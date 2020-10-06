Herbel wins third straight Class A state golf title

"I try not to think about, 'Oh boy, this is my chance to win another one.' Really, it's just, let's go have fun."

Herbel had an eight on her second hole of the tournament on Monday. Never one to dwell on the negative, she instead just kept plugging away.

"Yeah, that 8 was not good, but I just kind of thought, 'Yeah, it was a bad hole, but it's just one hole. Put it behind you and move on,'" she said. "Luckily, I was able to make a few birdies later on that kind of made up for it."

Her card included four bogeys on Tuesday and a pair of birdies. She closed out the win, her seventh in nine meets this season, with a birdie on the par 4 18th.

She had her twin sister Leah, who missed all but one meet this season due to injury, alongside. Leah was among the top golfers in the state as a freshman in 2019.

"I'm so used to asking her how she did after her round, or sometimes having her play behind me, it was different not to have that this year," Hannah said. "She followed me the entire time and cheered me on."

Century's bid for a third straight state title came up nine shots short. Shanley won with a score of 656. Both teams posted 331s on Tuesday.