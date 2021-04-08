Girls high school soccer coaches busy fitting together the parts

"Camryn played predominantly in back as a younger player, but she'll be more of a utility player now. ... Morgan is one of our backs. She had some minutes as a freshman. She kind of bridged the gap between varsity and junior varsity."

Okerson understands that playing with several rookies will be the rule rather than the exception in the West Region this year.

"In a lot of ways the (soccer) programs around the state were rebooted. ... There will be a lot of youth. ... We may have seen them play, but we haven't seen them with the team we'll have on the field," he noted.

One consequence of the lost season, according to Okerson, is a dearth of team leadership.

"We lost some extremely good role models," he said. "Two years ago, when we last got to play, we had a relatively rough season (7-7-2) ... but we also had a lot of good players coming up. We finished strong (fifth in the state tournament), and then we didn't get to play."

"Our seniors, who would have been juniors last year, have really got to step up. They have to understand what we have to do and that their role is to help those younger players mature," he added.