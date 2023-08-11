Last season, Century golf stars Hannah and Leah Herbel went out on top, leading the Patriots to a 10-stroke victory at the state Class A golf tournament in Jamestown.

Century's top players graduating brings mixed emotions for other coaches in the conference.

"For years, pretty much since the Herbels were in their seventh- and eighth-grade years, we and everybody else were pretty much fighting for second place because of them," Mandan coach Dean Johs said. "I do credit them a lot for us getting better, because we've had to improve a lot to catch up to them."

Now that the Herbels have graduated, Mandan just might have the best player in the West, if not the state.

Johs believes that Anna Huettl, who won four meets last season, ranks at the top.

"She gives our team great stability. Even when she has an off day we can usually rely on a score that is still pretty good for us," Johs said of the North Dakota State commit. "That gives us stability, but we also want to push her to be her best, which works out for both her and us as a team."

The Braves return six golfers that played at state last year: Huettl, fellow all-stater Ruby Heydt, Brittyn Mettler, Rylee Myers, Brooklyn Monteith and Stray Ressler.

"Our No. 2 golfer last year, Ruby, was also an all-stater last year, so having her back will give us a lot," Johs said. "We're excited to see what everybody does. We might even have an eighth-grader that's coming on that might crack the varsity lineup."

Johs believes his team will present a formidable threat to Century's run of dominance in the conference.

"We've seen flashes of the girls having big improvements over the summer, and then some times where they've fallen back," Johs said. "The big thing for high school golfers is finding consistency, and we'll see where that goes. If what we've seen glimpses of comes through, we should do well."

The season begins Friday at Fox Hills Golf Course with the Watford City Invite.

"We weren't able to play the full length of the holes last year because of some course damage," Johs said. "This year it sounds like it'll be a lot better. It's not a long course to play but it's a long course to walk with a lot of hills, which will be one of the bigger challenges."

One unknown that was settled recently was the location of the West Region meet.

Previously set for the Links of North Dakota east of Williston, there was a change needed after a tough summer wreaked havoc on the course.

"They have to put in some new sprinklers and things," Johs said. "It's not currently playable for a tournament."

Johs and the other coaches aren't sad to shift to Tom O'Leary Golf Course, the new location for the tournament on Sept. 25.

"The Links, with the wind and rain and everything in late fall, that would have been a tough one to play on," Johs said. "The girls were definitely not looking forward to going up there in late September. We'll be able to practice at Tom O'Leary often, and we won the tournament there last year, so we'll be going into regionals fairly confident."

The state meet will of course be its own animal held at Grand Forks Country Club.

With it being a four-hour drive just to play there, teams had to use some of their time over the summer to get practice in so it wouldn't be an unfamiliar place to play in early October.

"We took a team trip up there this summer, and Anna went up there herself for another tournament," Johs said. "It'll be a tough state meet for us, because one of the East's best teams, Grand Forks Red River, that's their home course. We're looking forward to it anyway."

The Braves open the season with a clear goal: win the program's second-ever state title, and the first since 1966.

"Our program has grown a lot in the last four or five years, but our goal has always been to finish in that top three at state," Johs said. "This year's goal is the same, with maybe taking a step up. The girls are hungry, they've put in the work, and now we see if they can make it happen."