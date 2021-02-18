Fosland nets OT winner as Century qualifies for state hockey tournament

It didn’t take Century junior forward Alek Fosland long to realize that a shot on a goalie who already had made 48 saves, from an impossible angle, in sudden-death overtime, might not be the best option.

Oh well.

Fosland wristed a shot through the only spot not covered by Williston’s Mason Haugenoe 4:14 into overtime, lifting the top-seeded Patriots to a 4-3 win over the Coyotes in the semifinals of the West Region tournament Thursday at the VFW Sports Center.

The Patriots will play Minot, the last team to beat them, in the championship game on Saturday. Century has won three of four title games between the teams.

The dramatic ending extended Century's winning streak to 12 games and sent the three-time defending region champion into the title game for the fourth straight year and the 12th time overall. Williston has not been in the title game since 2006 and will have to play its way into the state tournament on Saturday.

“There are no secrets this time of year. We know what Williston has and they played a fantastic game and we played pretty well,” Century coach Troy Olson said. “That was just a battle. Honestly it could have gone either way.”

Fosland made sure it went the Patriots’ way.