Anna Huettl spent a lot of time working on her golf game this summer.

The results are showing already, as the Mandan senior has gotten off to a strong start to the season for the Braves.

Huettl carded rounds of 71 and 72 to earn medalist honors at the Orriginals East-West Invitational.

Her 36-hole total of 143 finished four strokes ahead of Grand Forks Red River’s Ella Speidel and Fargo Davies’ Rose Solberg, who each finished with a two-day total of 147.

“Anna shot fantastic for two days,” Braves coach Dean Johs said. “She was really in control of her game. Her score could have been even lower. She left some hanging on the lip both days. But she played within herself, played smart. It was fun to watch her do what she does.”

After opening the season by a 78 to earn medalist honors in the opening WDA tournament at Fox Hills, Huettl posted back-to-back scores in the low 70s at the Jamestown Country Club.

“She’s had a big improvement in her distance, especially with the driver,” Johs said. “She upgraded her equipment, strengthened her swing. She’s scoring well with the short game.

“She’ll miss a green, but she’ll step up, chip it short and one-putt.”

With the added distance off the tee, paired with a strong short game, Huettl is playing well early in the season.

“She’s determined, she stays focused,” Johs said. “She stays away from mistakes. She was in a trouble a couple of times today but she knew what to do to get out of there and have a chance for her short game to save her.”

The Braves, coming off a team title in the first WDA tournament of the year in Watford City, were the top West team at the East-West. Mandan finished third with a team score of 647.

Red River (621) finished as the team champs by 10 strokes over Davies (631).

The Braves were the lone West team among the top five. Legacy came in sixth with a 716. Ce3ntury was eighth in with 720 and St. Mary’s ninth with 736.

“Yesterday we struggled a bit,” Johs said. “Anna did well and our eighth-grader Izzy Hale had the round of her life (shooting an 86).

“Today, (sophomore Brooklyn) Monteith shot her personal best by seven strokes. We’ve seen that coming. She’s been improving and improving and she played as consistent as she can today. She shot a 78 and that’s phenomenal for her.”

Monteith finished with a two-day total of 167, good for 11th place. Senior Ruby Heydt tied for 12th with a 168.

Johs has pleased with his team’s performance, but still thinks his team can get even better.

“The team came together, but we still have room for improvement,” he said. “We also know you’re not going to get career-best rounds every time out. It was a good round. I’ve been coaching golf for 17 years at Mandan and we’ve never shot this low.

“It gives us a good measuring stick to see where we need to be. We knew Red River and Davies were going to compete against. We felt much better today. We won’t see them again until state, but it gives us a goal of something to strive for.”

The next WDA tournament is set for Friday, Aug. 18 in Williston.