HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
NORTH PRAIRIE 64, MIDWAY-MINTO 14
Midway-Minto;0;0;8;6;--;14
North Prairie;30;20;6;8;--;64
First quarter
NP: Jeffry Rosinski 13 yard run (run good)
NP: Blake Mattson 90 run (run good)
NP: Mattson 3 run (pass good)
NP: Mattson 20 run (run failed)
Second quarter
NP: Mattson 60 run (run good)
NP: Layton Olson 50 run (fun failed)
NP: Havlin Delong 10 run (run failed)
Third quarter
NP: Jonathan Mears 7 run (pass failed)
MM: Riley Robinson 35 pass from Ben Gudajtes (run good)
Fourth quarter
NP: Jonathan Mears 24 run (PAT failed)
MM: Robinson 19 run (PAT failed)
Statistics
Rushing: North Prairie – Mattson 6-254 4 TDs; Mears 8-137 2 TDs; Olson 8-142 TD.
Records: North Prairie 1-0; Midway-Minto 0-1.
HIGH SCHOL GIRLS GOLF
WILLISTON INVITATIONAL
At Eagle Ridge Golf Course
Team scores
1. Mandan 323. 2. St. Mary’s 340. 3. Minot North 361. 4. Legacy 365. 5. Century 370. 6. Minot 371. 7. Jamestown 382. 8. Dickinson 387. 9. Watford City 423. 10. Williston 501.
Individual Top 15
1. Anna Huettl, Man, 35-42 – 77. 2. Abi Schneider, SM, 41-38 – 79. 3. (tie) Ruby Heydt, Man, 37-44 – 81 and Brittyn Mettler, Man, 42-39 – 81. 5. Lola Huber, SM, 42-40 – 82. 6. Kinzey Welstad, MN, 43-40 – 83. 7. (tie) Kylie Duchsherer, Cen, 44-40 – 84 and Izzy Hale, Man, 41-43 – 84. 9. Emersyn Kopp, MN, 43-42 – 85. 10 (tie) Lauren Beck, Leg, 42-45 – 87 and Morgan Strange, Min, 42-45 – 87. 12. (tie) Adison Dittus, Min, 41-47 – 88, Scout Graham, Will, 48-40 – 88, Kydall Peterson, Dick, 43-45 – 88 and Olivia Sorlie, James, 44-44 – 88
By Team
MANDAN (323): Anna Huettl 35-42 – 77, Ruby Heydt 37-44 – 81, Brittyn Mettler 42-39 – 81, Brooklyn Monteith 45-45 – 90, Izzy Hale 41-43 – 84, Stray Ressler 44-49 – 93.
ST. MARY’S (340): Abi Schneider 41-38- 79, Grace Rieger 46-43 – 89, Lola Huber 42-40 – 82, Maleah Hall 48-51 – 99, Brenna Curl 47-43 – 90, Claire McLeod 53-46 – 99.
MINOT NORTH (361): Emersyn Kopp 43-42 – 85, Kinsey Welstad 43-40 – 83, Ally Larson 47-47 – 94, Carlie Brown 49-50 – 99, Kate Bast 50-52 – 102, Abby Spear 57-61 – 118.
LEGACY (365): Brooke Hollar 47-43 – 90, Lauren Beck 42-45 – 87, Payton Kalanek 43-48 – 91, Danica Grossman 48-49 – 97.
CENTURY (370): Kambree Hauglie 50-47 – 97, Kylie Duchsherer 44-40 – 84, Hatley Hetletved 48-52 – 100, Maddie DuToit 45-44 – 89, Aveya Vogel 48-58 – 106, Rylin Beck 53-53 – 106.
MINOT (371): Morgan Strange, Min, 42-45 – 87, Adison Dittus 41-47 – 88, Katie Thomas 54-50 – 104, Samantha Lentz 44-56 – 100, Taylor Des Lauriers 47-29 – 96, Mailee Osborne 64-60 – 124.
JAMESTOWN (382): Olivia Sorlie 44-44 – 88, Isabel Lefevre 49-46 -95, Aspen Humes 51-54 – 105, Mylee Michel 44-50 – 94, Belle Sjostrom 49-567 – 106, Brooke Dietrick 52-56 – 108.
DICKINSON (387): Kyndall Peterson 43-45 – 88, Tristyn Baumgartner 48-48 – 96, Mikayla Schwindt 48-49 – 97, Rayden Peters 51-55 – 106, Grace Dazell 57-57 – 108, Aurora Pilalis 56-54 - 110.
WATFORD CITY (423): Harlee Olson 47-49 – 96, Rylee Lindley 53-47 – 100, Alyssa Holen 60-57 – 117, Abby Ryberg 56-56 – 112, Addison George 60-58 – 118, Kamri Hodges 55-60 – 115.
WILLISTON (501): Scout Graham 48-40 – 88, Berkley Poeckes 44-49 – 93, Anyka Wiedrich 51-46 – 97, Kali Larsen 56-60 – 116, Dani Tinklenberg 54-59 – 103, Maya Thompson 52-54 – 106.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
FINAL STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Kalamazoo;46-24;.657;--
Rockford;45-27;.625;2
x-Traverse City;42-30;.583;5
Kenosha;31-41;.431;16
Kokomo;27-45;.375;20
Battle Creek;26-46;.361;21
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Green Bay;41-31;.569;--
Wisconsin Rapids;40-31;.563;0.5
y-Madison;39-32;.549;1.5
Wausau;35-37;.486;6
Fond du Lac;30-42;.417;11
Lakeshore;27-44;.380;13.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-La Crosse;40-28;.588;--
Waterloo;37-31;.544;3
x-Eau Claire;36-31;.537;3.5
Duluth;36-32;.529;4
Rochester;32-36;.471;8
Thunder Bay;27-41;.397;13
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
xyz-Willmar;51-16;.761;--
v-St. Cloud;43-25;.632;8.5
Mankato;38-30;.559;13.5
Bismarck;26-41;.388;25
Minnesota;12-32;.273;27.5
Minot;16-51;.239;35
v-clinched playoff berth
x--Won first half
y--Won second half
z--Won home-field advantage through playoffs
Sunday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud 4, Willmar 3
Traverse City 3, Kalamazoo 2
Green Bay 8, Madison 4
La Crosse 2, Eau Claire 1
Monday, Aug. 14
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, postponed
La Crosse 6, Eau Claire 2, La Crosse wins series 2-0
Green Bay 5, Madison 4, Green Bay wins series 2-0
St. Cloud 8, Willmar 7, St. Cloud wins series 2-0
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Kalamazoo 18, Traverse City 6
Traverse City 6, Kalamazoo 0, Traverse City wins series 2-1
St. Cloud 9, La Crosse 8
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Green Bay 15, Traverse City 14
Friday, Aug. 18
Championship
Green Bay 4, St. Cloud 3
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College volleyball
Bismarck State 3, Lake Region State 0
Bismarck State 3, Minnesota State CTC 0
High school football
Alexander 55, Berthold 14
Beulah 50, Turtle Mountain 8
Bottineau 36, Carrington 34
Bowman County 59, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0
Cavalier 34, Park River 0
Center-Stanton 59, Warwick 0
Dickinson Trinity 30, Des Lacs-Burlington 10
Fargo North 42, West Fargo Horace 0
Four Winds 42, Larimore 12
Grand Forks Central 30, Watford City 6
Grand Forks Red River 24, Williston 20
Harvey-Wells County 38, Rugby 14
Hatton-Northwood 28, Griggs-Midkota 8
Hillsboro-Central Valley 25, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 0
Killdeer 33, Stanley 8
Kindred 21, Central Cass 0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 40, Minot Ryan 14
Lisbon 38, Northern Cass 19
Maple River 46, Enderlin 0
Nelson County 68, St. John 14
New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock 58, North Star 42
North Border 34, Hankinson 24
North Prairie 64, Midway-Minto 12
Oakes 33, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 30
Sargent County 59, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 28
Shiloh Christian 47, Ray-Powers Lake 0
Southern McLean 30, South Prairie-Max 22
Surrey 34, Tioga 30
Towner-Granville-Upham 46, Divide County 42
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison 48, Hazen 8
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 64, Central McLean 40
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 54, Richland 0
High school boys soccer
Minot 2, Grand Forks Red River 1
West Fargo 3, Bismarck 2
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Dickinson 0