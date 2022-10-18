Foster surpasses 2,000 assists for Demons in win over Mandan

Two thousand of any stat in high school sports is a landmark.

Bismarck High added a new 2K stat into the team's legendary record books, as senior Payton Foster reached 2,000 assists in Bismarck's straight sets win over Mandan Tuesday evening (25-15, 25-10, 26-24).

"It was our goal coming in to control the pace of the game, use all of our hitters, focus on ball control on our side and serve aggressively" Demons head coach Brianna Kline said. "I think we did that pretty well. (Getting two thousand assists) is something Payton has strived for all season, for her that's huge.

"We've kept track of it and after our last match, she had 23 assists left."

Now with 2,009 assists after a 32-assist game against the Braves, Foster is proud of reaching a milestone few setters can reach without consistent playing time for four or more seasons at the varsity level.

"It feels great," Foster said. "Getting to two thousand felt amazing. A thousand is a big deal because it's a big milestone, then two thousand is even better because I'm putting up good balls for my hitters and improving my game."

Joining the varsity team in her freshman year at Bismarck High, Foster has been serving to a lot of big arms over the last four years.

"It's great to have big arms to know that they can finish the ball," Foster said. "But I can also move the ball to other people so blockers can't camp out on our big hitters. Moving the ball around keeps our big hitters from being tired and giving other girls more experience hitting."

This year's team is a bit younger than last year's, which has presented Foster with a bit of a learning curve.

"It's different this year, we have a lot of new girls coming up," Foster said. "I have to learn how and where they want the ball, working with them and finding a connection between them."

Foster wasn't needed quite as much as she usually is against the Braves, as her team was racking up ace after ace throughout the night.

Freshman Aspen Roaldson served up eight of the Demons' 18 aces.

"We've been working on both (serving and serve-receive) in practice," Kline said. "Serving aggressively in practice only makes us better on serve-receive. Aspen comes off the bench for us, so she's always ready to go. Her serve is aggressive and she was on tonight, which helped us a lot."

"We've practiced our serving and under-pressure serving a lot at practice," Roaldson said. "That's helped my serving a lot. My coaches give me a spot to serve to and I try to hit it every time. I know that there's a job for everybody on the team and my job is to come in with confidence and keep the team motivated."

While not to the level of Bismarck, Mandan had a decent night of their own on the service line.

The Braves, led by four aces by junior Ellie McElvaney, gave Bismarck's serve-receive some troubles throughout the night.

"We didn't get down on ourselves and kept pushing through," Roaldson said. "We kept motivating each other, nobody was mad at each other, we knew we were capable of doing our best."

When Foster was able to set the ball to her teammates, quite often it was powerhouse Demon arm Tayla Andersen putting the ball down with authority.

Anderson led all players with 17 kills, adding a trio of aces, an assist and eight digs.

"She is a good leader on the floor," Kline said of Andersen. "She's one of our captains, and having previous varsity experience helps. She knows how to mix up her shot so we either get a point or throw off their defense so we get an easy ball back to us.

"(Tayla) has worked hard to be a six-rotation player, so she plays in the back row now which she didn't do last year. She's an extra option for us so when we don't have a perfect pass, Payton knows (Tayla) is an option out of the back row."

Foster also worked in some kills of her own, picking up five on the night to go along with a trio of aces, 32 assists (including her two thousandth), and 10 digs.

Foster has worked hard to improve on varying her offensive abilities, and the Demons have seen it pay off over the last few years.

"I notice when teams are on heels and not paying attention," Foster said. "Then I just sneak it over where they aren't. We served well tonight, limited our errors behind the line and served aggressively."

For Mandan, their offense was led by five kills from Olivia Corbin, who added a half-block and three digs to her stat sheet.

The Braves put up a fight late in the third set, pushing it into extra points, but the Demons ended the match there before the Braves could take advantage.

The fall-off from the first two sets into the third set is something that has plagued the Demons throughout the season, and nearly cost them a set against the Braves.

"We've been stressing the third set in practice," Kline said. "We want to finish the third set, because we've been dropping them. We get comfortable and think we've won two so the third will be easy. We have to remember that the game isn't over."

With the abbreviated week, it's right back to it for both teams this evening.

Mandan welcomes in Williston and Bismarck heads to Legacy for a rematch of Legacy's 3-0 sweep of the Demons earlier this season.

"We're pumped for tomorrow off this win," Foster said. "If we play like we did in our first two sets (against Mandan), we'll be okay. We have to talk more on and off the court, having high energy and not getting down on ourselves."