Grant County-Flasher rolls into nine-man playoffs

Grant County-Flasher is heading into the postseason on a roll.
The Storm finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak, capped off with victories over defending state champion Kidder County and Linton-HMB to clinch a Region 4 championship.
“We’re playing pretty good football, which is what your goal is when you reach the playoffs,” Storm coach Jamie Krenz said. “We’ve gotten better week in and week out.
“A regional championship is special but now that’s in the rear-view mirror. We’re looking ahead to the playoffs."
Grant County-Flasher (7-1) opens the postseason on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Flasher, taking on Towner-Granville-Upham. The Titans are 5-4, the No. 4 seed out of Region 3. TGU has won its last two games — a 17-0 victory over Parshall-White Shield and a 30-24 victory over Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood.
“They’re physical, they’re well-coached, they have some good athletes … we’re going to have our hands full,” Krenz said.
After kicking off the season with a 40-18 road win over Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, the Storm dropped a 30-26 decision to Beach in their second contest. The Storm has reeled off six straight wins since then, climbing to No. 4 in the final nine-man poll of the season.
“We’re riding pretty high, but we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” Krenz said. “We’ve been the underdog the last few weeks, now we’re going to be considered the favorite, so we have to show the maturity to handle that.”
Rebuilding in the trenches has been a big factor for a Grant County-Flasher team that started the year with one returning starter on the offensive line and none on the defensive front.
“Coach (Brian) Nieuwsma and coach (Michael) Mayer have done a good job with the line,” Krenz said. “We had some good skill players back. That’s been the key -- we’ve gradually gotten better every week.”
Having an all-state running back returning helps, but the Storm had more weapons than just Connor Ottmar.
“We’re not one-dimensional,” Krenz said. “Ottmar gets a lot of the focus, but that’s opened up a lot of other guys. We’ve had four or five guys touching the ball, picking up a lot of yards. That makes us harder to defend.
“Ottmar gets a lot of teams’ focus, and rightly so, but that’s opened it up for others to get one-on-one matchups.”
Fullback Jonathon Bogert has been a key to the ground game at fullback, both blocking and carrying the ball and is the Storm’s leading tackler on defense with 96 stops. Bogert's 10 rushing touchdowns lead the way offensively.
Javin Friesz has 434 yards receiving and five touchdown receptions. Layton Woodbury and Thomas Bryant each have picked up big yards on the ground. And quarterback Jace Friesz has directed the attack. Bryant has a team-best 454 yards rushing.
“Our quarterback play has been fantastic,” Krenz said. “Jace Friesz is a great leader for us. He was our quarterback last year when we made a playoff run. He’s a great leader.”
Friesz has thrown for 1,102 yards with 13 touchdown passes to only 3 interceptions.
With a physical foe awaiting on Saturday, the Storm will need to play well on defense to keep the winning streak going.
“We have to tackle well,” Krenz said. “We’re been preaching week in and week out, tackle, fly to the ball.
“Linton controlled the ball on us last week -- we have to get better at getting off the field, bend but don’t break, make plays when you get a chance.”
And in a fall season amid a pandemic with protocols and precautions, the Storm is happy to be heading into the playoffs. And wanting to take advantage of the opportunity.
“We’ve been doing what we have to, to take care of what we can control,” Krenz said. “We’re fortunate to get to keep playing, hoping for that next opportunity on Saturday.”
