Butts drives Legacy's opening season on the ice

Legacy has experienced many of the firsts that come with beginning a hockey program. First win, first shutout, and even first hat trick.

As they enter the latter half of the regular season, they start to encounter the "seconds" of things. Second time facing an opponent, second time getting a shutout, second time scoring a hat trick.

A lot of those "seconds" coincided Saturday, as the Sabers played Mandan for the second time this season. It went as well as could be expected, as the Sabers dominated the Braves to the tune of a 4-0 victory.

"We had an 11-day break since our last game, so I knew it was urgent for us to get good practice time in," Sabers head coach Mario Lamoureux said. "Winning 4-0, not too much to be unhappy about that."

Marcus Butts was the star of the game against Mandan, as the sophomore forward scored his team's second hat trick.

"The team was firing on all cylinders," Butts said. "Me and Caleb Moore were finding each other pretty well, and a couple of times it worked out."

Butts, who had a pair of assists in the first meeting between the Braves and Sabers -- a 4-1 Legacy win -- has been a revelation for the Sabers this season and will be a key building block for the team's hopes moving forward.

"All three of his goals were different," Lamoureux said. "The first one, he finds some open space in the offensive zone and puts it home, the second one he went to the net hard, and the third one he came in on a rush and took a great shot.

"He's been a horse for us all year, logs a lot of minutes, plays a hard style, and it was nice to see him get rewarded."

Playing in all situations, the forward has been key to the Sabers winning four of their last six games to move into a tie with Bottineau-Rugby for fourth place in the muddled West Region standings.

"As a group, we've tried to get better at something each week, and I think we've done a good job of picking those things up," Lamoureux said. "Every game will continue to be tough, but we have to make sure we continue to build our game and don't get complacent, because everything is all over the map in the West Region."

Butts showed talent to score in different scenarios against the Braves. The first goal of the game came at the netfront, as linemate Caleb Moore got the puck to Butts from behind the Mandan net, where he beat Braves goalie Bennett Leingang in tight.

"Caleb had time and space behind the net, and I knew he was looking to get the puck to someone," Butts said. "I was in front of the net, and he found me and I shot it and it went in."

Tallying a single goal in each period, Butts scored his second on the end of a nifty passing play between him and Moore, and claimed the hat trick with time ticking down on a power play early in the third period.

"Usually we try and set up on the power play, but I knew was timing was ticking down and I could see the goalie giving me the left side of the net," Butts said. "I thought I could get a shot off and get it top corner, but it ended up going post-in which works too.

"I wasn't thinking too much about (getting the hat trick), but I'd just keep doing what I was doing, and it worked out perfectly for me."

Moore assisted on all three of Butts' goals against the Braves, and the two have proven to be a dynamite pairing.

"It starts off the ice, he's always asking me to go shoot pucks or help him out in practice, so it really starts there," he said. "We're always finding each other all the time, whatever it is."

So far this season, Moore and Butts have either combined in assisting or scoring goals together eight times, including the hat trick on Saturday.

"(Marcus) is starting to find some open space and he's putting himself in position to get scoring chances and they're starting to pay off for him," Lamoureux said. "He's a hard worker and he's a good leader for our group."

Legacy had to deal with some time off recently, with several of their games being postponed. The time allowed Lamoureux and his crew of assistant coaches to continue working on different aspects of Legacy's game.

The result was Legacy's second shutout of the season, as the Sabers also beat Dickinson 3-0 on Jan. 11. Goalie Tyler Miller, who has been another excellent contributor for the Sabers, has started every game for the Sabers this season.

Miller, a sophomore, has not only started every game for the Sabers so far, he's also on an eight-and-a-half period shutout streak, as the last goal scored against the Sabers with Miller in net came midway through the first period of Legacy's game against Williston.

"Tyler Miller, our goalie, has been playing well this season," Butts said. "We're excited for his future and the next two years with us."

But Miller doesn't defend the Legacy goal on his own. Butts and his teammates have done well at preventing opponents from getting clean looks in high-danger areas on their goaltender, and that's extremely helpful to a young goaltender.

"Coach is pretty good at running us through our systems," Butts said. "He's always hard on us about being assignment sharp."

While Legacy sits in a tie with Bottineau-Rugby for fourth in the West Region, they will have an opportunity to continue moving up the standings.

The Sabers face Bismarck on Tuesday and Century the following Tuesday, before road games against Williston, Bottineau-Rugby, Minot, and Hazen.

"We got to come to practice and work hard every day," Butts said. "The West is competitive, and we have to show up and play well every game. We've got a big game against Bismarck coming up, and that's going to be huge if we can win and jump them in the standings."

