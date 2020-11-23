 Skip to main content
Four Linton-HMB players earn all-state honors

Now comes the icing on the cake for the Linton-HMB football team.

The Lions, state nine-man champions had four players named to the coaches' all-state team, including two first-team selections, one of whom was senior athlete of the year Lucas Schumacher.

Schumacher was a first-team selection at quarterback, joining senior running back Trey Jacob. Senior Nathan Schatz and junior Dean Vetter represented the Lions on the second team.

Nine-man runner-up Cavalier garnered five all-state berths. Senior quarterback Brannin Cleem and senior linemen Daniel Hinkle and Andre LeTexier earned first-team status. Sophomores Jacob Steele and Landon Carter were second-team selections for the Tornadoes.

Other first-team honorees included senior defensive linemen Blake VanHorn of Beach and Jon Bogert of Grant County-Flasher, senior running back Payton Cauthon and senior defensive back Jonah Harter of Kidder County, senior running back Brett Wendel and sophomore tight end Colton Ness of LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

The team is selected by football members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

ALL-STATE NINE-MAN FOOTBALL TEAM

Awards

Outstanding senior athlete: Lucas Schumacher, Linton-HMB.

Coach of the year: Sandy Laxdal, Cavalier.

First Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Brannin Cleem, sr., Cavalier; Lucas Schumacher, sr., Linton-HMB; Sawyer Satrom, sr., Mayville-Portland-CG.

Running backs: Trey Jacob, sr., Linton-HMB; Brett Wendel, sr., LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Xavier Mitchell, sr., North Prairie; Payton Cauthon, sr., Kidder County.

Tight end: Colton Ness, soph., LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

Offensive line: Daniel Hinkle, sr., Cavalier; Caleb Nelson, sr., Divide County.

First Team Defense

Defensive line: Blake VanHorn, sr., Beach; Christopher Jenner, jr., Surrey; Andre LeTexier, sr., Cavalier; Jon Bogert, sr., Grant County-Flasher.

Linebackers: Noah Schroeder, sr., Ray-Powers Lake; Jaxen Johnson, jr., North Border; Preston Bohnenstingl, sr., Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Hunter Gronneberg, sr., Griggs County-Midkota.

Defensive backs: Cy Luna, sr., Towner-Granville-Upham; Jaden Lee, sr., North Border; Jonah Harter, sr., Kidder County.

Second Team

Beach: Tyson Mattern, sr.

Cavalier: Jacob Steele, soph.; Landon Carter, soph.

Divide County: Wyatt Caraballo, soph.

Grant County-Flasher: Jace Friesz, jr.

Kidder County: Blake Pfaff, sr.; Tristan Patzner, sr.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: Garrett Hebl, soph.

Linton-HMB: Nathan Schatz, sr.; Dean Vetter, jr.

Mayville-Portland-CG: Logan Krueger, sr.

Mott-Regent: Sam Huether, sr.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Tucker Schneider, jr.

New Rockford-Sheyenne: Hunter Johnson, sr.

Ray-Powers Lake: Noah Fredrickson, sr.

St. John: Ethan McGillis, sr.; Michael Dunn, sr.

Surrey: Randall Polum, jr.

Towner-Granville-Upham: Cody Frounfelter, sr.

Tri-State: Derick Carl, sr.; Brandon Bruenwald, sr.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood: Tate Jerdee, jr.

