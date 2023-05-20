Saturday represented the third West Region boys golf meet of five in a week-long span stretching from last Tuesday to this coming Tuesday.

As weary golfers trickled in off the links at Riverwood Golf Course, Century's scored were just a little better than the other 10 teams in attendance, carding a 310.

"It's been a grind, but the kids have been handling it just fine," Century head coach Preston Brown said. "They love to golf, so the more rounds the better. Looking forward to some practice time after the next two tournaments are out of the way.

"This is a first for me in my ten years, playing this much in a week, and credit to all the teams in persevering through it."

Good conditions Saturday were a plus for all in attendance, especially on a course that can play as tough as Riverwood.

"Riverwood's a tough course because you have to drive the ball really well and you need to leave yourself in a good position on your approach shot," Brown said. "The greens are firm and fast, so if you're in the wrong position on your chip or approach, that gives you a tough putt.

"It's a course that demands every part of your game, and if you're struggling with your longer clubs, you'll be battling that for 14 of 18 holes."

The mark, while their fourth-best of the season to date, was enough for the Patriots to top the other two teams in the top three, Minot at 313 and St. Mary's at 319.

Century also grabbed best golfer by the same margin as their team win, with junior Lucas Schoepp locking in a 72 to top a threesome of golfers -- Caden Willer of St. Mary's, Brock Jones of Minot, and teammate Parker Beck -- all of whom finished with a 75.

"Minot has done a great job of building their program every year and making sure their young kids are playing golf, playing it the right way," Brown said. "It's always a good battle between us, and now there's some other teams finding their groove this season in Mandan and St. Mary's."

Such a compact schedule is necessary due to, as expected, a late-running golf season at the local golf courses.

With Mandan's meet on Tuesday, Jamestown's meet on Friday, and now the Legacy-Century Invite Saturday, it's been a packed week, and there's still a meet in Minot on Monday and Williston on Tuesday to come.

"We seem to have delays every spring, but this was a tough one, being delayed nearly two-and-a-half weeks before we were out hitting balls," Brown said. "Then our first time outside was in a tournament. In this seven-day stretch to play catch-up, it's a good experience to find your game on the course, because you can learn a lot while playing."

Century's win Saturday was their third of the abridged season and second in a row, after the team nabbed a win in Jamestown with a 319, beating Mandan by five strokes and Minot by seven.

After an offseason when they lost a big chunk of their starting lineup, the Patriots have been a little inconsistent to start the season, and with talented teams in Minot, St. Mary's and even Mandan pushing the Patriots hard, Century's had to bring its best on a daily basis.

"We knew we'd have to get to work last summer, and the kids have put in a lot of time," Brown said. "Our younger kids have put up good scores this year, and we're hoping to put it together in one of these tournaments, we always seem to have two or three kids playing well, now we just need to get it all coming together in one meet."

Thankfully the busy schedule lightens considerably after Tuesday.

When the final scores at Williston are posted, the West Region teams are all set to have a week off between meets before heading to Dickinson for the West Region meet on Tuesday the 30th and Wednesday the 31st of May.

"It's a lot of golf crammed into a short amount of time, but it gives us a good sample size to figure out where we've been making some mistakes," Brown said. "It'll be a fun race to the finish here. State being at Dickinson should give the West a chance to have a couple of teams in the top five this year."

The West Region meet will be the second of three meets in Dickinson this year for West Region teams, as they will also return to Heart River for the state meet on the 6th and 7th of June.

Brown is looking forward to having some good course time in on this year's range, after last year's East-based Class A tournament saw the Patriots sink to fifth in the state after being one of the favorites going in.

"The East does a fantastic job building their programs, and they have great support in the community," Brown said. "We'll need to continue to grow in the West Region to keep up. While state didn't go our way last year, we still had a successful year. We're right back on track this year to where we want to be, and hopefully we'll have a little better showing at Dickinson."