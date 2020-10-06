 Skip to main content
Herbel wins third straight Class A state golf title

Hannah Herbel's approach to golf is simple: have fun.

It'd be simple to point out that it is easy to have fun when you're winning and the Century standout continues to do a whole lot of that.

Herbel, just a sophomore, tied a state record on Tuesday by winning her third straight individual Class A state golf title. After a sizzling 1-under-par 71 on Monday at Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot, she closed out the victory with a 74 on Tuesday, giving her a three-stroke victory over Greta McArthur of state champion Fargo Shanley.

With the win, Herbel joined Jamestown's Laura Kraft as the only player to win three straight state tournament medalist awards. Kraft, who went on to play NCAA Division I golf at the University of Missouri, accomplished the feat from 2005-2007.

"I kinda made it a goal to win this year. I worked hard over the summer. I put in a lot of time and effort and practice knowing winning a third straight state title was a reachable goal," Herbel said. "It's not easy. There are a lot of really good players out there. But I knew if I put in the work and effort I had a chance to make it happen."

Herbel has the perfect demeanor for such an epic run. She's as driven and focused as she is polite.

"Just going out there, I have so much fun playing with the girls I play with, you can't help but have fun," she said. "I don't put pressure on myself. Golf is much more enjoyable when you're out there having fun.

"I try not to think about, 'Oh boy, this is my chance to win another one.' Really, it's just, let's go have fun."

Herbel had an eight on her second hole of the tournament on Monday. Never one to dwell on the negative, she instead just kept plugging away.

"Yeah, that 8 was not good, but I just kind of thought, 'Yeah, it was a bad hole, but it's just one hole. Put it behind you and move on,'" she said. "Luckily, I was able to make a few birdies later on that kind of made up for it."

Her card included four bogeys on Tuesday and a pair of birdies. She closed out the win, her seventh in nine meets this season, with a birdie on the par 4 18th.

She had her twin sister Leah, who missed all but one meet this season due to injury, alongside. Leah was among the top golfers in the state as a freshman in 2019.

"I'm so used to asking her how she did after her round, or sometimes having her play behind me, it was different not to have that this year," Hannah said. "She followed me the entire time and cheered me on."

Century's bid for a third straight state title came up nine shots short. Shanley won with a score of 656. Both teams posted 331s on Tuesday.

Senior Riley Crothers capped her fine career for the Patriots with a ninth-place finish of 161 (80-81).

"Everyone did the best they could especially with the conditions," Herbel said. "The winds were 30 miles per hour basically the whole tournament. As a team, I thought we did pretty well. We can feel good about that."

Mandan fell off its blistering pace from Monday (322) but still finished a strong third. Anna Huettl shot her second straight 78 to finish solo fourth. Aysia Mettler also earned all-state honors with a two-round total of 158, tied for sixth.

Bismarck High's Grace Stroh played her way into a top 20 finish -- tied for 19th -- with an 85 on Tuesday, three better than her Monday round.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

State Class A Girls Golf Tournament

At Souris Valley Golf Course, Minot

Team scores

1. Fargo Shanley 325-331 - 656. 2. Century 334-331 – 665. 3. Mandan 328-344 – 672. 4. Fargo Davies 344-334 – 678. 5. Fargo South 355-3512 – 707. 6. Jamestown 369-350 – 719. 7. (tie) Grand Forks Red River 369-352 – 721 and Legacy 361-260 – 721. 9. Fargo North 367-368 – 735. 11. Bismarck 365-375 – 740. 12. Williston 377-369 – 746.

Individual scores

1. Hannah Herbel, Cen, 71-74 – 145. 2. Greta McArthur, Shan, 76-72 – 148. 3. Carrie Carmichael, Will, 76-75 – 151. 4. Anna Huettl, Man, 78-78 – 156. 5. Bella Dobrinski, Minot, 78-79 – 157. 6. (tie) Ava Olson, FD, 81-77 – 158 and Aysia Mettler, Man, 80-78 – 158. 8. Clara Hanson, Grand Forks Central, 77-82 – 159. 9. Riley Crothers, Cen, 80-81 – 161. 10. Jaya Grube, RR, 85-82 – 167. 11. Anaka Lysne, Wahpeton, 83-85 – 168. 12. Lindsey Astrup, Shan, 81-88 – 169. 13. Rose Solberg, FD, 91-79 – 170. 14. (tie) Sophie Keelin, Shan, 87-84 – 171, Taryn Trueblood, Min, 86-85 – 171 and Halle Balluff, Shan, 81-90 – 171. 17. (tie) Jadyn Arel, RR, 87-85 – 172 and Ellie Wilcox, FS, 85-87 – 172. 19. (tie) Adie Wagner, FS, 85-88 – 173, Cora Wolsky, J, 89-84 – 173 and Grace Stroh, Bis, 88-85 – 173.

22. (tie) Savanah Brintnell, Min, 84-90 – 174 and Ava Kalanek, Leg, 85-89 – 174. 24. (tie) Kyra Vogel, J, 88-87 – 175 and Mia Aarestad, 91-84 -175. 26. (tie) Lola Homiston, Dickinson, 93-83 – 176, Taylor Martin, FN, 91-85 – 176, Lexi Bartley, FD, 85-91 – 176, Kate Mongeon, SM, 90-86 – 176 and Sydney Hanson, GFC, 85-91 – 176. 31. (tie) Kya Benson, FD, 87-90 – 177, Deona Roehrich, Man, 82-95 – 177 and Tonya Berg, FN, 83-94 – 177. 34. Krista Kramer, Shan, 91-87 – 178. 35. Cali Wilson, Min, 86-93 – 179, 36. (tie) Navisha Soni, Cen, 94-86 – 180, Kya Guidinger, Leg, 92-88 -180 and Katelyn Bogel, Bis, 84-96 – 180. 39. Lauren Lamp, FD, 92-89 – 181.

40. (tie) Alyssa Hagerott, Cen, 92-90 – 182 and Caris Andrisen, Leg, 87-95 – 182; 42. (tie) Regan Braun, Cen, 91-92 – 183 and Megan Middaughm 94-89 – 183. 33. (tie) Lauryn Hibl, J, 91-83 – 184, Lili Lindemoen, Shan, 89-95 – 184 and Ruby Heydt, Man, 91-93 – 184. 47. (tie) Madison Bohn, Wahp, 94-91 – 185 and Brittyn Mettler, Man, 88-97 – 185. 49. (tie) Bria Nieswaag, J, 101-86 – 187, Ella McMullin, RRm 97-90 – 187 and Dayna Wiley, FS, 94-93 – 187. 52. Taylor Kautzman, Bis, 94-95 – 189. 53. (tie) Livia Karnik, FD, 101-89 – 190 and Halle Miller, Wahp, 93-97 – 190. 55. (tie) Isabelle Osland, FS, 96-96 – 192 and Madison Lein, Leg, 99-93 – 192. 57. (tie) Brylie Peterson, West Fargo, 103-90 – 193, Tori Worner, WF, 98-95 – 193 and Kiera Oukrop, SM, 95-98 – 193.

60. (tie) Tegan Graham, Will, 100-94 – 194 and Taylor Struck, FS, 97-97 – 194. 62. (tie) Annie Hulst, Leg, 105-90 – 195, Samantha Grasser, Will, 96-99 – 195 and Aliyah Iverson, Cen, 95-100 – 195. 65. (tie) Olivia Sorlie, J, 101-97 – 198 and Paige Breuer, Bis, 99-99 – 198. 67. (tie) McKenna Koolmo, Wahp, 104-95 – 199, Brooke Hollar, Leg, 97-102 – 199 and Lily Anderson, Wahp, 97-102 – 199. 70 (tie) Madelyn Trapnell, GFC, 99-101 – 200 and Kate McComb, FN, 99-101 – 200. 72. Hannah Zimmerman, 93-108 – 201. 73. Taylor Piepkorn, RR, 107-95 – 202. 74, Mayzie Jenson, FN, 106-100 – 206. 75. Paige Hanson, Bis, 106-102 – 208. 76. (tie) Hope Hanson, Man, 111-99 – 210 and Lucy Esperum, Will, 105-105 – 210. 78. (tie)Scout Graham, Will, 110-101 – 211, Karrin Rustand, Will, 108-103 – 211 and Sophie Brakke, RR 102-109 – 211.

81 (tie). Abby Medler, FN, 111-101 – 212 and Grace Jerome, Bis, 109-103 – 212. 83. Brielle Larson, RR, 100-114 – 214. 84. Grace Lefevre, J, 111-112 – 223. 85. Scout Woods, Wahp, 119-114 – 233.

