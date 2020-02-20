Groll plays big for Dickinson in win over Mandan

Mandan’s Olin Halstengard got the scoring started at 3:27 of the first period. He was credited with the goal on a shot from the point by Sam Peterson. Dickinson goalie Jayce Concha was screened on the shot. Concha faced only 13 shots on the night.

That goal could have been big as Mandan is 9-3 when scoring first this season and 2-9 when falling behind.

But Dickinson tied it three minutes later on a Jaren Hugelen goal. The big defenseman loaded up at the point and ripped a rising shot past Braves’ goalie Zane Clausen to tie things at 6:31.

Clausen, who made 43 saves, denied the Midgets a chance to break the tie when he stopped Joseph Pavek on a breakaway, keeping Mandan in front 2-1 heading into the second period.

At 14:59, Colby Kramer -- with another assist by Peterson -- stuffed in an uncovered rebound to break the tie. The goal came just 14 seconds into a power play.

The Midgets got the equalizer on Mandan’s next power play. Groll stole the puck at his own blue line and broke away. He wristed a shot from the right circle over Clausen’s right shoulder, off the pipe and into the net for a short-handed goal at 3:03 of the second.