Groll plays big for Dickinson in win over Mandan

Evan Groll plays bigger and older than he is.
A 5-foot-8 sophomore forward, Groll was really big on Thursday, scoring a short-handed goal that led the Dickinson Midgets to a 4-2 win over Mandan in first-round action of the West Region tournament at VFW Sports Center.
Groll’s breakaway goal early in the second period tied the game and ignited a three-goal outburst that carried the Midgets into tonight’s semifinal against two-time defending champion Century.
“He plays beyond his years,” Dickinson coach Dallas Kuntz said. "And he plays bigger than he is. We needed something to kind of get going. When you can steal a shorty that’ll get the bench riled up.”
It certainly had the desired effect. After outshooting the Braves 10-6 but trailing 2-1 after one period, the Midgets outgunned the Braves 37-7 in the last two periods.
“We’re successful when we’re just forcing pucks all over the ice. Tonight we did it and hopefully we can keep it going (today),” Kuntz said.
In the rubber game between the two, Mandan had won 7-2 and lost 6-5 to Dickinson in the regular season.
The Midgets are in exclusive company. Between the four semifinalists, Bismarck and Century have won each of the last 13 region titles with Century claiming the last two. Minot was the last team to win a title (2006) before that streak started. The Midgets have never appeared in the region championship game.
Mandan’s Olin Halstengard got the scoring started at 3:27 of the first period. He was credited with the goal on a shot from the point by Sam Peterson. Dickinson goalie Jayce Concha was screened on the shot. Concha faced only 13 shots on the night.
That goal could have been big as Mandan is 9-3 when scoring first this season and 2-9 when falling behind.
But Dickinson tied it three minutes later on a Jaren Hugelen goal. The big defenseman loaded up at the point and ripped a rising shot past Braves’ goalie Zane Clausen to tie things at 6:31.
Clausen, who made 43 saves, denied the Midgets a chance to break the tie when he stopped Joseph Pavek on a breakaway, keeping Mandan in front 2-1 heading into the second period.
At 14:59, Colby Kramer -- with another assist by Peterson -- stuffed in an uncovered rebound to break the tie. The goal came just 14 seconds into a power play.
The Midgets got the equalizer on Mandan’s next power play. Groll stole the puck at his own blue line and broke away. He wristed a shot from the right circle over Clausen’s right shoulder, off the pipe and into the net for a short-handed goal at 3:03 of the second.
“We just try to forecheck as hard as we can and get their defense to fumble it and we work from there,” Groll said. “We came out a little slow and after the first period got a talking to by coach.”
Groll’s short-handed goal was followed at 7:01 by Pavek’s goal and at 16:19 and by Groll’s second goal that sent the Midgets to the locker room with a 4-2 lead.
“It’s huge because it’s disappointing to get a penalty and we were down and then we get that goal and it brings up our momentum,” Groll said.
It could have been worse for the Braves had Clausen not made 23 saves in the period. His teammates, on the other hand, managed just four shots on goal in the period.
“We really went at it the second and third periods and dominated,” Groll said.
Nobody scored in the third, even though Dickinson played 5-on-4 and 6-on-4 the last 3:35 of the game due to a five-minute major penalty on the Midgets. Even then, they were attacking.
“The best defense is offense. If you’re fighting to regain the puck, you’re going to keep them on their heels,” Kuntz added.