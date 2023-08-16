HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
PRESEASON POLLS
CLASS 11A
Ranking;Team;Points
1. Velva (9);54
2. Central Cass (2);45
3. Kindred (2);33
4. Dickinson Trinity;23
5. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich;18
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian, Beulah, Minot Ryan, Bowman County, Des Lacs-Burlington, Oakes, Bottineau.
CLASS 9A
Ranking;Team;Points
1. New Salem-Almont (8);57
2. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (2);48
People are also reading…
3. North Prairie (2);42
4. Westhope-Newburg;19
5. Sargent County;14
Others receiving votes: South Border, New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock, North Star, Divide County, Linton-HMB, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Grant County-Flasher.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
EAST-WEST CLASSIC
(Monday-Tuesday)
At Jamestown Country Club
Team scores
1. Grand Forks Red River 621. 2. Fargo Davies 631. 3. Mandan 647. 4. West Fargo Sheyenne 683. 5. Wahpeton 701. 6. Legacy 716. 7. West Fargo 719. 8. Century 720. 9. St. Mary’s 736. 10. Minot 747. 11. Fargo North 747. 12. Minot North 751. 13. Fargo Shanley 760. 14. Jamestown 762. 15. Fargo South 778. 16. Dickinson 799. 17. Williston 827. 18. Grand Forks Central 844. 19. Watford City 942. 20. West Fargo Horace 955.
Top 10 results
1. Anna Huettl, Man, 143. T-2. Ella Speidel, GFRR, and Rose Solberg, FD, 147. 4. Zoe Keene, WFS, 150. 5. Lexi Bartley, FD, 152. 6. Jaya Grube, GFRR, 153. 7. Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 158. 8. Kate McComb, FN, 160. 9. Taylor Piepkorn, GFRR, 163. 10. Abby Voeller, FD, 164.
West Region team results
Mandan (647): Anna Huettl 71-72--143, Brooklyn Montieth 89-78--167, Ruby Heydt 84-84--168, Brittyn Mettler 92-83--175, Isabella Hale 86-90--176, Karley Gange-Gerhardt x-102--102, Kenzie Miller 108-x--108.
Legacy (716): Brooke Hollar 86-83--169, Lauren Beck 84-89--173, Peyton Kalanek 90-89--179, Danica Grossman 98-97--195, Zander Wald 101-99--200, Anne LeMoine 114-126--240.
Century (720): Sara Anderson 86-89--175, Kylie Duchsherer 88-88--176, Kambree Hauglie 93-90--183, Madison DuToit 90-96--186, Hatley Hetleved 100-110--210, Macie Sebelius 120-122--242.
St. Mary’s (736): Abi Schneider 84-91--175, Lola Huber 94-83--177, Maleah Hall 107-93--200, Kate Wilson 96-110--206, Grace Rieger 85-WD--85, Edriana Konieczka 113-x--113, Breanna Behrendt x-130--130.
Minot (747): Adison Dittus 89-86--175, Morgan Strange 95-88--183, Cali Wilson 92-91--183, Katie Thomas 109-98--207, Taylor DesLauriers 108-100--208, Samantha Lentz 112-98--210.
Minot North (751): Kinzy Welstad 86-85--171, Emersyn Kopp 82-93--175, Carlie Brown 95-98--193, Kate Bast 107-109--216, Ally Larson 112-105--217, Abigail Speer 123-136--259.
Jamestown (762): Olivia Sorlie 91-95--186, Mylee Michel 95-93--188, Isabel LeFevre 105-88--193, Belle Sjostrom 95-101--196, Aspen Humes 104-101--205, Brooke Dietrich 106-104--210.
Dickinson (799): Kyndall Peterson 93-97--190, Tristyn Baumgartner 97-97--194, Mikayla Schwindt 106-99--205, Rayden Peters 120-92--212, Grace Dazell 118-105--223, Aurora Pilalis 122-WD--122.
Williston (827): Scout Graham 91-88--179, Anyka Wiedrich 103-106--209, Berkley Poeckes 111-109--220, Maya Thompson 114-113--227, Dani Tinklenberg 119-116--235, Kali Larsen 114-x--114, Malia Moss x-105--105.
Watford City (942): Harlee Olson 103-98--201, Rylee Lindley 103-112--215, Abby Ryberg 126-133--259, Kamri Hodges 139-138--277, Alysa Holen 130-152--282.
Bismarck (Inc.): Kennedy Marcus 114-116-230, Elizabeth Schuh 120-114-234, Paige Breuer 94-x--94.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
FINAL STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Kalamazoo;46-24;.657;--
Rockford;45-27;.625;2
x-Traverse City;42-30;.583;5
Kenosha;31-41;.431;16
Kokomo;27-45;.375;20
Battle Creek;26-46;.361;21
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Green Bay;41-31;.569;--
Wisconsin Rapids;40-31;.563;0.5
y-Madison;39-32;.549;1.5
Wausau;35-37;.486;6
Fond du Lac;30-42;.417;11
Lakeshore;27-44;.380;13.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-La Crosse;40-28;.588;--
Waterloo;37-31;.544;3
x-Eau Claire;36-31;.537;3.5
Duluth;36-32;.529;4
Rochester;32-36;.471;8
Thunder Bay;27-41;.397;13
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
xyz-Willmar;51-16;.761;--
v-St. Cloud;43-25;.632;8.5
Mankato;38-30;.559;13.5
Bismarck;26-41;.388;25
Minnesota;12-32;.273;27.5
Minot;16-51;.239;35
v-clinched playoff berth
x--Won first half
y--Won second half
z--Won home-field advantage through playoffs
Sunday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud 4, Willmar 3
Traverse City 3, Kalamazoo 2
Green Bay 8, Madison 4
La Crosse 2, Eau Claire 1
Monday, Aug. 14
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, postponed
La Crosse 6, Eau Claire 2 (La Crosse wins 2-0)
Green Bay 5, Madison 4 (Green Bay wins 2-0)
St. Cloud 8, Willmar 7 (St. Cloud wins 2-0)
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Kalamazoo 18, Traverse City 6, Game 1
Traverse City 6, Kalamazoo 0, Game 2, (Traverse City wins 2-1)
St. Cloud 9, La Crosse 8
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Green Bay 15, Traverse City 14
Friday, Aug. 18
Green Bay at St. Cloud