blanked us up there. We had to hit a restart button right off the bat. By no means do we think we're at where we would like to be, but we're making some good improvements.

"We set goals after every game, and we've met or come within one or two of those goals in all of our games. Our kids have started to understand what the coaching staff expects of them in games and practice."

The third game in their win streak was against the second-place team in the West Region standings, Jamestown (3-1-0-0). A comfortable 4-1 lead against the Blue Jays became a tight 4-3 victory, but the Demons held on for a win on the road against a quality team.

"This year is wide open in the West Region," Carr said. "There are a lot of good hockey teams in our region that are right around the same level. If things had gone a little differently, we could be in the middle or the bottom of the standings."

It's been a balanced scoring attack that has led the Demons on their four-game win streak. Only senior forward Hunter Acker (4 goals, 7 assists) has more than 10 points on the season, and 13 different Demon players have points.

"Our first and second lines are scoring goals and doing what we ask of them, but our third line has also been impressive," Carr said, highlighting his third forward trio of Carsyn Sebastian, Charlie Jerome, and Braden Wolf. "They've done a good job of understanding what their role is on the team, dumping the puck, keeping it deep, going out there and playing smart defensive hockey."

As for Carr's top two lines, Acker is joined on Bismarck's first line with juniors Owen Haase and Beau Bitz. The trio has been electric. Beyond Acker's four goals and seven assists, Haase and Bitz have combined for six goals and four assists.

The trio constituted all of Bismarck's offense in its win over Legacy on Tuesday. Haase had two goals, Bitz had his first goal of the season, and Acker assisted on all three tallies in a 3-0 victory.

Things haven't gotten easier for opponents when Bismarck's second line has taken the ice. With Remington Richardson (4G, 3A), Brady Korsmo (1G, 3A), and Dawson Lentz (3G), teams have multiple scoring lines to defend.

"We shook up the lines after the Fargo North game and they're pretty set right now," Carr said. "They're doing good at their jobs. It's hard to tell sometimes which is our top line and which is our second line, and it's nice to see both having success."

The Demons have allowed just four goals total in their four-game winning streak.

Carr highlighted a few of his blue-liners that have been impactful.

"Garrett McIntyre and Hunter Hirvela didn't see a lot of time last year and they're both stepping up this year," he said. "Our returners have done a great job as well. It's nice to be able to roll six defensemen and have them play a big role on both offense and defense."

It's been a one-man operation in net so far for the Demons. Carter Schafer has played every minute of all five games, and has stopped 119 of the 131 shots against him for a 2.40 goals against average and a save percentage of .908.

Schafer has two shutouts, as the Demons beat Mandan 5-0 and then backstopped the 3-0 win over the Sabers on Tuesday. Schafer stopped 15 shots in the Mandan win and 31 against Legacy.

"Carter had to work hard to win the starting job," Carr said. "Our goaltending coach has done a good job of working with him and getting him to play at a higher level this year, after filling in for Logan Hendrickson last year."

An engaged special teams unit has also been crucial to Bismarck's success this year, something Carr noted has not always been the case in recent seasons.

"We've had issues in past seasons where we get lazy, especially since you should almost be working harder in those situations to score or stop your opponent from scoring," Carr said. "It's nice to see the kids playing good, hard hockey."

Bismarck will have a number of opportunities over the next month and a half to prove their mettle. The Demons close out their schedule in December with a road game against Grand Forks Central before hosting Fargo South their first week back in January. Later in January, they play at Grand Forks Red River.

"We have those teams on our schedule and we'll get to figure out where we're at," Carr said. "Maybe we might have to hit reset buttons after those games, but it's a good way to check where we are. When you get to state, it's all about what you've seen from other teams."

Bismarck will also be busy. Two games originally scheduled for December were moved to January, meaning they'll play 10 times that month.

But before the Demons get to January, they have road games against Williston and Minot before the holiday break. Williston has yet to lose a region game and are sporting a 4-0-0-0 overall record. Minot has a 1-1-0-2 record and has taken both Dickinson and Mandan to shootouts.

"I don't think it should affect us too much," Carr said. "We have a tough schedule to start the year, and that kind of adversity is good for us. Having games that close together gets you ready for tournament time, and we'd like to have a good tournament this year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0