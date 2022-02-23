Blizzard have tough fight ahead at state

Earning the second seed at the state tournament is an honor, one the Bismarck Blizzard fought hard for this season.

Unfortunately for them, it comes with a tough opponent attached, as they open their run for their 10th state championship against seventh-seeded Jamestown.

"That's a scary draw, because they've kept it close against us," Bismarck head coach Tim Meyer said. "We're going to have to play our best game on Thursday just to advance."

Playing their best game isn't going to be unfamiliar for the Blizzard, as they challenged top-seeded Fargo Davies in the final regular season game last Saturday.

In taking Davies to overtime and then a shootout, the Blizzard, despite taking a loss in the skills competition, came closer than just about any other team has in knocking off the title favorites.

"It's been several years now where we've played them in the final game of the year," Meyer said. "It's a good preview of what the state tournament will be like."

The game against Davies is one of just seven games the Blizzard have taken to overtime or beyond this season.

While they have played well in those games, earning a 5-2 record, it also speaks to the level of competition Bismarck will be dealing with at state.

"We're keeping in mind how many close games we've had this year," Meyer said. "We feel anybody can beat anybody on any given night, so we'll have to show up and hopefully get the bounces."

Jamestown has been responsible for two of Bismarck's many close games this season.

Bismarck edged out a 2-1 win in regulation at home in its second game of the year against the Blue Jays, then got to celebrate a 3-2 comeback, and shootout, win at the University of Jamestown's Outdoor Rink on Hockey Day North Dakota.

"They have good goaltending, they have defensemen that can step up on offense and they've gelled as a team," Meyer said. "They're a scary draw as a seven seed, that's for sure. Their top three scorers are all dangerous."

Both teams' best scorers were active in both games. Bismarck's leading scorer, Brenna Curl, scored a goal in both games, as did Jamestown's leading scorer, Alexis Kirkeby.

Puck control has been Bismarck's best friend against the Blue Jays, as they outshot Jamestown 75-42 across the two games.

"We've gotten good scoring out of Brenna Curl," Meyer said. "Kambree Grabar has also played excellently. We've dealt with some injuries and illnesses, so we've had kids that have had to step up, but I'm liking what I'm seeing so far."

In the last few days before the state tournament begins, it's all about fine-tuning the little things.

"We've been going back and working on the basics, not turning the puck over on the blue line, chipping and chasing when we need to," he said. "When it's tournament time, things tighten up defensively, so we need to make smart plays and not get cute with the puck."

The state tournament is always a grind, as its the one time every year a team plays three games in three days.

That much exertion over a three-day period is tough to handle, but Meyer believes he has his team ready for it.

"We usually play a tournament around Christmas so we know what we need to do to play that much," he said. "We have to get the rest we need, hydrate, watch our nutrition, do the little things. It's a sacrifice to play sports, but if you want to have success, you have to have a full buy-in on taking care of your body and mind."

Were Bismarck to advance to the semifinals and beyond, Jamestown isn't the only difficult team likely to be waiting for them. Fargo Davies is almost certainly awaiting whichever team advances from Bismarck's side of the bracket, but either third-seeded Fargo North-South-Shanley or sixth-seeded Minot are themselves challenges for the Blizzard to overcome to even have a shot at the state title.

While Bismarck had a relatively easy go of it against Minot, sweeping the Magicians in the regular season, Fargo North-South-Shanley took the Blizzard to overtime twice, with each team winning on the road (Bismarck 6-5, North-South-Shanley 2-1).

"There's a lot of parity," Meyer said. "It's shaping up to be a real interesting state tournament."

The Blizzard are scheduled to play the early evening game at Farmers Union Insurance Center on Thursday, with puck drop against the Blue Jays scheduled for 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0