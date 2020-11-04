Gunnar Farstveet a chip off a really big block

Rory won three conference championships and three NAIA playoff games in his career. Gunnar has two titles (DSU has won six straight North Star Athletic Association titles). Many DSU passing marks were eclipsed last year by Hayden Gibson with Gunnar providing blind side support.

It would have been unheard of in Rory’s day for the Blue Hawks under head coach Biesiot to lead the conference in passing as it does this season. It was unusual for the Hawks to not lead in rushing (they are fourth this season).

“The game is completely different,” Rory said. “I think about RPO today. For us, it was either a run or pass or audible at the line. You were trying to pancake the guy on the other side. To play offensive line today is a helluva lot harder than the type I played.”

When his career ended after the 1992 season, Rory returned to the family farm near Golva, from where Gunnar emerged 30 years later and where he’ll return after his career is over. You might say the granite didn’t fall far from the farm.

“Being able to play college football at any level is an honor; the memories and the fun I had at playing at Dickinson State,” Rory said. “To be able to have my son experience his own and be part of that brotherhood is special.”