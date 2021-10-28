Grant County-Flasher's Friesz shows true committment to football

Jace Friesz’s commitment to football can’t be questioned.

Already an all-state quarterback, the Grant County-Flasher senior spent his summer seeking improvement. Friesz attended nine different camps across Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“It was one almost every weekend, or every other weekend,” he said. “It was a great experience to be with a lot of great athletes and just trying to help myself improve and be the best player I could.”

Friesz was able to get deep into the weeds of playing quarterback.

“A lot of people can throw the football. I was just looking to learn more about the footwork and the hips and how everything is kind of tied together with the mechanics that can help you throw the ball better and drive the ball into tighter windows,” he said. “You had your basic stuff like 40-yard dash, agility stuff, things like that, but it was really fun to experience some of the higher-level offense, stuff that you see in college.”

It has paid dividends on the field. Friesz has accounted for nearly 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, 1,476 yards coming through the air, plus 16 touchdowns passes in leading Grant County-Flasher to the quarterfinals of the nine-man playoffs. The Bulldogs play at No. 1-seeded LaMoure-Litchville-Marion on Saturday at 2 p.m.

It’s a tall task for the Storm. The Loboes are having a historically great season. In their nine games, all wins, L-L-M has scored 505 points and allowed 12. Eight times, the Loboes have allowed zero points, including their playoff-opening 42-0 win over Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg last week.

“We need to match them blow for blow and put up a lot of points,” Friesz said. “We can’t let one play define the game. They’re a great team obviously, but we feel like we’re playing our best football right now.”

After a 1-3 start, the Storm are 5-1 in their last six games, including a 30-0 victory at Hettinger-Scranton last Saturday.

“We lost six or seven seniors off last year’s team and it just took a little time for everything to mesh together,” said Friesz, who also has 67 tackles and three interceptions playing linebacker. “It’s been fun to see how we’ve improved. Everyone kept working hard and to be in this position now in the playoffs is a credit to everyone, the coaches and players, for sticking together.”

Among the few returners for this year's team was Jace’s brother Javin, who has scored 18 touchdowns this season as a big play running back and wide receiver. The X- and O-talk never stops when the two are together.

“The moment we get out of practice in the car ride home we’re talking about football. What we could do different on that route. Why’d we miss that throw. It never stops, really,” Jace said. “If we have a free minute, we’re playing catch in the backyard. It’s nice to have him out there and he obviously does a lot of great things for our team.”

Friesz’s desire to learn goes beyond football. He’s also active in student council, LifeSmarts and Academic Olympics at Flasher. His athletic excellence also extends beyond football. He was an all-state basketball player last season for Flasher. However, the gridiron gets the nod.

“My favorite sport is football, but I’m a big basketball guy too,” he said. “I love that sport.”

Jamie Krenz, Grant County-Flasher head coach, said Friesz is more than just an excellent player.

"He's really good, but he's an even better kid," Krenz said. "He's a natural leader. Kids gravitate toward him. He's always so positive. Works incredibly hard. Just a terrific kid."

Friesz plans to play college football. He has interest from Dickinson State, Jamestown, Valley City State and the University of Mary. He’s not certain on a field of study, but says it will be something tied to sports, whether through coaching or possibly physical therapy.

He’d like to put the basketball season on the back burner for a few more weeks, though. Despite the stiff test in front of the Storm on Saturday, spirits are high.

“We’ve been fortunate to have playoff football the last three years,” Friesz said. “We’ve gotten great support from our school and from the community. You see signs in town and kids at school are really supportive. It’s cool to see the community come together for the 26 members of our team.”

