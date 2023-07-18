Bismarck and Williston entered Monday night's Legion doubleheader separated by five spots in the Class AA standings.

True to form this summer, the standings meant little as the Govs got a game-ending sac fly from Tommy Kraljic in the bottom of the seventh for a narrow 5-4 win. It came after Williston's Tyler Tamez tied the game 4-4 with a long two-run homer in the top half of the inning.

"You come to the ballpark and you just expect it. Close games have kinda been the theme of the summer," said Mike Skytland, who recently surpassed 600 wins in his 20-year tenure managing the Govs. "If you look at seeding for state, sure you want to be a higher seed, but on the flip side, I'm not sure how much it matters. You're going to play a good team the first day and a good team the second day. I don't think the seeds matter as much as some years."

The Govs had their way in the second game. The younger pitching Groseclose, Tanner, tossed five one-hit innings in the home team's 8-0 win. Michael Fagerland belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

In the first game, Jace Groseclose, an all-state player at Bismarck High last spring, tossed four solid innings before Nick Patton tossed three quality frames to earn the win in relief.

"Jace wasn't scheduled to pitch, but he came in on short notice and did a great job," Skytland said. "Nick also threw the ball very well. Pitching-wise, it was a really good day."

One defensive miscue in the top of the seventh forced the Govs to use their last at bat.

With two outs, Connor Ekblad reached on an error. Tamez stepped in as the tying run and did exactly that, launching a game-tying home run over the left-center field fence.

"We made one mistake and you gotta give the kid credit. He hit the ball hard and it was way gone," Skytland said.

Isaac Mitchell worked a walk to lead off the bottom of the seventh for the Govs. Mitchell didn't waste much time stealing second, putting a runner in scoring position with nobody out.

After Gavin Lill was walked intentionally, lefty relief pitcher Alex Blume was called for a balk, putting runners on second and third with nobody out. Kraljic, hitting in the 2-hole, hit a deep fly ball to center field on a 1-0 pitch to easily score Mitchell with the game-winning run.

"Isaac set that whole thing in motion," Skytland said. "He had a good at bat with the leadoff walk and then the stolen base put us in a good position for the rest of the inning."

The Govs jumped on top early in the second game with two in the bottom of the first and three more in the second.

Fagerland clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the first on a 1-1 pitch from Ashton Collings. Kraljic had reached on an error with one out.

That was all Tanner Groseclose and Marcus Butts needed.

Groseclose allowed just one hit, but had to weave around six walks. Seven strikeouts helped. Butts finished up with two scoreless frames.

Carter Krueger had three RBIs, singling home Mitchell in the third and Kraljic and Noah Riedinger in the fourth.

Krueger, Kraljic, Riedinger and Max Vig each had two hits.

The sweep started a busy eight-game week off on the right foot for the Govs, including six conference games in three days. After traveling to Dickinson tonight to face the Roughriders, they host Minot on Wednesday before two non-counters on Friday in Williston. The state tournament starts Monday in Dickinson.

Bismarck was coming off a brief break in its schedule.

"We needed a couple of days off to get healthy," Skytland said. "Baseball is meant to be played pretty much every day and that keeps you sharp, too.

"We have six conference games in three days against good teams this week. At the end of the day we definitely want to play well and hopefully that leads to some wins."