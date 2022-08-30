Manda's Huettl wins third straight West Region meet

The 2022-23 school year has only just begun, but the girls golf season is already at the halfway point.

Legacy's home invitational at Riverwood Golf Course took place Tuesday, with Anna Huettl of Mandan taking medalist honors for the third straight meet after a round of 76. Century claimed team honors with a 337.

"Today was a struggle," Mandan head coach Dean Johs said. "The course was set up in a difficult way, and people had to fight for what they got because the pins were in tough positions. A lot of girls had their highest round of the year today."

Huettl hasn't let difficult courses bother her.

Yet to score below 70 or above 78, Huettl has been one of the most consistent performers in the West Region.

"I know that I can play better and have things to improve on," Huettl said. "But I'm happy with where my game is at and I'm excited to see where the next few tournaments end up."

Johs recognizes how much his team relies on Huettl to be competitive against a senior-heavy Century team.

"We're riding her coattails in a lot of ways," Johs said. "She gained a lot of confidence over the summer and turned her game up to the next level. She played in some regional and national tournaments, so she came in this year ready to go and take down whatever is in front of her."

Century and Mandan have been in a dogfight for the top position in the four West Region-exclusive meets to date. Century has three close wins over the Braves and Mandan placed first at the Tom O'Leary-based Bismarck Invite.

Tuesday it was Century and top golfer Hannah Herbel, who finished a stroke behind Huettl for medalist position with a 77, that came out on top, edging the Braves 337-340.

Huettl always enjoys playing with Herbel when they are paired together.

"We compete together the entire time we're out there," Huettl said. "We push each other to be at our best."

Just three meets remain in the regular season, starting with the Dickinson Invite at Heart River Golf Course on Sept. 8. Meets at Vardon Golf Club in Minot (Sept. 16) and the Links of North Dakota (Sept. 20) follow, with the first two of those meets serving as state individual qualifiers.

"We're done with the bulk of our season and now only have one tournament a week," Johs said. "This is the time of the season where things get more relaxed and you can let things come to you, after the first part of the season is hectic with all the tournaments.

"All of the Bismarck-Mandan teams have had our in-town tournaments, so we start going on the road now and it'll be interesting to see how we handle that."

Huettl and the Braves have a few goals on their to-do list, with the biggest coming in less than a month at the regional tournament.

"One of our goals from the beginning of the season was to win the West Region," Huettl said. "I think if we can keep working we can accomplish that and also have a top finish at state."