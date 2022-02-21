Garrison gets past New Salem-Almont

Everything about Monday’s Region 5 girls’ basketball quarterfinal game between New Salem-Almont and second-seeded Garrison pointed toward a one-sided affair. Everything, that is, except, the scoreboard.

The Garrison Troopers advanced to the semifinals, all right, beating the New Salem-Almont Holsteins 58-48 at Mandan High School. But it wasn’t as easy as it had been a couple weeks back when the Troopers downed the Holsteins 69-17.

The fact that the Holstein were still within six points with 2:10 to play was upsetting to Garrison coach Matt Chase.

“I’m not happy at all about that performance,” Chase said. “Credit coach (Jerome) Slag and his program … They were more prepared than us. We just didn’t come out and execute.”

But they did execute just enough to move into tonight’s semifinals for the second straight year. Their opponent will be Central McLean, a team they beat 66-62 earlier this season.

The biggest problem facing the Holsteins on Monday was the same problem they faced all season – turnovers. The Holsteins turned the ball over 24 times.

“Turnovers have been an Achilles heel all year,” New Salem-Almont coach Jerome Slag said. “When we actually run through the offense, we actually do a pretty good job. Tonight, we had a few less turnovers than normal.”

They had six turnovers in the first quarter as the Garrison raced out to a 16-5 league. By halftime, the Troopers had built a 32-16 lead despite shooting just 28 percent from the field.

Mackenzie Brandt kept the Holsteins in it with 10 of her team’s 12 points. She finished the night with a game-high 19 points, a total that included four of New Salem-Almont’s six 3-pointers. The only other Holstein to score in the half was Alaina Vanderwal, who had four points in the second quarter.

Sweet Cedar Perkins, who recently went over 1,000 career points for Garrison, had 11 of her 18 points in the first half. But saved the other seven for when the Troopers needed it most in the fourth quarter.

New Salem-Almont chipped away at the lead by forcing the Troopers into several of their 20 turnovers. They strung together eight straight points to start the half and closed within 32-24 with 4:52 left in the quarter.

Karli Klein’s driving basket with 22 second left in the quarter gave Garrison a 44-31 lead, but it didn’t fix what was ailing the Troopers, and that carried over into the fourth quarter.

A Brandt 3-pointer and seven free throws, coupled with a rash of Garrison turnovers, made a game of it. Perkins’ 3-pointer and Klein’s drive to the hoop were Garrison’s only field goals in a span of 6 minutes, 50 seconds of the third and fourth quarters.

A steady procession to the free throw line kept the clock stopped and the Troopers’ lead kept shrinking.

With 2:10 to play, Bridget Kunz cut the lead to 51-45 and Garrison followed with back-to-back turnovers. Fortunately for Garrison, the Holsteins turned it over on their next four trips down the floor.

That gave Perkins time to hit back-to-back transition layups as part of a 7-2 run and the game was over.

“The girls played hard,” Slag said. “The first time we played we lost 69-17 to these guys. It was a whole new ballgame tonight. We switched our defense on them this time and forced them into a couple of mistakes.”

Slag was proud; Chase was not.

“We won that basketball game because we were better at basketball,” Chase said. “They were by far and away the tougher team tonight and the tougher teams usually win at region tournaments.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0