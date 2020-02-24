Hall, Shiloh shake off slow start to roll past Wilton-Wing

Shiloh's Jacie Hall has been a handful in the paint this season.
The 6-foot-3 junior poured in 26 points as the Skyhawks overcame a slow start to beat Wilton-Wing 65-41 in the final Region 5 tournament game on Monday night in Mandan.
Hall had 12 points in the first half and 14 more in the second as the Skyhawks outscored the Miners 39-15 over the final two quarters. The game was tied 26-all at the break.
"I think we just started hitting our shots. That was probably the biggest difference," Hall said. "We probably settled down a little too. Maybe we were a little nervous at the start of the game."
Behind freshman Hailey Quam, Wilton-Wing raced to a 14-6 lead after the opening eight minutes.
Qaum poured in 25 of the Miners' 41 points in the game.
"It was the first time I've seen Wilton play so I didn't really know what they did. They came out and played really well and we were still trying to find our footing a little bit," Shiloh coach Daryl Bearstail said. "Our defense kind of got us back in it, we were a little more patient on offense and that seemed to get us going."
Hall gave Shiloh its first lead at 30-28 with a turnaround jumper with 6:25 left in the third. The Miners got stuck on 29 for nearly five minutes as Shiloh scored 19 points in the third quarter. Kennedy Walth's second 3-pointer of the game put the Skyhawks up double digits for the first time at 40-29.
Nine Skyhawks scored in the game, but Hall's 10 two-point hoops, and for good measure one three from the top of the key, were the difference. Hall and sophomore Grace Kelly form a tough-to-stop high-low option for Shiloh.
"I thought Grace made some really nice passes to Jacie in that high-low situation and Jacie's pretty tough when she's able to finish," Bearstail said. "She was a force down there."
It might look like Kelly and Hall work a lot on the high-low feed, but not really.
"We just started doing that this year, about three games ago, but it's worked pretty well," Hall said. "Grace makes really good passes and I just have to finish."
Hall said it’s a team effort in the end.
"My teammates do a great job getting me the ball. We have a lot of good players, so we just share the ball and try to find the open person," she said. "Our chemistry has gotten better and we have more confidence. It's working well for us as a team right now.
Wilton-Wing struggled with turnovers in the second half. After just three giveaways in the opening 16 minutes, the Miners were charged with nine turnovers in the second half.
Kalyssa Schock added six points for the Miners, who ended with a record of 14-8.
The Skyhawks face Underwood in the second semifinal tonight. The winner plays for a trip to Grand Forks and the Class B state tournament on Thursday.
"Underwood's playing really well right now," Bearstail said. "We're going to need to bring it like we did in the second half. It should be a really interesting game."