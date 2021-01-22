Hanson's four goals lift Blizzard to ninth victory

Bismarck Blizzard senior Paige Hanson was a hybrid last season, and a good one. She started the season as a forward, switched to defense for the last half of the season and earned all-state status.
This year is beginning to look like more of the same. Hanson started the season at defense and this week coach Tim Meyer moved her up front again, with impressive results.
Friday night Hanson scored four goals as the Blizzard defeated Jamestown 6-3 at Wachter Arena to remain undefeated at 9-0-0. Add on last season's state tournament and Bismarck has won its last 12 games.
"Paige Hanson, wow," Meyer noted. "We moved her around last year ... and she's been a forward for a couple of weeks and that girl can fire the puck."
Hanson sandwiched two tallies around a goal by Brenna Curl to give the Blizzard a 3-0 lead after one period.
Jamestown's Ella Roaldson opened second-period scoring, but then Ella Gabel tucked a marker between two more Hanson goals to give the Blizzard a commanding 6-1 lead.
Bernadette Belzer and Cadee Stockert of the visiting Blue Jays scored the only goals of the third period, even though the Blizzard outshot the Jays 16-10.
The final 17 minutes didn't escape Meyer's notice.
"We need to be way more accountable," he observed. "We need to get gritty and focus more on keeping the puck out of our net. Today we weren't doing the the things that don't get noticed."
Hanson got noticed, for sure.
This is her first week of the season at forward, and she's scored five goals. She got one in a 2-0 victory over Dickinson on Tuesday.
Hanson, in her third season as a varsity player, has one previous hat trick to her credit.
As a sophomore, she played forward. The last two years she's split her time between defense and forward. She says she's equally comfortable either way.
"I kind of picture myself as both," she said. "I understand both positions, so I can just go where coach says."
Although the Blizzard have won the last six state championships and are undefeated this season, they're not battering their opponents. They've won only two games by more than three goals.
Hanson said that reflects the personnel on this year's team.
"We have a strong defensive end this year. Our forwards work hard, but aren't finding a way to bury it. But I think we're getting there. We've started screening the opponents' goalies and are rebounding," she said.
Hanson's first goal -- the first marker of the game -- was startling in its speed. She burst out of the neutral zone and unloaded a high blast from just outside the top of the slot, beating Jays goalie Erika Anderson with sheer power.
She was more deft on her second tally, breaking free with a nifty move at the blue line and charging down the slot alone.
Her third goal came less than a minute after Jamestown had broken through to make it 3-1. After Anderson made a save on a shot by Madison Cole, Hanson popped the rebound into a wide-open net at 4:16 of the second period.
Aggressive forechecking set up Hanson's fourth goal. She stole the puck at the blue line and scored on a breakaway at 12:04 of the middle session.
Bismarck returns to the ice this afternoon, taking on Fargo Davies at 2 p.m. at the VFW Sports Center. Jamestown is off until next Friday when it visits Minot.