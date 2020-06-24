High school sports take first baby steps toward normalcy

With important decisions regarding the coronavirus outbreak yet to be made all the way down the chain from the World Health Organization to local athletic directors, Clements said high school athletics are in a state of flux.

"What is the school climate and culture going to look like this fall? We have no idea. ... A lot of people have to make decisions moving forward," he observed.

And it's not just about football in particular or athletics in general, he emphasized.

"Take the football away. My big thing is the mental, social and emotional well-being of my kids," Clements said.

He hopes that the Sabers can salvage the remnants of a typical summer.

"Two weeks ago we would have gone to the UND team camp. ... We're still holding out hope that we can go to the Dickinson State team camp in the middle of July," Clements said. "And, hopefully, we'll be able to have our own camp toward the end of July."

Smrekar said there are clear limits on what can be done, but he's relieved that his players were able to resume some football-related activities last week. Previously, the St. Mary's coaches had no personal contact with their athletes.