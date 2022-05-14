Century dominates at Tom O'Leary

Wind made the proceedings at the Hawktree Invitational on Friday too difficult to play golf in.

The weather was much nicer on Saturday for the Century/Legacy Invite at Tom O'Leary Golf Course, and Century took advantage.

Placing six golfers in the top 10, including five of the top six, the Patriots earned an 18-stroke win over second-place Minot, 296-318.

Logan Schoepp had his best day of the season for the Patriots, taking home medalist honors with a par-69 day.

Schoepp was followed on the scoreboard by teammate Anders Alm, who shot a five-over 74.

Century's Cameron Wittenberg shot a 76 to tie with Minot's Tyler Bast for third, while Lucas Boustead and Dylan Nosbusch, tied for fifth with a 77.

It was the first time Nosbusch had been eclipsed by Schoepp for medalist honors this season, as the senior had won both the Dickinson Invite and the Mandan Invite.

Despite not placing a single golfer in the top 10, Dickinson took third with a team score of 324, ten spots ahead of Legacy's 334 for fourth.

The fourth-place finish was Legacy's best placement to date, largely due to the seventh-place tie earned by top golfer Matt Souther (78).

The next competition will round out the Bismarck-area tournaments for the regular season, as the Bismarck High Invite will take place at Riverwood Golf Course on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.

