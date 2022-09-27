 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

High School Football Standings

  • 0
082022-spt-shiloh5.jpg

Ray-Powers Lake quarterback Tysen Enget (3) tries to escape pressure from Shiloh Christian's Noah Schuette (75) and Samuel Benson (64) during their game earlier in the season.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

N.D. STANDINGS

CLASS AA

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo Davies;1-0;4-1

Fargo Shanley;1-1;4-1

West Fargo Sheyenne;1-1;4-1

West Fargo;0-1;2-3

Friday, Sept. 30

Fargo Davies at Fargo South

West Fargo Sheyenne at Minot

Fargo Shanley at Legacy

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Legacy;3-0;4-1

People are also reading…

Mandan;3-1;4-1

Minot;3-1;3-2

St. Mary’s;2-2;2-3

Bismarck;0-2;0-5

Century;0-2;0-5

Williston;0-3;1-5

Thursday, Sept. 29

Williston at Century

Friday, Sept. 30

Mandan at Bismarck

Fargo Shanley at Legacy

West Fargo Sheyenne at Minot

West Fargo at St. Mary’s

CLASS A

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo North;3-0;4-0

Valley City;2-0;5-0

Fargo South;2-0;3-1

Grand Forks Red River;2-0;4-2

Wahpeton;1-1;3-2

Devils Lake;1-3;1-4

Grand Forks Central;0-3;1-4

West Fargo Horace;0-4;0-5

Friday, Sept. 30

Fargo Shanley at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Mandan at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.

West Fargo at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne at Minot, 7 p.m.

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Jamestown;2-0;4-1

Dickinson;1-0;3-2

Watford City;1-2;1-5

Turtle Mountain;0-2;1-5

Friday, Sept. 30

Grand Forks Red River at Fargo North

Fargo Davies at Fargo South

Wahpeton at Valley City

West Fargo Horace at Grand Forks Central

Saturday, Oct. 1

Turtle Mountain at Devils Lake

CLASS B 11-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

Kindred;5-0;6-0

Central Cass;5-1;5-1

Oakes;4-1;5-1

Lisbon;3-2;4-2

Sargent County;3-2;3-3

Linton-HMB;2-4;2-4

Northern Cass;1-4;1-5

Fargo Oak Grove;1-5;1-5

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-5;0-6

Friday, Sept. 30

Kindred at Central Cass

Northern Cass at Lisbon

Oakes at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm

Thompson at Fargo Oak Grove

Sargent County at Linton-HMB

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Thompson;6-0;6-0

Bottineau;5-0;6-0

Hillsboro-Central Valley;5-0;5-1

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-3;3-3

Carrington;2-4;2-4

Harvey-Wells County;2-4;2-4

Rugby;1-4;2-4

Park River;1-4;1-5

Grafton;0-5;0-6

Friday, Sept. 30

Bottineau at Hillsboro-Central Valley

Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Grafton

Thompson at Fargo Oak Grove

Rugby at Park River

Harvey-Wells County at Carrington

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;4-0;6-0

Ray-Powers Lake;4-0;5-1

Des Lacs-Burlington;3-1;3-2

Minot Ryan;3-1;3-3

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;1-3;3-3

Nedrose;1-3;1-4

South Prairie-Max;0-4;1-5

Stanley;0-4;0-6

Friday, Sept. 23

Des Lacs-Burlington at Minot Ryan

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at Stanley

Ray-Powers Lake at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke County

Nedrose at South Prairie-Max

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson Trinity;4-0;6-0

Beulah;4-0;5-1

Shiloh Christian;3-1;5-1

Bowman County;2-2;3-3

Hazen;2-2;3-3

Southern McLean;1-3;2-4

Killdeer;0-4;1-5

Heart River;0-4;0-5

Friday, Sept. 30

Hazen at Dickinson Trinity

Beulah at Shiloh Christian

Bowman County at Heart River

Southern McLean at Killdeer

CLASS B 9-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;2-0;6-0

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;2-0;5-1

Hankinson;1-1;4-2

Richland;1-2;2-4

Tri-State;0-3;0-6

Friday, Sept. 30

Hankinson at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion-Montpelier

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Tri-State

Richland at Hatton-Northwood

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;2-0;5-1

Maple River;2-0;4-2

Hatton-Northwood;1-2;2-4

Griggs-Midkota;1-2;1-5

Enderlin;0-2;1-5

Friday, Sept. 30

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg at Enderlin

Griggs-Midkota at Maple River

Richland at Hatton-Northwood

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Cavalier;3-0;5-0

North Border;2-0;4-2

Larimore;1-2;3-3

Nelson County;0-2;3-3

Midway-Minto;0-3;0-5

Friday, Sept. 30

Benson County at Cavalier

North Prairie at Midway-Minto

Nelson County at Larimore

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

North Prairie;2-0;6-0

New Rockford-Sheyenne;2-1;3-3

Four Winds;1-1;4-2

North Star;1-1;3-3

Benson County;0-3;1-5

Friday, Sept. 23

North Star at Four Winds

North Prairie at New Rockford-Sheyenne

Benson County at Cavalier

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

New Salem-Almont;3-0;6-0

South Border;2-1;5-1

Kidder County;2-1;2-4

Central McLean;1-2;3-3

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-4;2-4

Friday, Sept. 30

Beach at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter

South Border at Central McLean

Kidder County at New Salem-Almont

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

Grant County-Flasher;3-0;4-2

Hettinger County;2-1;3-3

Hettinger-Scranton;2-1;3-3

Beach;1-3;2-4

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-3;0-5

Friday, Sept. 30

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Grant County-Flasher

Hettinger County at Hettinger-Scranton

Beach at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

St. John;3-0;4-2

Westhope-Newburg;1-0;4-2

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-1;2-4

Dunseith;0-1;1-5

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-2;0-6

Friday, Sept. 30

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn

Dunseith at Towner-Granville-Upham

Saturday, Oct. 1

St. John at Tioga

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

Divide County;3-0;6-0

Tioga;3-1;5-1

Surrey;2-1;3-3

Berthold;1-1;2-4

Alexander;1-2;3-4

Parshall;0-5;0-5

Friday, Sept. 30

Berthold at Divide County

Alexander at Surrey

Saturday, Oct. 1

St. John at Tioga

6-MAN

Team;Overall

Center-Stanton;4-1

Trenton;3-2

White Shield;1-2

Drayton;1-1

Mandaree;0-1

Saturday, Oct. 1

Center-Stanton at Drayton

INDEPENDENT

Team;Overall

Standing Rock;4-1

New Town;0-4

Friday, Sept. 30

Standing Rock at Cheyenne-Eagle-Butte, S.D.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female rock climbing team makes history in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News