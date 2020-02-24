Hall, Shiloh shake off slow start to roll past Wilton-Wing

Shiloh's Jacie Hall has been a handful in the paint this season.

The 6-foot-3 junior poured in 26 points as the Skyhawks overcame a slow start to beat Wilton-Wing 65-41 in the final Region 5 tournament game on Monday night in Mandan.

Hall had 12 points in the first half and 14 more in the second as the Skyhawks outscored the Miners 39-15 over the final two quarters. The game was tied 26-all at the break.

"I think we just started hitting our shots. That was probably the biggest difference," Hall said. "We probably settled down a little too. Maybe we were a little nervous at the start of the game."

Behind freshman Hailey Quam, Wilton-Wing raced to a 14-6 lead after the opening eight minutes.

Qaum poured in 25 of the Miners' 41 points in the game.

"It was the first time I've seen Wilton play so I didn't really know what they did. They came out and played really well and we were still trying to find our footing a little bit," Shiloh coach Daryl Bearstail said. "Our defense kind of got us back in it, we were a little more patient on offense and that seemed to get us going."