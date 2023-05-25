Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A strong final kick helped Brynn Hanson repeat as Class B girls 3,200 meter run champion.

Hanson, a freshman from Des Lacs-Burlington, outdueled Shiloh Christian senior Hannah Westin down the stretch on a warm, windy opening day of the state track meet on Thursday at the Bowl.

Hanson finished in 11:51.74, improving her season-best time by more than seven seconds in winning her second straight state title.

Westin, who had the state’s best time coming into the meet (11:54.77) broke free from the front pack to take the lead with about 500 meters to go. Hanson responded with a final push of her own, taking the lead near the start line as the final lap began.

“I felt really good,” Hanson said. “I just went for it. Usually I’d wait a little longer, just because sometimes I’m scared that I won’t have enough gas left and I won’t be able to finish it out but I felt good enough, felt strong, so I just went for it.”

The two broke from the lead pack late and pushed hard to the finish, with Hanson crossing the line a little over three seconds before Westin (11:55.57).

“I know there’s a lot of strong girls in our races and they can maintain a good pace for a while and I knew that I needed to get in that front pack if I wanted a chance,” Westin said. “So that’s what I tried to do -- I tried to make my position, if other girls would go up, I tried to go with, so I could maintain in that front pack and stay in striking distance

“Brynn has a fantastic kick for sure. I tried to go a little bit before the last 400 because she has a great kick but it was an exciting last lap.”

Hanson was trying to focus on staying toward the front before the final push as well.

“I know a lot of the girls, so I know what they can run and I know what they can do, so I just base it off that and just run my race,” Hanson said. “I know I don’t have to get up there right away and I don’t need to just go for it and kill myself, I know I need to pace it and run my race.”

The most important thing to Hanson was just running her race.

“During the season, I had to run a lot more for time more than I’ve had to in the past just because I’m trying to get those PRs and get faster times and so I feel better for state,” Hanson said. “But at state, I try to not even worry about what the laps are looking like, I just try to stay right there on that front pack and make sure that I’m feeling good and checking in with my mentality a lot.”

The weather actually helped Westin.

“It was hot, obviously, but I think the wind helped a little bit, actually,” Westin said. “The wind felt a lot better with the heat.”

For the University of Mary bound Westin, it was the start of her final state meet.

“It’s kind of crazy because it’s like the last 3,200 and 1,600 that I will ever run because they don’t have those distances in college,” Westin said. “Just attacking every race like it’s my last race.

“It was exciting being back at the state meet and there’s great competition.”

Bulldogs finish 1-2 in boys 3,200

Austin Wanner and Caleb Sarsland led the way as Bowman County placed three runners in the top six of the boys 3,200.

Wanner finished first, clocking in at 9:38.19, followed by fellow Bulldog senior Caleb Sarsland in 9:39.94. Bowman County freshman Jonah Njos finished sixth in 10:05.9, giving the team 21 points in the event.

Wanner credits his teammates with pushing him every day.

“I don’t think I’d be able to do this if I didn’t have these boys behind me, pushing me in practice every day, being able to run with them all of the time. I couldn’t imagine not having it,” Wanner said.

Wanner came into the meet with the state’s best time at 9:29.93, but with their eyes set on chasing a team title, he wasn’t looking to push things too hard.

“It feels great. We knew coming in we wanted to get as close to 40 points as we can to try to go for that team title, so starting off the weekend right means everything,” Wanner said. “The original plan was to go for that state meet record, but with the wind today and what we want to do as a team, we just thought, get the 10 points as easy as possible.”

Jalen Chase of New Town’s state B record of 9:23.32 was safe, but Wanner and Sarsland separated from the pack and pulled away to finish 1-2.

“Any time I race where place matters more than time, I tell myself the whole first mile, patience, patience, patience, the while time, just so I can be ready for that last few laps,” Wanner said.

“I thought I went too soon. I got scared. I could hear footsteps the whole time. I had to trust the training the coaches gave us and trust in God’s plan.”

And the footsteps he was hearing came from Sarsland, who finished more than 14 seconds in front of third-place Keaton Olson of Kindred.

Now the Bulldogs will turn their attention to the next challenge.

“Get out of the sun, get ready to go back to work tomorrow,” Wanner said.

Slivoskey repeats in high jump

Ellendale junior Kaylin Slivoskey repeated as champion in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.

“It feels great,” Slivoskey said. “I struggled with some injuries at the beginning of the season so I wasn’t really sure how this was going to go but it’s all a mental game and I really pushed through with that and that’s what helped me today.”

Slivoskey was one of five athletes who shared the best jump of the year (5-2) coming into the meet and she outlasted a pack of 10 competitors who cleared 5-0 to claim the title.

“We had 20 jumpers still going at one of the higher heights,” Slivoskey said. “More pressure than last year. I just had to keep myself distracted and not really focus on the other jumpers and just do my thing.

“Just keeping my mind in check, not getting overly nervous and just keeping my mind in the game.”

Slivoskey cleared 5-2 to clinch the win, then almost cleared the bar at 5-4. Her PR was 5-3 I an indoor meet last season.

“Really close, but I was tired,” Slivoskey said. “I’m pretty excited, ready to celebrate.”

And then turn her attention to the long jump on Saturday.

Other winners

Dane Hagler of North Star finished first and Cooper Johnson of Central Cass second, both going 6-6 in the boys high jump. Glen Ullin-Hebron junior Will Mickelson was third at 6-4, tied with Edgeley-Kulm’s Zeke Barnick.

Elizabeth Pinke, a freshman from Hatton-Northwood, threw 127-4 to win the girls discus. Makenna Brunmeier, a senior, and Ava VanDyke, a sophomore, gave Hazen a 2-3 finish in the event, with Brunmeier throwing 120-3 and VanDyke 118-5. Anna Schatz of Grant County was fourth with 113-3.

Kindred’s Riley Sumram and Jack Packer placed 1-2 in the boys discus. Sunram threw 171-7 and Packer 156-8. Wyatt Ottmar, a senior from Grant County-Flasher, was third with 154-0.