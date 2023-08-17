COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE 3, NORTHWEST CC 0
Northwest CC;19;13;21
Bismarck State;25;25;25
BISMARCK STATE – Kills: Staci Kempenich 2, Cheyenne Lang 1, Caton Pearcy 8, Paige McAllister 9, Emily DeGree 8, Breena Sand 7, Chelsa Krom 5. Blocks: Kempenich 1, Pearcy 1, McAllister 2, Krom 1. Assists: Piper Harris 2, Kempenich 33. Digs: Harris 23, Kempenich 8, Kayla Gibson 4, Lang 6, Pearcy 9, McAllister 6, Sand 4, Krom 3. Aces: Harris 1, Kempenich 1, Gibson 1, McAllister 1, Sand 3.
Records: Bismarck State 1-0.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SCHEDULE
Friday’s games
CLASS AAA/AA
Grand Forks Red River at Williston
CLASS AA
Fargo North at West Fargo Horace
Grand Forks Central at Watford City
CLASS AA/A
Turtle Mountain at Beulah
CLASS A
Central Cass at Kindred
Lisbon at Northern Cass
Hillsboro-Central Valley at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Oakes
Minot Ryan at Langdon-Edmore-Munich
Cavalier at Park River
Rugby at Harvey-Wells County
Bottineau at Carrington
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at Hazen
Shiloh Christian at Ray-Powers Lake
Bowman County at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central
Des Lacs-Burlington at Dickinson Trinity
Killdeer at Stanley
Southern McLean at South Prairie-Max
Nine-man
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Sargent County
North Border at Hankinson
Enderlin at Maple River
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Richland
Hatton-Northwood at Griggs-Midkota
Midway-Minto at North Prairie
New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock at North Star
Larimore at Four Winds
Nelson County at St. John
Towner-Granville-Upham at Divide County
Surrey at Tioga
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Dunseith
Central McLean at Westhope-Newburg
Alexander at Berthold
Six-man
Warwick at Center-Stanton
Saturday’s games
Nine-man
Region 4 Rumble at Starion Sports Complex
New Salem-Almont vs. Kidder County, 10 a.m.
Hettinger County vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 12:30 p.m.
Linton-HMB vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 3 p.m.
South Border vs. Beach, 5:30 p.m.
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron vs. Grant County-Flasher, 8 p.m.
Six-man
Mandaree at Trenton
New Town at Parshall-Plaza-North Shore
Drayton at White Shield
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
WEST REGION PRESEASON POLL
Rank Team (first-place votes in parenthesis);Pts
1. Minot (5);34
2. Legacy (2);32
3. Mandan;26
4. Bismarck;19
5. Century;18
6. Williston;11
7. Jamestown;7
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
FINAL STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Kalamazoo;46-24;.657;--
Rockford;45-27;.625;2
x-Traverse City;42-30;.583;5
Kenosha;31-41;.431;16
Kokomo;27-45;.375;20
Battle Creek;26-46;.361;21
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Green Bay;41-31;.569;--
Wisconsin Rapids;40-31;.563;0.5
y-Madison;39-32;.549;1.5
Wausau;35-37;.486;6
Fond du Lac;30-42;.417;11
Lakeshore;27-44;.380;13.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-La Crosse;40-28;.588;--
Waterloo;37-31;.544;3
x-Eau Claire;36-31;.537;3.5
Duluth;36-32;.529;4
Rochester;32-36;.471;8
Thunder Bay;27-41;.397;13
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
xyz-Willmar;51-16;.761;--
v-St. Cloud;43-25;.632;8.5
Mankato;38-30;.559;13.5
Bismarck;26-41;.388;25
Minnesota;12-32;.273;27.5
Minot;16-51;.239;35
v-clinched playoff berth
x--Won first half
y--Won second half
z--Won home-field advantage through playoffs
Sunday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud 4, Willmar 3
Traverse City 3, Kalamazoo 2
Green Bay 8, Madison 4
La Crosse 2, Eau Claire 1
Monday, Aug. 14
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, postponed
La Crosse 6, Eau Claire 2, La Crosse wins series 2-0
Green Bay 5, Madison 4, Green Bay wins series 2-0
St. Cloud 8, Willmar 7, St. Cloud wins series 2-0
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Kalamazoo 18, Traverse City 6
Traverse City 6, Kalamazoo 0, Traverse City wins series 2-1
St. Cloud 9, La Crosse 8
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Green Bay 15, Traverse City 14
Friday, Aug. 18
Championship
Green Bay at St. Cloud
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College volleyball
High school football
Grafton 34, Thompson 20