Garcia, Patriots ready to play after three weeks with no games

Cade Garcia carries a heavy load for top-ranked Century.

The Patriots’ standout tailback logged 58 carries combined in their first two games, but it’s been more than three weeks since the last time he touched the ball against another team. A scheduled bye and a virus outbreak made for an all-too-long timeout for the defending Class AAA champs.

“To go that long in between games definitely sucks but it was out of our control,” said Garcia who totaled 293 yards rushing and three touchdowns in wins over Legacy and Mandan. “We’ve been working hard, trying to get better, waiting for our third game. We’re definitely ready.”

The Patriots (2-0) host Minot (0-3) today at 1:30 p.m. at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Not that he needed or wanted it, but the 22-day break between games has Garcia and the Patriots tip-top health-wise.

“I’m feeling really good. Ready to go,” Garcia said. “We just want to get out there and play.”

Century’s last game was on Sept. 4. That left a whole lot of time for head coach Ron Wingenbach and company to fill, while trying to keep everyone COVID-free.