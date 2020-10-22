Grant County-Flasher rolls into nine-man playoffs

Grant County-Flasher is heading into the postseason on a roll.

The Storm finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak, capped off with victories over defending state champion Kidder County and Linton-HMB to clinch a Region 4 championship.

“We’re playing pretty good football, which is what your goal is when you reach the playoffs,” Storm coach Jamie Krenz said. “We’ve gotten better week in and week out.

“A regional championship is special but now that’s in the rear-view mirror. We’re looking ahead to the playoffs."

Grant County-Flasher (7-1) opens the postseason on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Flasher, taking on Towner-Granville-Upham. The Titans are 5-4, the No. 4 seed out of Region 3. TGU has won its last two games — a 17-0 victory over Parshall-White Shield and a 30-24 victory over Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood.

“They’re physical, they’re well-coached, they have some good athletes … we’re going to have our hands full,” Krenz said.

After kicking off the season with a 40-18 road win over Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, the Storm dropped a 30-26 decision to Beach in their second contest. The Storm has reeled off six straight wins since then, climbing to No. 4 in the final nine-man poll of the season.