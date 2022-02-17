Bismarck rides top line to opening round win

The injury bug bit Bismarck High's boys hockey team over and over again this season, which forced the Demons into the fourth seed in the West Region tournament.

With their team getting healthier by the day, the Demons showed some of the tantalizing talent they flashed early in the season with a 6-4 comeback quarterfinal-round win over Williston at the VFW Sports Center on Thursday.

"It's nice to have Hunter back, having Dawson back in the mix," Bismarck head coach Wes Carr said. "It's nice to have the guys back."

A healthy top line was key for the Demons in the win. Hunter Acker, having missed some time near the end of the season, scored a goal and added two assists, Owen Haase had two goals and an assist, and Dawson Lentz had a goal and three assists.

"It meant everything (to get back on the ice)," Acker said. "I didn't know what to expect, but I felt good out there and I'm excited to keep going."

Bismarck and Williston had split wins on the road in its two regular season meetings, but it looked like the Demons would shake off their shaky end to the regular season when Remington Richardson opened the scoring exactly halfway through the first period.

The Demons continued to pressure Williston throughout the second half of the first period, but as so often happens, momentary lapses can cost teams.

"We were doing some things right right off the bat, but we weren't burying the puck," Carr said. "There were a lot of opportunities but we weren't cashing in on them."

Williston made its first-period chances count, beating Bismarck goalie Carter Schafer (19 saves) twice in the first period on a shot from the point that snuck through traffic, and on an impressive individual effort from Jackson Ekblad, who skated through multiple Bismarck defenders before scoring.

"They're a good hockey team, if we have to play them again (their individual efforts to score) will definitely be on our minds," Carr said.

Momentum surrounding penalties was huge in both the second and third periods. Bismarck leveled the score at 2-2 less than a dozen seconds after the conclusion of a Williston penalty, and the Coyotes took the lead right back with a power-play goal late in the second.

But the deciding factor for the game was Bismarck's ability to survive a 5-on-3 scenario they gifted the Coyotes that stretched between the second and third periods.

"This year, we've been on the penalty kill quite a bit, so we've gotten used to it," Carr said. "We understand what we're doing pretty well."

After a well-earned break during the second intermission, Bismarck killed the final minutes of the penalties they took in the second period and immediately got to work on offense.

"We racked up the shots and zone time and kept the puck deep in their zone," Acker said. "We have to stay out of the penalty box defensively, because we outshot them bad but they were still in the game."

Haase, Acker, and Lentz all hit twine in a 2-minute, 51-second stretch which catapulted the Demons from a 3-2 deficit to a 5-3 lead.

"The second period was more of the same," Carr said about his team having opportunities and not cashing in on them. "It seemed like at the beginning of the third, we got the goals we needed and we came through and got a win."

Bismarck's sixth and final penalty of the day gave Williston a little life, and Jackson Ekblad cashed in 15 seconds after the penalty expired to make it a one-goal game again with his second of the game.

The Demons weren't quite done. They took advantage of a healthy rebound off the pad of Coyotes goalie Mason Haugenoe (43 saves) and Haase tallied his second of the game to restore Bismarck's two-goal lead.

"At this time of year, if you get up and go ahead, it's big," Acker said. "But the teams that can battle back are the teams that can win the big games. That's something we've improved on and that's going to keep being important."

Williston pushed hard in the final minutes, even pulling Haugenoe with more than two minutes remaining, but the Demons defense held and sent Bismarck onto the semifinals.

"Haugenoe is a good goalie, one of the best in our region," Carr said. "There were rebounds we needed to cash in on that we didn't get a chance to, but we potted a couple like we needed to."

Bismarck's win sets up a rematch with top-seeded Jamestown, a team the Demons are looking forward to playing again.

After tagging the Blue Jays with one of just two West Region losses early in the season with their roster healthy, the Blue Jays got revenge with an 8-1 win over the Demons a week ago in Bismarck's final regular season game.

"It's going to be a fight," Acker said. "It's a completely different game when we have our scorers. We played them tough when we had our guys, and we're a completely different team when we have our guys."

Jamestown 3, Mandan 0

Jamestown opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Mandan.

The Blue Jays scored a single goal in each period, with Nolan Nenow scoring 10:22 into the first, Max Mehus making it 2-0 less than six minutes into the second, and Hunter Nelson adding a power-play goal with 3:41 left in the third.

Mandan's Bennett Leingang had a herculean effort in net, making 40 saves to try and keep his team in it.

Jamestown's Brode Hillstrom made 13 saves in the shutout, his third shutout in four games after blanking Mandan and Williston in two of Jamestown's final regular season games.

The Braves face Williston in a loser-out game Friday at 11 a.m.

Loser-out: Mandan and Williston play for their playoff lives tomorrow in the first loser-out game. Puck drop is at 11 a.m.

