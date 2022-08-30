 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manda's Huettl wins third straight West Region meet

  0

The 2022-23 school year has only just begun, but the girls golf season is already at the halfway point.

Legacy's home invitational at Riverwood Golf Course took place Tuesday, with Anna Huettl of Mandan taking medalist honors for the third straight meet after a round of 76. Century claimed team honors with a 337.

"Today was a struggle," Mandan head coach Dean Johs said. "The course was set up in a difficult way, and people had to fight for what they got because the pins were in tough positions. A lot of girls had their highest round of the year today."

Huettl hasn't let difficult courses bother her.

Yet to score below 70 or above 78, Huettl has been one of the most consistent performers in the West Region.

"I know that I can play better and have things to improve on," Huettl said. "But I'm happy with where my game is at and I'm excited to see where the next few tournaments end up."

Johs recognizes how much his team relies on Huettl to be competitive against a senior-heavy Century team.

"We're riding her coattails in a lot of ways," Johs said. "She gained a lot of confidence over the summer and turned her game up to the next level. She played in some regional and national tournaments, so she came in this year ready to go and take down whatever is in front of her."

Century and Mandan have been in a dogfight for the top position in the four West Region-exclusive meets to date. Century has three close wins over the Braves and Mandan placed first at the Tom O'Leary-based Bismarck Invite.

Tuesday it was Century and top golfer Hannah Herbel, who finished a stroke behind Huettl for medalist position with a 77, that came out on top, edging the Braves 337-340.

Huettl always enjoys playing with Herbel when they are paired together.

"We compete together the entire time we're out there," Huettl said. "We push each other to be at our best."

Just three meets remain in the regular season, starting with the Dickinson Invite at Heart River Golf Course on Sept. 8. Meets at Vardon Golf Club in Minot (Sept. 16) and the Links of North Dakota (Sept. 20) follow, with the first two of those meets serving as state individual qualifiers.

"We're done with the bulk of our season and now only have one tournament a week," Johs said. "This is the time of the season where things get more relaxed and you can let things come to you, after the first part of the season is hectic with all the tournaments.

"All of the Bismarck-Mandan teams have had our in-town tournaments, so we start going on the road now and it'll be interesting to see how we handle that."

Huettl and the Braves have a few goals on their to-do list, with the biggest coming in less than a month at the regional tournament.

"One of our goals from the beginning of the season was to win the West Region," Huettl said. "I think if we can keep working we can accomplish that and also have a top finish at state."

CLASS A GIRLS GOLF

LEGACY INVITE

At Riverwood Golf Course

Team results

1. Century 337. 2. Mandan 340. 3. Minot 359. 4. Legacy 360. 5. St. Mary’s 376. 6. Williston 378. 7. Jamestown 380. 8. Dickinson 394. 9. Minot North 418. 10. Watford City 476.

Top 10

1. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 76. 2. Hannah Herbel, Century, 77. 3. Aliyah Iverson, Century, 81. 4. Ava Kalanek, Legacy, 82. 5. Morgan Strange, Minot, 85. T-6. Brittyn Mettler, Mandan, and Olivia Sorlie, Jamestown, 86. 8. Paige Breuer, Bismarck, 87. T-9. Regan Braun, Century; Stray Ressler, Mandan; Abi Schneider, St. Mary’s; Grace Rieger, St. Mary’s, 88.

Results by team

Century (337): Hannah Herbel 77; Aliyah Iverson 81; Regan Braun 88; Kambree Hauglie 91; Sara Anderson 92; Ava Murdoff 99.

Mandan (340): Anna Huettl 76; Brittyn Mettler 86; Stray Ressler 88; Ruby Heydt 90; Brooklyn Monteith 96; Rylee Meyers 110.

Minot (359): Morgan Strange 85; Mackenzie Strange 90; Katie Thomas 91; Cali Wilson 93; Adison Dittus 95; Emily Houim 101.

Legacy (360): Ava Kalanek 82; Anne Hulst 90; Lauren Beck 94; Kya Guidinger 94; Brooke Hollar 100; Kate Le Moine 110.

St. Mary’s (376): Abi Schneider 88; Grace Rieger 88; Maleah Hall 99; Brenna Curl 101; Lily Haag 103; Lola Huber 105.

Williston (378): Sam Grasser 89; Tegan Graham 91; Scout Graham 93; Berkley Poeckes 105; Dani Tinklenberg 106; Maya Thompson 110.

Jamestown (380): Olivia Sorlie 86; Isabel LeFevre 96; Mylee Michel 97; Aspen Humes 101; Belle Sjostrom 118; McKenna Nieswaag 123.

Dickinson (394): Kyndall Peterson 92; Tristyn Baumgartner 98; Rayden Peters 101; Hazel Emter 103; Harper Skaare 111; Mikayla Schwindt 112.

Minot North (418): Kinzy Welstad 94; Emersyn Kopp 95; Ally Larson 110; Ava Landsiedel 119.

Watford City (476): Emma Tomilson 109; Rylee Lindley 120; Paisley LeBaron 121; Harlee Olson 126; Faith Bones 130; Sawyer Rafferty 131.

Bismarck: Paige Breuer 87; Jessica Schuh 109.

Turtle Mountain: Lanee Malaterre 129; Gracie LaRocque 139; T’Naiya Henry 143.

