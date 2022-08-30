 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football Standings: Aug. 31

mc

Mandan quarterback Max Carlson, left, threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the Braves' 35-28 season-opening win over Fargo Davies. On Friday, No. 2 Mandan faces fifth-ranked Century at the Bowl. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

N.D. STANDINGS

CLASS AA

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo Shanley;0-0;1-0

West Fargo;0-0;1-0

West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;1-0

Fargo Davies;0-0;0-1

Friday, Sept. 2

West Fargo Sheyenne at Fargo Davies

West Fargo at Fargo Shanley

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Minot;1-0;1-0

Mandan;0-0;1-0

Bismarck;0-0;0-1

Century;0-0;0-1

Legacy;0-0;0-1

Williston;0-0;0-2

St. Mary’s;0-1;0-1

Friday, Sept. 2

Mandan at Century

Bismarck at St. Mary’s

Minot at Legacy

Dickinson at Williston

CLASS A

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo North;1-0;2-0

Wahpeton;1-0;1-0

Fargo South;0-0;1-0

Valley City;0-0;1-0

Grand Forks Central;0-0;1-1

Grand Forks Red River;0-0;1-1

Devils Lake;0-1;0-1

West Fargo Horace;0-1;0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Grand Forks Central at Fargo South

Grand Forks Red River at Wahpeton

Valley City at Watford City

West Fargo Horace at Devils Lake

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Dickinson;0-0;1-0

Jamestown;0-0;1-0

Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-2

Watford City;0-0;0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Dickinson at Williston

Jamestown at Turtle Mountain

Valley City at Watford City

CLASS B 11-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

Oakes;2-0;2-0

Kindred;1-0;2-0

Northern Cass;1-0;1-1

Central Cass;1-1;1-1

Lisbon;1-1;1-1

Linton-HMB;1-1;1-1

Sargent County;1-1;1-1

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-2;0-2

Fargo Oak Grove;0-2;0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Northern Cass at Central Cass

Kindred at Linton-HMB

Lisbon at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm

Oakes at Fargo Oak Grove

Sargent County at Rugby

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Bottineau;2-0;2-0

Thompson;2-0;2-0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;1-0;2-0

Hillsboro-Central Valley;1-0;1-1

Harvey-Wells County;1-1;1-1

Rugby;1-1;1-1

Carrington;0-2;0-2

Grafton;0-2;0-2

Park River;0-2;0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Carrington at Hillsboro-Central Valley

Grafton at Park River

Bottineau at Langdon-Edmore-Munich

Harvey-Wells County at Thompson

Sargent County at Rugby

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-0;2-0

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;0-0;2-0

Ray-Powers Lake;0-0;1-1

South Prairie-Max;0-0;1-1

Nedrose;0-0;0-1

Des Lacs-Burlington;0-0;0-1

Minot Ryan;0-0;0-2

Stanley;0-0;0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central at Minot Ryan

Des Lacs-Burlington at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison

South Prairie-Max at Ray-Powers Lake

Nedrose at Stanley

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson Trinity;0-0;2-0

Shiloh Christian;0-0;2-0

Beulah;0-0;1-1

Bowman County;0-0;1-1

Hazen;0-0;1-1

Killdeer;0-0;1-1

Southern McLean;0-0;1-1

Heart River;0-0;0-1

Friday, Sept. 2

Killdeer at Dickinson Trinity

Hazen at Beulah

Southern McLean at Bowman County

Shiloh Christian at Heart River

CLASS B 9-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;0-0;2-0

Hankinson;0-0;1-1

Richland;0-0;1-1

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;0-0;1-1

Tri-State;0-0;0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Hatton-Northwood at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

Griggs-Midkota at Hankinson

Enderlin at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg at Richland

Maple River at Tri-State

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;0-0;2-0

Enderlin;0-0;1-1

Hatton-Northwood;0-0;1-1

Maple River;0-0;1-1

Griggs-Midkota;0-0;0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg at Richland

Maple River at Tri-State

Enderlin at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Hatton-Northwood at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

Griggs-Midkota at Hankinson

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Cavalier;0-0;2-0

Larimore;0-0;2-0

Nelson County;0-0;2-0

North Border;0-0;1-1

Midway-Minto;0-0;0-1

Friday, Sept. 2

Cavalier at New Rockford-Sheyenne

North Border at North Prairie

Nelson County at North Star

Midway-Minto at Benson County

Larimore at Four Winds

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

North Prairie;0-0;2-0

North Star;0-0;2-0

Four Winds;0-0;1-1

New Rockford-Sheyenne;0-0;1-1

Benson County;0-0;0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Nelson County at North Star

North Border at North Prairie

Cavalier at New Rockford-Sheyenne

Larimore at Four Winds

Midway-Minto at Benson County

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

Central McLean;0-0;2-0

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-0;2-0

New Salem-Almont;0-0;2-0

South Border;0-0;2-0

Kidder County;0-0;0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Kidder County at Naploeon-Gackle-Streeter

South Border at Hettinger-Scranton

Central McLean at New Salem-Almont

Beach at Grant County-Flasher

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Hettinger County

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

Beach;0-0;1-1

Hettinger-Scranton;0-0;1-1

Grant County-Flasher;0-0;0-2

Hettinger County;0-0;0-2

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-0;0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Beach at Grant County-Flasher

South Border at Hettinger-Scranton

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Hettinger County

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

Westhope-Newburg;0-0;1-1

Dunseith;0-0;0-2

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-0;0-2

St. John;0-0;0-2

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-0;0-2

Thursday, Sept. 1

Berthold at Dunseith

Friday, Sept. 2

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at St. John

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Towner-Granville-Upahm

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

Divide County;1-0;2-0

Tioga;1-0;2-0

Berthold;0-0;1-1

Surrey;0-0;0-1

Alexander;0-1;1-1

Parshall;0-1;0-1

Thursday, Sept. 1

Berthold at Dunseith

Friday, Sept. 2

Tioga at Alexander

Divide County at Parshall

6-MAN

Team;Overall

Center-Stanton;1-1

Trenton;1-1

Drayton;0-0

Mandaree;0-0

White Shield;0-0

Friday, Sept. 2

Trenton at White Shield

INDEPENDENT

Team;Overall

Standing Rock;1-0

New Town;0-2

Thursday, Sept. 1

Standing Rock at Marty, S.D.

Mandaree at New Town

