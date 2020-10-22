For the Mandan Braves it's win and they're in

For the Mandan Braves, the math is pretty simple -- win and they’re win.
The Braves host Jamestown on Saturday night, three days later than originally scheduled when a positive COVID-19 test in the Blue Jay camp put the game on hold. There was no advance warning for Mandan, which found out the game was off at 2 p.m., five hours before kickoff.
“As a coaching staff, we try to do a good job of stressing to our kids to focus on the things you can control and on the top of the list is our attitude and effort,” Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said. “We can sit around and come up with conspiracy theories about why we’re not playing this game tonight or we can get our attitude right. Our kids came out and had one of our better practices (Wednesday). Kids were flying around and had great energy.”
That approach continued in the elements.
“We had a really good practice (Thursday) too,” Sheldon said. “Some snow balls were flying around. We had fun.”
There’s a lot at stake for the Braves (3-3) Saturday night at Starion Sports Complex. A win nets the No. 3 seed in the West Region and quarterfinal playoff game Oct. 30 at Fargo Davies (6-1). A loss means the pads get turned in Monday and Legacy (4-3) gets the final playoff spot from the West.
The Braves’ 23-player senior class is trying to achieve a rare feat. If they win, they’d become one of only a handful of classes at Mandan to make the playoffs three times.
“It’s a really good group of kids. It’s been fun to watch these guys grow through the years,” Sheldon said. “They had kind of a tough freshman year, but they stuck with it and have made a lot of progress.”
The Braves will get two of those seniors back on Saturday as starting tailback Garret Schaefbauer and his backup Ben Kleinknecht return after missing the last two games on COVID-19 quarantine. Schaefbauer had 270 yards rushing and three touchdowns before having his season interrupted.
They’ll run behind an all-senior offensive line of North Dakota State-bound Jaxon Duttenhefer, Tytus Bachmeier, Cort Heinert, Caleb McDonald and Kadin Scott. Duttenhefer is a four-year starter. Heinert and Scott are in their third year of regular varsity snaps. Bachmeier is a two-year starter and McDonald would have been a two-year guy if not for an injury last season.
They can run- and pass-block. Senior quarterback Jayce Lowman has thrown for 918 yards. Senior receiver Tyler Thilmony (25-326) is Lowman's top target. On the ground, the Braves have 867 yards rushing.
“Maintaining balance has been important. In terms of play calls we’re about 60-40,” Sheldon said, the larger percentage on running the football.
That formula figures to be especially important Saturday night for a couple reasons. First, keeping the ball away from the high-powered Blue Jays is advised. Coach Bill Nelson’s team, which has already qualified for the playoffs, ranks third in total offense (331 yards per game) and first in passing (230).
Secondly, forecasted weather conditions -- mid-20s and possible snow -- don’t scream points.
“We need to be able to control the ball and give them fewer opportunities,” Sheldon said. “If you look at what they’ve done offensively, they’ve been able to score 25 to 35 points pretty much against everybody.”
Regardless of what happens, one good team will be left out when the playoffs start Oct. 30. Most years, Mandan and Legacy would be locks for postseason play.
“We were supposed to play Davies and West Fargo, two playoff teams, during non-conference play. It would have been interesting to see how that would have set the stage for us,” Sheldon said. “There’s no question our conference has been really good. We’ve put ourselves in position to keep our season going, but we have to beat a quality team to do that. We’ll need to be at our best Saturday night and that’s the way it should be.”
