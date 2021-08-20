Graduation puts dent in Century boys cross country powerhouse

Century boys cross country coach Brad Lies knows his team will be running with a target on its back this season.
The Patriots had won the last two state Class A meets and four of the last five, so Century can expect to be in the crosshairs of any and all comers.
However, Lies says that target may be misplaced. Only two runners from Century's title-winning state meet lineup return. Senior Griffin House, who finished 18th last fall, was the No. 4 CHS finisher, and junior Brody Ferderer, the Patriots' fifth man, placed 27th.
Due to coronavirus precautions, teams were limited to seven runners at the 2020 state meet in Jamestown.
"If you look at the top teams in the (coaches' state cross country) poll, Grand Forks Red River is definitely the team to beat," Lies said.
He said he also expects Dickinson, Williston and Bismarck High School to be in the mix.
"Bismarck High has a really good group," Lies noted.
Red River, third at last year's state meet, returns five of its seven runners, including the top four, all of whom placed in the top 30 in the state meet field. The returning Roughrider counters are Hunter McHenry (eighth), Matthew Rongitsch (21st), Dameon Zenawick (22nd) and Jonah Dafoe (28th). Carter Ryland, 63rd at state, also returns.
"It will take a few meets before people know who will be the teams to beat," Lies predicted.
Lies is working with 20 runners, including seven seniors and only two juniors. That's down from CHS teams that normally number in the mid-to-upper 20s.
Three of the seniors, House, Zach Jeffers and Jonathan Nistler, are in their fourth year of cross country. Nistler split time between the varsity and junior varsity last fall.
Other Century runners include seniors Chance Bowlinger, Brett Hetland and Chase Hoechst and sophomore Breydyn Schlabsz.
Bowlinger and Schlabsz are dual-rostered in cross country and soccer.
"Chance could be really good for us," Lees said.
Hetland is a returnee who showed great improvement last year.
"He ran a personal record every race last year. He could be pretty good, too," Lies noted. "Chase Hoechst is a senior who is new. He's been running pretty well in practice."
Lies said the miles his runners put in over the summer was encouraging.
"We had pretty good dedication. We had a good group of kids who ran in the summer. ... We have a nice nucleus coming back," he observed.
Patience will probably be the key to developing this team, according to Lies.
"We have to work hard and grow as a team, and the guys have to figure out what it's like to race at a high level. We're not going to rush the young kids. They have to get their feet wet. We'll try to groom some of them, and by the end of the year we should round into a pretty decent team," Lies said.
"I'd say we're pretty young, even though we have seven seniors this year. ... We'll just keep working hard and strive to be at our best at the region and state meets," Lies noted.
"Dave Zittleman used to say 'tradition doesn't graduate,' and that's what we're preaching to our kids," he added.
Zittleman, a former Bismarck High School coach, is the Bismarck Public Schools activities director.
"We know we have a target on our back. Our goal is to get into the top three and top five -- top three in the region and top five in the state," Lies said.
Several West Region teams will open the season today at races in Williston and Jamestown. Century will kick off its season on Friday, Aug. 27, in the Rusty Bucket at McDowell Dam.