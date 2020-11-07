Haas, St. Mary's get late stop to edge Kindred and earn trip to Dakota Bowl

St. Mary's defense stiffened when it absolutely had to.

Zach Haas delivered the game-clinching sack late in the fourth quarter for the Saints in their 20-15 Class AA quarterfinal win over Kindred on Saturday at Smrekar Field.

Kindred's high-powered offense drove to the St. Mary's 18 yard line looking for the go-ahead score, but Haas sacked Vikings quarterback Max McQuillan on fourth down to seal the win with 75 seconds left in the game.

A two-way starter on the line for St. Mary's, Haas rarely leaves the field but had enough left in the tank for the decisive snap.

"Well, you're just thinking if we lose, it's over," the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Haas said. "We just had to come up with one more stop, whatever it took. It's the best feeling in world. I'll probably remember it the rest of my life."

St. Mary's will face Beulah in the Dakota Bowl on Friday at the Fargodome. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Saints (10-0) defeated the Miners (8-2) 21-13 on Oct. 2. It was their closest game of the season until Saturday.