Over the past two seasons, Century's Max Vig has set himself apart as one of the top scoring talents in West Region hockey.

Now he hopes to prove he can be even more than that.

Vig signed a tender with the NAHL-champion Oklahoma Warriors this summer and will be spending the next month trying to make the team.

"I wanted to follow the path my dad took," Vig said. "He also played in junior hockey, and with me being an '05, moving on now allows me three years of eligibility, and if I played through my senior year I'd only have two."

Vig didn't immediately take to the game of hockey as a child, but thanks to his parents, he eventually started the sport he now loves.

"I wasn't a fan until my mom made a game out of it," Vig said. "When I got into it, I got passionate and ran with it."

Century hockey coach Troy Olson said Vig possesses the traits needed to succeed at the next level.

"His skating ability was above-average, his puck protection was off the charts, he played with confidence and he did a lot of things you don't see kids do at his age," Olson said of Vig's skills before he made the jump to varsity hockey. "We were anticipating having him join us, and we were glad to have him."

During his two seasons playing for Olson, Vig tallied a team-high 24 goals and 45 assists for 69 points.

"Max was the player who made everybody around him better," Olson said. "If he made a rush, we'd have someone cover for him defensively, and since we had guys that were good going to the net, he'd get the puck to them there. Having him on the ice as much as possible was the best thing for our team."

Originally a forward, he was moved to defense to maximize his time on the ice.

"We identified him as a guy who can play those extra minutes, and when you have a guy like that, you want to maximize how much he can play," Olson said. "You do have to learn how to play that much, with being on the penalty kill and power play as well as being on the ice 5-on-5, but when he figured that out, how to manage his energy on the ice, he did a good job of it."

Vig played a key role in helping Century qualify for state last season.

"Making state last year was definitely a favorite memory of mine," Vig said. "We battled for a couple of months with guys that basically turn into your brothers, you're together for all of it, and you work your tail off in practice to reach a goal of playing at state. Being as close as we were in that game was big for West Region hockey and Century's hockey program."

Max Vig's high school career is likely over, but his final season allowed him to play with his brother. Charlie Vig was second on the Patriots in points last season with 10 goals and 21 assists as a sophomore.

"I played with Charlie before, but this past season was awesome," Vig said. "I wouldn't take it back for anything, because that's not something a lot of people get to experience, playing with their brother. He's a great supporter, he motivates me, he's a great competitor and I think he'll also be going places. Loved every second of the season with him."

Olson watched the Vig boys develop into bonafide stars this season.

"Charlie was a bit of a typical case of a kid who takes a little while to get his feet wet before having success at the varsity level," Olson said. "When he figured out the high school game, he was on fire in the second half."

Vig, also the catcher for the Bismarck Governors Legion baseball team, is down in Oklahoma for the team's main camp this weekend. He's hoping to turn heads and make an impact on a team that is coming off one of the best seasons in NAHL history.

"I want to put myself in a position to play every night for them, but it'll be a learning process," Vig said. "Getting onto the ice will come. I want to work towards being in one of their top pairs, and develop whatever skills I can to help myself move onto the next levels of hockey."

Oklahoma was far from the only junior team with its eyes set on adding Vig to its roster.

Teams from around the NAHL, as well as Canadian junior leagues and even a couple of USHL squads, were interested. However, Oklahoma was his preferred choice.

"If I got to choose, Oklahoma was my top spot," Vig said. "I'm happy with the outcome, because it seems like they want to develop me as a hockey player, and not just to help the team win, but for my future as well. I'm glad they see something in me and I'm grateful for the opportunity.

"I appreciate everything coach Olson and the Patriots did to help develop me, but I figured it would be best for me to move on and have that third year of eligibility."

Vig is aware that his spot on the loaded Oklahoma roster is far from secure. His move to junior hockey starts his path down a road that can be filled with change.

"It's part of the next step of hockey, and it's a business where you have to do what's best for the team," Vig said. "It's a mental challenge, knowing that, and one you have to overcome. But I've talked with people about it and I've prepared for it and know that someone will always be fighting for my spot."

"I've been training all summer and I'm excited for the opportunity for that exact reason, because a lot of people want this opportunity themselves and I'll do my best to take advantage of it if I can."

Roster moves are one thing to worry about. Also, the jump in competition from high school to the NAHL, which sees players as young as 17 going into the same board battles and puck scrums as 21- and 22-year-olds.

Vig feels he's ready for that challenge.

"Being in the West Region of North Dakota high school hockey, there's definitely a difference in teams from the West compared to teams from the East," Vig said. "I'm ready for that high level of competition. I also got some practice time in with the Bobcats, and I'm thankful to Layne Sedevie for that."

There are off-ice changes ahead to, including online schooling, and a whole different stratosphere in terms of travel time for games.

The Bismarck Bobcats have reasonable travel within a four-state area. However, the NAHL South division is anything from compact.

The Oklahoma Warriors are perhaps best-located to reduce travel time between the nine teams spread across five states in the vast expanse of the American South and Southwest, but will still regularly face 500-plus-mile bus trips on a regular basis.

"That's definitely something that'll take some getting used to, traveling 10-plus hours for just two games," Vig said. "That's the mental challenge that comes with junior hockey. I believe I love the game enough that I'm ready for any challenge.

"The weather will be big, because obviously in the winter in North Dakota, it's either 150 degrees or 20 degrees on the bus, with no in-between. Hopefully being in the South will make it a little more consistent. You just have to set yourself a routine, because you're there to play hockey, and if you can maintain that routine, you can put yourself in a great position to have success."

Olson thinks the move to a higher level of hockey will be a smooth one for his former player.

"Not often you have a guy that gets tendered for his senior year, though he does still have to go and make the team," Olson said. "The NAHL has gotten better every year. The skating is good, it's a high-tempo league and he'll have to settle in and learn how to play defense in it, but when he gets that, he should be able to play there like he did with us."

Both Roth and Vig know this could be a short-term relationship, but Vig is determined to get everything he can out of working with the reigning NAHL Coach of the Year.

"I plan on using this as a stepping stone and really helping me in getting my feet wet in junior hockey," Vig said. "If I could even move up to the USHL this season, that would be awesome. This season will be about development, and my goal for the future is to be in the USHL and then be drafted by someone and then probably playing Division-I hockey and then maybe pro hockey after that."

He hopes to return home one day to play college hockey.

"Definitely, my dream school is going to UND like my dad," Vig said. "I can see it happening if I keep working my tail off. Nothing's going to be handed to me and I'll have to work for it, but UND would be a great place to play hockey and be close to home."

Oklahoma's Main Camp runs from July 20-23.