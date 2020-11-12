Here comes the beef: Century seeks second straight AAA title behind powerful line

Head coach Ron Wingenbach rotates six players along the line. Seniors Hunter Harvey (left tackle), Leingang (right guard), Brody Toten (center), Tristan Wilson (right tackle) and junior Lucas Schweigert (left guard) typically start. Senior Camden Schwarzkopf sees plenty of time. Toten is the runt of the litter at 6-foot, 225 pounds. Harvey is 6-5, 250, Schweigert 6-0, 270, Leingang 6-6, 275, Wilson 6-1, 300 and Schwarzkopf 6-0, 330.

“We’ve been blessed to have a pretty good run of big kids who happen to be very good football players,” Wingenbach said. “It’s not just that they’re big, they all move well. When you have that, you try to take advantage of it.”

Line play’s not as simple as lining up and firing off the ball. There’s zone and man blocking schemes. Power plays, dive plays and option plays. Schweigert, whose No. 77 jersey often can be seen in the opponent’s backfield when Century is on defense, said it goes back to when the sun shines hottest.

“We’re really close as friends outside of football. In the summer we spend a lot of time together working out, lifting weights, just trying to get ready for the season,” Schweigert said. “The chemistry we have is important, I think. By the time the season starts, we’re ready to go physically and just being in sync with each other.”