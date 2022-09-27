High School Football Standings

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. STANDINGS
CLASS AA
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo Davies;1-0;4-1
Fargo Shanley;1-1;4-1
West Fargo Sheyenne;1-1;4-1
West Fargo;0-1;2-3
Friday, Sept. 30
Fargo Davies at Fargo South
West Fargo Sheyenne at Minot
Fargo Shanley at Legacy
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Legacy;3-0;4-1
People are also reading…
Mandan;3-1;4-1
Minot;3-1;3-2
St. Mary’s;2-2;2-3
Bismarck;0-2;0-5
Century;0-2;0-5
Williston;0-3;1-5
Thursday, Sept. 29
Williston at Century
Friday, Sept. 30
Mandan at Bismarck
Fargo Shanley at Legacy
West Fargo Sheyenne at Minot
West Fargo at St. Mary’s
CLASS A
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo North;3-0;4-0
Valley City;2-0;5-0
Fargo South;2-0;3-1
Grand Forks Red River;2-0;4-2
Wahpeton;1-1;3-2
Devils Lake;1-3;1-4
Grand Forks Central;0-3;1-4
West Fargo Horace;0-4;0-5
Friday, Sept. 30
Fargo Shanley at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Mandan at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
West Fargo at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne at Minot, 7 p.m.
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Jamestown;2-0;4-1
Dickinson;1-0;3-2
Watford City;1-2;1-5
Turtle Mountain;0-2;1-5
Friday, Sept. 30
Grand Forks Red River at Fargo North
Fargo Davies at Fargo South
Wahpeton at Valley City
West Fargo Horace at Grand Forks Central
Saturday, Oct. 1
Turtle Mountain at Devils Lake
CLASS B 11-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Kindred;5-0;6-0
Central Cass;5-1;5-1
Oakes;4-1;5-1
Lisbon;3-2;4-2
Sargent County;3-2;3-3
Linton-HMB;2-4;2-4
Northern Cass;1-4;1-5
Fargo Oak Grove;1-5;1-5
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-5;0-6
Friday, Sept. 30
Kindred at Central Cass
Northern Cass at Lisbon
Oakes at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm
Thompson at Fargo Oak Grove
Sargent County at Linton-HMB
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Thompson;6-0;6-0
Bottineau;5-0;6-0
Hillsboro-Central Valley;5-0;5-1
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-3;3-3
Carrington;2-4;2-4
Harvey-Wells County;2-4;2-4
Rugby;1-4;2-4
Park River;1-4;1-5
Grafton;0-5;0-6
Friday, Sept. 30
Bottineau at Hillsboro-Central Valley
Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Grafton
Thompson at Fargo Oak Grove
Rugby at Park River
Harvey-Wells County at Carrington
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;4-0;6-0
Ray-Powers Lake;4-0;5-1
Des Lacs-Burlington;3-1;3-2
Minot Ryan;3-1;3-3
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;1-3;3-3
Nedrose;1-3;1-4
South Prairie-Max;0-4;1-5
Stanley;0-4;0-6
Friday, Sept. 23
Des Lacs-Burlington at Minot Ryan
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at Stanley
Ray-Powers Lake at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke County
Nedrose at South Prairie-Max
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson Trinity;4-0;6-0
Beulah;4-0;5-1
Shiloh Christian;3-1;5-1
Bowman County;2-2;3-3
Hazen;2-2;3-3
Southern McLean;1-3;2-4
Killdeer;0-4;1-5
Heart River;0-4;0-5
Friday, Sept. 30
Hazen at Dickinson Trinity
Beulah at Shiloh Christian
Bowman County at Heart River
Southern McLean at Killdeer
CLASS B 9-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;2-0;6-0
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;2-0;5-1
Hankinson;1-1;4-2
Richland;1-2;2-4
Tri-State;0-3;0-6
Friday, Sept. 30
Hankinson at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion-Montpelier
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Tri-State
Richland at Hatton-Northwood
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;2-0;5-1
Maple River;2-0;4-2
Hatton-Northwood;1-2;2-4
Griggs-Midkota;1-2;1-5
Enderlin;0-2;1-5
Friday, Sept. 30
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg at Enderlin
Griggs-Midkota at Maple River
Richland at Hatton-Northwood
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Cavalier;3-0;5-0
North Border;2-0;4-2
Larimore;1-2;3-3
Nelson County;0-2;3-3
Midway-Minto;0-3;0-5
Friday, Sept. 30
Benson County at Cavalier
North Prairie at Midway-Minto
Nelson County at Larimore
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
North Prairie;2-0;6-0
New Rockford-Sheyenne;2-1;3-3
Four Winds;1-1;4-2
North Star;1-1;3-3
Benson County;0-3;1-5
Friday, Sept. 23
North Star at Four Winds
North Prairie at New Rockford-Sheyenne
Benson County at Cavalier
Region 5
Team;Region;Overall
New Salem-Almont;3-0;6-0
South Border;2-1;5-1
Kidder County;2-1;2-4
Central McLean;1-2;3-3
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-4;2-4
Friday, Sept. 30
Beach at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter
South Border at Central McLean
Kidder County at New Salem-Almont
Region 6
Team;Region;Overall
Grant County-Flasher;3-0;4-2
Hettinger County;2-1;3-3
Hettinger-Scranton;2-1;3-3
Beach;1-3;2-4
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-3;0-5
Friday, Sept. 30
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Grant County-Flasher
Hettinger County at Hettinger-Scranton
Beach at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter
Region 7
Team;Region;Overall
St. John;3-0;4-2
Westhope-Newburg;1-0;4-2
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-1;2-4
Dunseith;0-1;1-5
Towner-Granville-Upham;0-2;0-6
Friday, Sept. 30
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
Dunseith at Towner-Granville-Upham
Saturday, Oct. 1
St. John at Tioga
Region 8
Team;Region;Overall
Divide County;3-0;6-0
Tioga;3-1;5-1
Surrey;2-1;3-3
Berthold;1-1;2-4
Alexander;1-2;3-4
Parshall;0-5;0-5
Friday, Sept. 30
Berthold at Divide County
Alexander at Surrey
Saturday, Oct. 1
St. John at Tioga
6-MAN
Team;Overall
Center-Stanton;4-1
Trenton;3-2
White Shield;1-2
Drayton;1-1
Mandaree;0-1
Saturday, Oct. 1
Center-Stanton at Drayton
INDEPENDENT
Team;Overall
Standing Rock;4-1
New Town;0-4
Friday, Sept. 30
Standing Rock at Cheyenne-Eagle-Butte, S.D.