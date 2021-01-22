Hanson's four goals lift Blizzard to ninth victory

"We need to be way more accountable," he observed. "We need to get gritty and focus more on keeping the puck out of our net. Today we weren't doing the the things that don't get noticed."

Hanson got noticed, for sure.

This is her first week of the season at forward, and she's scored five goals. She got one in a 2-0 victory over Dickinson on Tuesday.

Hanson, in her third season as a varsity player, has one previous hat trick to her credit.

As a sophomore, she played forward. The last two years she's split her time between defense and forward. She says she's equally comfortable either way.

"I kind of picture myself as both," she said. "I understand both positions, so I can just go where coach says."

Although the Blizzard have won the last six state championships and are undefeated this season, they're not battering their opponents. They've won only two games by more than three goals.

Hanson said that reflects the personnel on this year's team.