Girls high school soccer coaches busy fitting together the parts

To one degree or another, early-season contests in high school sports are shakedown cruises. In the early going, coaches are concerned about combinations, chemistry and roles.
In short, they need to figure out how all the pieces are going to fit together.
Century head coach Ryan Okerson is concerned that the shakedown cruise phase of the girls soccer season will probably run longer than usual this season.
With two high school commencements between the Patriots' last game and this year's season opener, a plethora of veteran players have moved on. That, in turn, opens the door for many newcomers.
"Compared to the Century teams you've seen in the past, we're going to be very young," said Okerson, who is preparing his fourth Patriot team for action. "We do have some good sophomores and freshmen playing, but we've got to develop them, and that takes time. ... We'll definitely get better throughout the season."
The nucleus of Okerson's team is uncommonly compact. Only four girls with meaningful varsity minutes reported for practice this spring.
Brooklyn Price is a senior forward, Camryn Harter is a junior back, Morgan Nelson is a junior midfielder and Katilyn Wald is a senior midfielder.
"Kaitlyn is a midfielder. She was one of our starters (in 2019)," Okerson said. "Brooklyn did get a good number of minutes as a sophomore. She gives us good speed up top.
"Camryn played predominantly in back as a younger player, but she'll be more of a utility player now. ... Morgan is one of our backs. She had some minutes as a freshman. She kind of bridged the gap between varsity and junior varsity."
Okerson understands that playing with several rookies will be the rule rather than the exception in the West Region this year.
"In a lot of ways the (soccer) programs around the state were rebooted. ... There will be a lot of youth. ... We may have seen them play, but we haven't seen them with the team we'll have on the field," he noted.
One consequence of the lost season, according to Okerson, is a dearth of team leadership.
"We lost some extremely good role models," he said. "Two years ago, when we last got to play, we had a relatively rough season (7-7-2) ... but we also had a lot of good players coming up. We finished strong (fifth in the state tournament), and then we didn't get to play."
"Our seniors, who would have been juniors last year, have really got to step up. They have to understand what we have to do and that their role is to help those younger players mature," he added.
Some high school players were able to get in time on the pitch last summer, but Okerson said the summer programs paled compared to what is normally available. Because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, meaningful competition was sorely lacking.
"There were summer programs, however no traveling. ... The Blaine (Minn.) tournament was canceled and other tournaments were pushed back to the point where they couldn't do it," he noted. "We did have training, but it's just really hard to get kids excited about coming out and training with the understanding that they're not going to play a game."
Century will be one of the last teams out of the chute this season. The Patriots open April 13th at Jamestown, a week after the beginning of the season. West Region teams open up with three games on Friday and another on Saturday.
Okerson thinks the late start may actually be a blessing for his team in the long run.
"I don't mind it. ... It's kind of nice with this younger group. It will be nice to get in a few more days on the practice field to make sure we've got things covered," he said.
And the 11 girls who start in Jamestown will by no means be definitive.
"We still have some players we're trying in different spots," he noted. "We have solid midfielders for sure. Our strikers have some speed up top, which will definitely help. Our backs are younger, but they're all pretty good."
In goal the Patriots have Kiana Pollert, a sophomore with no varsity experience but, Okerson says, considerable talent.
"She's good with her feet and she's got good hands. She'll probably start for us, and she's a solid goalkeeper. ... She sees the field well, which is nice to have, especially in a younger player. That's something you can't coach," he observed.
Okerson believes his team has a sizable upside.
"Typically, with younger players you may take your lumps ... but I think they'll adapt and down the stretch be pretty good," he continued.
At the outset, Okerson ranks Minot as the team with the upper hand in the West. The Majettes were state runners-up with a 12-3-1 record in 2019 and they have two returning all-state players. Lainey Sandberg is a senior forward and MaLiah Burke is a junior midfielder. In addition, junior midfielder Morgan Perrin was an all-region selection.
"With Minot, you have to put them in the conversation in the West. They always find a way to have talent. Having one high school up there definitely plays into their numbers. They're always one of the top teams in the West, and it's been like that forever."
Okerson said trying to sort out the Bismarck-Mandan scene is no easy task, especially this season with so many new players on every team.
"It's hard to say. Looking at the (summer) kids, Legacy had a bunch of them. ... It's going to depend on how the year-around players blend with the players who don't play year around," Okerson mused. "With a lot of youth, teams may stumble out of the gate, but by the end of the season I think the games should be very competitive."