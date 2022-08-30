High School Football Standings: Aug. 31

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. STANDINGS
CLASS AA
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo Shanley;0-0;1-0
West Fargo;0-0;1-0
West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;1-0
Fargo Davies;0-0;0-1
Friday, Sept. 2
West Fargo Sheyenne at Fargo Davies
West Fargo at Fargo Shanley
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Minot;1-0;1-0
Mandan;0-0;1-0
Bismarck;0-0;0-1
Century;0-0;0-1
Legacy;0-0;0-1
Williston;0-0;0-2
St. Mary’s;0-1;0-1
Friday, Sept. 2
Mandan at Century
Bismarck at St. Mary’s
Minot at Legacy
Dickinson at Williston
CLASS A
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo North;1-0;2-0
Wahpeton;1-0;1-0
Fargo South;0-0;1-0
Valley City;0-0;1-0
Grand Forks Central;0-0;1-1
Grand Forks Red River;0-0;1-1
Devils Lake;0-1;0-1
West Fargo Horace;0-1;0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Grand Forks Central at Fargo South
Grand Forks Red River at Wahpeton
Valley City at Watford City
West Fargo Horace at Devils Lake
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Dickinson;0-0;1-0
Jamestown;0-0;1-0
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-2
Watford City;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Dickinson at Williston
Jamestown at Turtle Mountain
Valley City at Watford City
CLASS B 11-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Oakes;2-0;2-0
Kindred;1-0;2-0
Northern Cass;1-0;1-1
Central Cass;1-1;1-1
Lisbon;1-1;1-1
Linton-HMB;1-1;1-1
Sargent County;1-1;1-1
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-2;0-2
Fargo Oak Grove;0-2;0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Northern Cass at Central Cass
Kindred at Linton-HMB
Lisbon at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm
Oakes at Fargo Oak Grove
Sargent County at Rugby
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Bottineau;2-0;2-0
Thompson;2-0;2-0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;1-0;2-0
Hillsboro-Central Valley;1-0;1-1
Harvey-Wells County;1-1;1-1
Rugby;1-1;1-1
Carrington;0-2;0-2
Grafton;0-2;0-2
Park River;0-2;0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Carrington at Hillsboro-Central Valley
Grafton at Park River
Bottineau at Langdon-Edmore-Munich
Harvey-Wells County at Thompson
Sargent County at Rugby
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-0;2-0
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;0-0;2-0
Ray-Powers Lake;0-0;1-1
South Prairie-Max;0-0;1-1
Nedrose;0-0;0-1
Des Lacs-Burlington;0-0;0-1
Minot Ryan;0-0;0-2
Stanley;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central at Minot Ryan
Des Lacs-Burlington at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
South Prairie-Max at Ray-Powers Lake
Nedrose at Stanley
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson Trinity;0-0;2-0
Shiloh Christian;0-0;2-0
Beulah;0-0;1-1
Bowman County;0-0;1-1
Hazen;0-0;1-1
Killdeer;0-0;1-1
Southern McLean;0-0;1-1
Heart River;0-0;0-1
Friday, Sept. 2
Killdeer at Dickinson Trinity
Hazen at Beulah
Southern McLean at Bowman County
Shiloh Christian at Heart River
CLASS B 9-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;0-0;2-0
Hankinson;0-0;1-1
Richland;0-0;1-1
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;0-0;1-1
Tri-State;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Hatton-Northwood at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
Griggs-Midkota at Hankinson
Enderlin at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg at Richland
Maple River at Tri-State
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;0-0;2-0
Enderlin;0-0;1-1
Hatton-Northwood;0-0;1-1
Maple River;0-0;1-1
Griggs-Midkota;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg at Richland
Maple River at Tri-State
Enderlin at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
Hatton-Northwood at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
Griggs-Midkota at Hankinson
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Cavalier;0-0;2-0
Larimore;0-0;2-0
Nelson County;0-0;2-0
North Border;0-0;1-1
Midway-Minto;0-0;0-1
Friday, Sept. 2
Cavalier at New Rockford-Sheyenne
North Border at North Prairie
Nelson County at North Star
Midway-Minto at Benson County
Larimore at Four Winds
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
North Prairie;0-0;2-0
North Star;0-0;2-0
Four Winds;0-0;1-1
New Rockford-Sheyenne;0-0;1-1
Benson County;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Nelson County at North Star
North Border at North Prairie
Cavalier at New Rockford-Sheyenne
Larimore at Four Winds
Midway-Minto at Benson County
Region 5
Team;Region;Overall
Central McLean;0-0;2-0
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-0;2-0
New Salem-Almont;0-0;2-0
South Border;0-0;2-0
Kidder County;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Kidder County at Naploeon-Gackle-Streeter
South Border at Hettinger-Scranton
Central McLean at New Salem-Almont
Beach at Grant County-Flasher
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Hettinger County
Region 6
Team;Region;Overall
Beach;0-0;1-1
Hettinger-Scranton;0-0;1-1
Grant County-Flasher;0-0;0-2
Hettinger County;0-0;0-2
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-0;0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Beach at Grant County-Flasher
South Border at Hettinger-Scranton
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Hettinger County
Region 7
Team;Region;Overall
Westhope-Newburg;0-0;1-1
Dunseith;0-0;0-2
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-0;0-2
St. John;0-0;0-2
Towner-Granville-Upham;0-0;0-2
Thursday, Sept. 1
Berthold at Dunseith
Friday, Sept. 2
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at St. John
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Towner-Granville-Upahm
Region 8
Team;Region;Overall
Divide County;1-0;2-0
Tioga;1-0;2-0
Berthold;0-0;1-1
Surrey;0-0;0-1
Alexander;0-1;1-1
Parshall;0-1;0-1
Thursday, Sept. 1
Berthold at Dunseith
Friday, Sept. 2
Tioga at Alexander
Divide County at Parshall
6-MAN
Team;Overall
Center-Stanton;1-1
Trenton;1-1
Drayton;0-0
Mandaree;0-0
White Shield;0-0
Friday, Sept. 2
Trenton at White Shield
INDEPENDENT
Team;Overall
Standing Rock;1-0
New Town;0-2
Thursday, Sept. 1
Standing Rock at Marty, S.D.
Mandaree at New Town