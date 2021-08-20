Graduation puts dent in Century boys cross country powerhouse

"We have to work hard and grow as a team, and the guys have to figure out what it's like to race at a high level. We're not going to rush the young kids. They have to get their feet wet. We'll try to groom some of them, and by the end of the year we should round into a pretty decent team," Lies said.

"I'd say we're pretty young, even though we have seven seniors this year. ... We'll just keep working hard and strive to be at our best at the region and state meets," Lies noted.

"Dave Zittleman used to say 'tradition doesn't graduate,' and that's what we're preaching to our kids," he added.

Zittleman, a former Bismarck High School coach, is the Bismarck Public Schools activities director.

"We know we have a target on our back. Our goal is to get into the top three and top five -- top three in the region and top five in the state," Lies said.

Several West Region teams will open the season today at races in Williston and Jamestown. Century will kick off its season on Friday, Aug. 27, in the Rusty Bucket at McDowell Dam.

