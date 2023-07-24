FOX HIRED AS CENTURY

GIRLS XC COACH

Former University of Mary All-American runner Kate Fox has been named the new girls cross country coach at Century.

Fox, from Wing, followed a decorated high school career for Southern McLean with a standout college career, including earning All-American honors in 2017 when the Marauders placed second at D-II nationals. Fox was a key cog on the Marauders' teams which won Northern Sun titles in cross country and indoor and outdoor track three years in row.

Fox teaches math at Century and has a master's degree in curriculum and instruction. She served as an assistant coach last season for the Patriots.

Fox replaces Teresa Hanson, who had been Century's coach the past four seasons.

DSU ADDS SHOOTING

SPORTS TEAM

Dickinson State is adding a shooting sports team, beginning this school year.

The new team is the 20th athletic offering at DSU. Rus Kiser will be the coach and the team will join the USA College Clay Target League.

Kiser can be reached at rus.kiser@dickinsonstate.edu.

PRAIRIE WEST HOSTING

TOURNAMENT JULY 29-30

The Prairie West Open is scheduled for July 29-30 in Mandan.

Cost is $100 and includes 36 holes of play, green fees, cart, one meal and two drink tickets and entry into closest-to-the-hole contests on all Par 3s.

For more information contact Kelly Thomas at 701-751-6161.

WOLVES' ANDERSON

TO PLAY FOR CHINA

BEIJING (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month.

Anderson and the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday announced Anderson's addition to the roster. Anderson's maternal great grandfather was Chinese, making Anderson eligible to play for China as a naturalized citizen.

“Hello, fans in China, this is Li Kai'er. I'm so happy to announce I will be representing China in the World Cup. Really proud and honored to wear the Team China jersey,” Anderson said, using his Chinese name, in a video posted on his Weibo account.

China had 18 players in its training camp last month, but coach Aleksandar Djordjevic said at the time that he could add players.

Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in his first season with the Timberwolves. He was a first-round NBA draft pick in 2014 after playing two seasons at UCLA.

China begins World Cup group play with a game against Serbia in the Philippines on Aug. 26.