Four Linton-HMB players earn all-state honors

Now comes the icing on the cake for the Linton-HMB football team.

The Lions, state nine-man champions had four players named to the coaches' all-state team, including two first-team selections, one of whom was senior athlete of the year Lucas Schumacher.

Schumacher was a first-team selection at quarterback, joining senior running back Trey Jacob. Senior Nathan Schatz and junior Dean Vetter represented the Lions on the second team.

Nine-man runner-up Cavalier garnered five all-state berths. Senior quarterback Brannin Cleem and senior linemen Daniel Hinkle and Andre LeTexier earned first-team status. Sophomores Jacob Steele and Landon Carter were second-team selections for the Tornadoes.

Other first-team honorees included senior defensive linemen Blake VanHorn of Beach and Jon Bogert of Grant County-Flasher, senior running back Payton Cauthon and senior defensive back Jonah Harter of Kidder County, senior running back Brett Wendel and sophomore tight end Colton Ness of LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

The team is selected by football members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.