Century, Nosbusch overcome tough start to win Mandan Invite

Century's boys golf team didn't have its best start Tuesday at Mandan's Prairie West Golf Course.

The fact they still managed to win sends a message that the Patriots may be the team to beat in the West.

"We didn't get off to the best start, but the kids showed what they've got and how mentally tough they are, being able to right the ship" Century coach Preston Brown said. "Couldn't be more proud of how they finished, win or lose.

"When you start off six over through six, or seven over through five, and you finish seven over through 18, we had two or three guys do that today. While we got the job done, we didn't have our best stuff and neither did the other schools, but we found a way to get it done."

Century, Dickinson and Minot finished within five strokes of each other when everybody's cards were counted.

The Patriots edged out a first-place win with a 311. Dickinson took second with a 313, and Minot closed out the top three at 316.

Not only did the Patriots take first as a team, senior Dylan Nosbusch earned medalist honors with a day-best 74.

"There was a lot of up and down," Nosbusch said. "Had a lot of series of good shots, but followed them up with some bad shots. All that really matters is that it turned out OK in the end.

"Everybody played pretty well today given the wind started to pick up and the greens were still hard to figure out if you're not used to it."

The fourth scorer was key in the win for Century.

Of the trio of teams at the top of the leaderboard, Century's Duncan Tufte scored an 80 to close out the Patriots' foursome. Minot's Brock Jones shot an 81, and Dickinson likely lost its chance at a win with fourth-scorer Evan Groll managing an 85.

Dickinson was well-positioned to overtake Century due to its top three scoring 75, 76, and 77, the best trio of any team on the links.

"One swing isn't going to make all the difference, it's how good did you chip, how did you putt, and how many big numbers did you avoid," Brown said. "We were able to do just enough of those today.

"We have a veteran crew this year, so we're excited about the possibilities of what could happen this season if everything goes our way."

The Mandan Invitational Tuesday was just the second meet season, with April's weather affecting the golf season as much or more as than any other sports.

Despite the slow start to competition, Brown is happy with how his team has worked to improve before they were able to get out onto the course and get full rounds in.

"They handled it well, they stayed positive and didn't let it bother them," Brown said. "Now that we're outside, all you can do is try to find your game a little more every day. We can't worry about what the weather was or did, just do what you can do."

Nosbusch said they've tried to make the best of the situation.

"It's key to get in as many rounds as you could," he said. "The more you play, the better you get. You have to stay consistent regardless of the conditions and make the best of what you can."

Nosbusch appreciated taking home medalist honors.

"At practice, you're playing against what could be some of your strongest competition," Nosbusch said. "With Logan [Shoepp], he's one of the best golfers in the state, I'm always trying to beat him. When you play with better people, you tend to play better."

Nosbusch, who won a playoff with teammate Aidan Kaufman to earn medalist honors in the Dickinson Invitational on Saturday, said putting was key to his second win in a row.

"I made a lot of one-putts today, which was pretty key, but I still had some that got away from me so I have to keep getting more consistent there," Nosbusch said. "I tend to struggle through 10-11-12 here, that's one of the hardest stretches on the course, and I managed to get through it one-under-par.

"That gave me a step up on the field, because it's very easy to throw away strokes in that stretch, but I had a few putts that fell and managed to make a bunker save on 12. The biggest thing was I found the fairway, found the green, and didn't try to get overaggressive and it just worked out."

Brown was happy to espouse his own views on what makes Prairie West a good course to get his team on whenever they can.

"This course is as good of a test as you can get and still have it be fair," he said. "We like having tournaments here because the greens are always in good shape, the fairways are in good shape, and the staff here is amazing."

Brown noted the consistency in scores between his team's outing on Saturday, when they marked out a 310 for an 18-stroke win over Minot, and Tuesday.

"While we're off to a good start, 310 Saturday, 311 today, it's good to see the consistency," he said. "But we can still see where the improvement needs to come from, and it's just eliminating a couple of swings out there.

"It's about them learning from their mistakes, so us getting away with one today should only make us better because we know how close we were to dropping one, and maybe another team should have gotten one today because we didn't play our best."

It's a busy weekend ahead for West Region teams, with both Hawktree and Tom O'Leary hosting meets this weekend.

"Friday and Saturday we've got ... local tournaments and I've been playing my whole life on them," Nosbusch said. "I know the courses and it should be fun."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.