Blizzard prepare for season's final swing

Familiarity is never a problem in North Dakota girls high school hockey. With every team playing each other twice, teams get a good idea as to where they stand.

Bismarck has started its second swing through the league, and so far, the results have been about as positive as could be expected.

"We've been in a lot of tight games this year, a lot of one-goal games," Blizzard head coach Tim Meyer said. "We're hoping to see a little more on the scoring end of things to put some of those teams away, but we're working on getting better every day in practice."

With just a single loss to a North Dakota team heading into Friday's action, the Blizzard sit tied for second (7-1-4-0 for 29 points) with Fargo North-South-Shanley (9-4-0-2 for 29 points) in the standings, well behind league-leader Fargo Davies (13-0-0-0 for 39 points).

Since the calendar flipped to 2022, the Blizzard have gone on a five-game winning streak, after taking two big losses to battle-tested Warroad and Dodge County squads in Minnesota.

"We value the time of year where we get to play some non-conference games against Minnesota teams," Meyer said. "You get to see a different style of play. You can't always learn a lot if you're winning every game, so it was one of those times where we could learn a lot from our opponents."

Of those five wins, three came in regulation against Devils Lake (13-1), Grand Forks (5-2), and Dickinson (7-0), and two came in shootouts, with Bismarck beating Mandan (1-0) and Jamestown (2-1) in the skills competition to grab the extra point in both games after each ended in 2-2 ties after regulation and overtime.

Brenna Curl has been key to Bismarck's success this year, and particularly in the five-game winning streak. In that streak, she has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) to lead the team's offense.

As for the rest of the season, the sophomore forward leads the Blizzard with 23 points on the season (15 goals, eight assists) and has only missed out on scoring a point or more in one of Bismarck's first 12 games against North Dakota opponents.

"She's one of those kids who can score goals in a lot of different ways," Meyer said. "She has a great attitude, is a hard-working kid, and is fun to be around. You can maybe take for granted how important character is with some players, but one of (Curl's) best qualities is how fun she is to be around.

"Her teammates love that about her, and so does the coaching staff."

Behind Curl, Bismarck's offense has been a balanced effort. Senior Cameron Schmidt (five goals, nine assists) is the only other Blizzard player to have broken 10 points on the season, but the team has benefited from having 15 different players scoring at least one goal on the season, and 18 total having at least a point.

"We don't want to be a one-horse show, we want to have contributions from everyone," Meyer said. "But we don't want to focus on end-of-season numbers of how many points players had, but also focusing on contributions in all aspects of the game.

"Some things like blocking shots don't get talked about as much, but they're so important when you get to the end of the season."

The Jamestown shootout came on Hockey Day North Dakota on the outdoor rink, and Meyer feels like his team's work on shootouts throughout the season has come in handy in the recent tight games.

"We try to work on that, on shootouts, at least once a week," he said. "It's an important part of the game and you need to know how to function in that high-pressure environment."

With 10 of its first 14 games on the road, Bismarck finally gets a bit of a break in the travel department. Six of the team's final eight games come at home.

Even with all the extra travel starting to wind down as the season crosses the two-thirds completed stage, Meyer wants his team to be able to play anywhere, anytime, against any opponent.

"We try not to focus on the who-what-when-where," he said. "It's always nice to play in front of your own fans, but our mindset is to always be the same team, no matter who we are playing."

That will be important as they continue and complete their second round of games against teams like Fargo North-South-Shanley, West Fargo, Fargo Davies, and Minot.

Two of those teams come to town this weekend, as the Blizzard host West Fargo Friday and Fargo North-South-Shanley Saturday.

The Blizzard played the same duo in a road back-to-back in early December, beating West Fargo 3-2 in a 1-0 shootout and upending the Spruins 6-5 in overtime.

"We're hoping to show up and bring our A-game to the rink both days," Meyer said. "They are both good defensively and have kids that can score. We're hoping to play a more disciplined game, and hope for the best."

Tonight's game against West Fargo starts at 8 p.m. Saturday's contest vs. Fargo North is at 2.

