For the Mandan Braves it's win and they're in

For the Mandan Braves, the math is pretty simple -- win and they’re win.

The Braves host Jamestown on Saturday night, three days later than originally scheduled when a positive COVID-19 test in the Blue Jay camp put the game on hold. There was no advance warning for Mandan, which found out the game was off at 2 p.m., five hours before kickoff.

“As a coaching staff, we try to do a good job of stressing to our kids to focus on the things you can control and on the top of the list is our attitude and effort,” Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said. “We can sit around and come up with conspiracy theories about why we’re not playing this game tonight or we can get our attitude right. Our kids came out and had one of our better practices (Wednesday). Kids were flying around and had great energy.”

That approach continued in the elements.

“We had a really good practice (Thursday) too,” Sheldon said. “Some snow balls were flying around. We had fun.”

There’s a lot at stake for the Braves (3-3) Saturday night at Starion Sports Complex. A win nets the No. 3 seed in the West Region and quarterfinal playoff game Oct. 30 at Fargo Davies (6-1). A loss means the pads get turned in Monday and Legacy (4-3) gets the final playoff spot from the West.