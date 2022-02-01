Blizzard earn easy 5-0 win over Magicians

The Bismarck Blizzard have played 17 games this year, and won 13 of them. Of the first 12 wins, just four had been by three or more goals.

They added their 13th win, and their fifth by three or more goals, by shutting out Minot 5-0 at the VFW Sports Center early Tuesday evening.

“We’ve been talking to the girls lately that we need to find more goals,” Blizzard head coach Tim Meyer said. “We haven’t been giving up a lot of goals, but we’ve been in a lot of one- or two-goal games, so it was nice to get the monkey off our back and get a couple of early goals.”

Bismarck opened their regular-season schedule with a matchup against Minot, and won that game 4-1 by scoring a goal in the second period and three goals in the third.

They didn’t wait nearly as long for their first tally Tuesday, beating Minot goalie Jillian Ackerman not even two minutes into the action on a backhanded shot by Ella Reister after an initial save by Ackerman on a shot by Averie Hanson.

“The big message for our girls right now is coming out of the gates quicker,” Meyer said. “We need to try and get the upper advantage right away at the beginning of the game.”

Meyer has preached to his squad about how putting pucks on net can be a good thing, no matter where the shot is coming from, and Bismarck’s second goal of the night proved that philosophy correct.

“Coach preaches to us that we should get pucks to the net,” Blizzard senior forward Cameron Schmidt said. “It doesn’t need to be a highlight-reel goal, we just need to get pucks on net.”

With a redirection that would make a pinball bumper blush, a shot by Kayley Wachter from along the near-side wall toward the Minot net deflected first off the stick of teammate Hannah McIntyre, and then off a Minot player and hit the back of the net before almost anybody realized what had happened.

“You get rewarded for good behavior,” Meyer said. “Wachter came back to the bench and said, ‘I just threw it at the net.’ And that’s exactly what we’ve been talking about, throw it at the net, and we can get lucky bounces when we throw pucks on net.”

Bismarck’s third goal of the game, and third of the first period, was a testament to the skill of their penalty kill. Finding themselves shorthanded five times throughout the night, Meyer’s squad was aggressive throughout the game on the penalty kill.

“We’re still trying to clean up (the number of penalties we take),” Meyer said. “I liked the way we responded. Our penalty kill was a lot better today, and that was because we were more aggressive.”

In this instance, they had pinned the puck in Minot’s end as their second penalty of the game was about to expire, and Minot attempted to clear the puck out of their zone.

Just as the penalty expired and Bismarck returned to full strength, Ella Gabel collected the wandering puck at the top of the far-side circle and beat Ackerman clean with a potent shot over the shoulder.

“If you’re able to kill off those two minutes, you want to come out and be aggressive,” Meyer said. “We want to teach aggression as much as we can, which leads to some of the penalties we see, but we’ve got to learn how to kill penalties and we took a good step forward on that today.”

A lack of depth scoring has hindered the Blizzard at times this season, as sophomore Brenna Curl is the only player with more than 10 goals.

While Curl did get on the score sheet with a power play goal in the second, Bismarck’s other four goals in the game were scored by different players, which was something Meyer was pleased by.

“It’s one of the things we’ve been talking about, that we do need to find more depth scoring,” Meyer said. “It doesn’t have to be cute, doesn’t have to be pretty, goals all count the same.”

Schmidt was the only player before the Minot game to have joined Curl in double figures in points on the season.

Tuesday, she both helped Curl extend her team-leading tally in goals and helped get teammate Avery Matt into double figures in points.

“Coach talks about the power play, that we should be calm, don’t just pass to pass, get shots on net,” Schmidt said.

She was the lone assisting player on both Curl’s and Matt’s power-play goals in the second period, and she now leads the Blizzard in assists with 12 on the season.

“The first 15 to 20 seconds after a faceoff in a penalty kill or power play is important,” Meyer said. “We want to be extra aggressive in those circumstances, and I thought it paid off on our power play.

“We just threw pucks on net and that led to second chances that generated goals for us.”

Bismarck put plenty of pressure on the Magicians for all of the third period, but were unable to beat Ackerman, who made 32 saves despite the five goals allowed, again.

“We wanted to keep our foot on the gas, keep playing the same style of hockey that got us to where we were,” Meyer said. “We wanted to make her make saves, which is all you can do.”

On the opposite end, Bismarck netminder Kambree Grabar, saw just 13 shots all game long, and stopped them all for her third shutout of the season.

“Coach preaches that we need to block shots, we need to protect our goalie and move people out from the front of the net,” Schmidt said. “We’ve been working on blocking shots and defensive stuff, and that’s helped us a lot in understanding where to be and where to help out.”

It’s also the second time this season that Grabar has made 13 saves in a shutout win, as she replicated that figure in Bismarck’s 6-0 shutout over Williston in mid-December.

“There’s only been a few games on the year where she’s allowed more than two goals, so she’s giving us a chance in every game to win,” Meyer said. “She’s one of the goalies you don’t need to say a lot to her, just a few minor adjustments. She does a good job of preparing herself, and she’s very calm and collected during games.”

The end of Bismarck’s regular season is fast approaching. The team has their next game, and their second-to-last road game, on Friday, when they take on Williston at 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck 5, Minot 0

Minot 0 0 0 — 0

Bismarck 3 2 0 — 5

First period: 1. BIS, Ella Reister (Averie Hanson, Greta Tschider), 1:28. 2. BIS, Hannah McIntyre (Kayley Wachter), 6:03. 3. BIS, Ella Gabel, 15:05.

Second period: 4. BIS, Brenna Curl (Cameron Schmidt), 11:54 (PP). 5. BIS, Avery Matt (Schmidt), 15:43 (PP).

Third period: No scoring.

Goaltender saves: Minot—Jillian Ackerman 32 saves. Bismarck—Kambree Grabar 13 saves.

Penalties: Minot—4 minors. Bismarck—5 minors.

Records: Minot 8-6-1-0 West Region, 9-7-1-0 overall for 26 points; Bismarck 8-1-5-1, 8-3-5-1 for 35 points.

