Fridley, Century top Saints

Century and St. Mary's, the two best Bismarck teams at the East-West Crossover, met for its first matchup of the regular season Thursday.

Celebrating their home opener in Olson Gymnasium, the Patriots locked up a 3-1 win over the Saints, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11, 25-18.

"St. Mary's is a very good team," Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "St. Mary's challenged us defensively and forced us to try different things. I was pleased for the most part, we're pretty young, we only have two returners from last year, but overall I was pleased."

A key feature of both St. Mary's and Century's defensive efforts, solid blocking, was on display in the first set.

"We came out with a lot of energy, and kids being fresh plays a big part (in blocking)," Zastoupil said. "You can start splitting blocks a little when they get tired and finding different things on the other side. Both teams did well at the net tonight."

Playing a back and forth matchup with the largest lead reaching five points for Century, the Patriots dispatched the Saints into an early 1-0 set deficit.

"It meant a lot (to win the first set), losing the second set instead of the first set is a big difference," junior outside hitter Eden Fridley said. "It helped a lot that we won the first set."

The second set was notable in several ways.

First, Century was heavily disjointed, never putting more than three good points together at any time due to a number of unforced errors.

"St. Mary's is a good team defensively, so they were getting a lot of things up and pestering us on where we were placing the ball," Zastoupil said. "We made a lot of errors, and you see that with a young team. It's a good thing to get losses like that out there, especially when you see the team bounce back in the next two sets."

Second, it was the lone set where St. Mary's led the majority of the way, taking a one-point lead as early as 3-2 and allowing Century just a single lead at 18-17.

Finally, in winning the set, it was St. Mary's first set win over the Patriots in the 2020s, giving the numerous Saints fans in attendance plenty to cheer about.

"St. Mary's is a scrappy team and they came out with a lot of energy," Fridley said. "Once we got into a groove, it was smooth sailing from there. We had a very high-error set in the second set, so we got together and told each other to calm down, gathered ourselves, took a deep breath and went out and played how we (should) play."

Century came out in the third set with as emphatic a response.

Forcing St. Mary's to burn its first timeout eight points in (6-2 lead) and rarely leading by less than double digits in the second half of the set, the mistakes that plagued Century in the first two sets were all but eliminated.

"After the second set, we weren't going to let what happened in that set happen again," Fridley said. "We came out with passion and took that third set."

As if to emphasize the dominance, a lengthy rally with the Patriots up 20-11 enthralled fans in attendance.

Trading kills and free balls, the point eventually went to Century on a kill by Quinn Kost (four kills, two aces, 24 assists, 13 digs, 1.5 blocks), and the Patriots would win the set out to take a 2-1 lead.

"It's huge, that's momentum, and it shows a lot of fight in your team (to win long rallies like that)," Zastoupil said. "When you're playing in transition like that, you can take some risks to make a play. We did well in those rallies, and that shows tenacity."

A tighter fourth set saw Century generally in the lead, then pull out to a massive advantage after an 11-4 run to take a 23-12 lead on the Saints.

Showcasing the exact never-say-die attitude that pushed them across the finish line in the second set, St. Mary's did go on a 6-2 run before a kill shot by Atrianna Backman (five kills, five digs, and a half-block) gave the Patriots the final point they needed to end the match.

"This was a big game for our kids," Zastoupil said. "It was the first time at home, first time in our stands, first time with the crowd on both sides."

Century claimed the victory Thursday despite being down senior hitter Mylie Trahan and having Logan Nissley (five kills, 13 digs, and a half-block), two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in volleyball, limited to playing in the back row.

"Mylie was supposed to be back tonight, and unfortunately she tweaked her knee again so she was sidelined," Zastoupil said. "It would be great to have her. Logan is getting closer to being ready to play in the front row, so we're limiting her jumps. It'll be good to get Logan on the floor all the time."

With two of Century's best hitters not able to contribute in their usual ways, Fridley stepped up. The junior hitter had 13 kills to lead all players, an ace, and 18 digs, good for second on the Patriots.

"It wouldn't be possible without our back row and the setters," Fridley said. "We worked a lot with our setters to build a connection, so a definite shout-out to the setters for that."

On the Saints side, Lydia Spies and Mykie Messer tied for the team high with 10 kills. Gabbi Mann had 16 assists, Koia Krenz and Mykie Messer had 10 digs apiece, and Mataya Messer and Sommer Schweitzer had a block apiece.