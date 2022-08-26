Upperclassmen-heavy Hettinger County ready to establish new name

New name, different look, same players.

The newly minted Hettinger County co-op, formerly known as the Mott-Regent-New England Wildfire, opened its season on Friday with a loss, albeit in a strong performance.

The Huskies dropped a tight 38-26 game at Napoleon, but came out with plenty to build on.

"From Day 1 what matters to me is us playing together," Huskies head coach Nate Zachmann said. "Our co-op started in 2017 and it's been a great co-op. Getting a new name and mascot isn't going to change anything. We hope to start a new legacy under this name."

The amount of talent Hettinger County is returning will help a lot with that.

The Huskies list 10 upperclassmen on its 24-man roster, most of which return with varsity experience under their belts. However, a challenge for the Huskies will be replacing All-State players Zack Jalbert and Nathan Kaufman, who graduated after last season.

"(Nate and Zack) did a lot on the field, but were also leaders who understood the intangibles off the field," Zachmann said. "We've done a good job of getting our leadership into place, and our guys will be stepping up to fill Zack and Nate's roles."

A lot of that leadership appears on the offensive and defensive lines, where the Huskies feature an experienced bunch of players.

"Our strength this year will be our line, with Layne Kovar, Josh Ernst, Jack Manolovits, Alex Doe, and Matthew Bock," Zachmann said. "Those guys have played a lot of varsity football, and having them be seniors this year will be helpful."

Returning for his third year under center is senior quarterback Cole Manolovits.

Cole will be joined at the skill positions for Hettinger County by junior running back Jaren Rafferty, sophomore running back Rhett Miller, and junior wide receivers Brock Ehlis and Matthew Huether.

Where Zachmann and Hettinger County hope to be most successful at this season is running the ball, a task made much easier with the talent on offense.

"When we're playing well, we run the ball well and win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball," Zachmann said. "Our line's a big strength for us, and so is our culture, chemistry and the amount of buy-in we have from the athletes. Having good culture and chemistry can make up for some things."

Hettinger County's schedule is tough enough as-is, but travel will definitely make an impact on the Huskies early on in the season.

Three of Hettinger County's first four games are on the road, and aren't short trips to make either.

After the one-score loss in Napoleon last Friday, the Huskies are in Wishek to face South Border tonight. Their first home game is against Richardton-Taylor, before another road trip to Steele against Kidder County.

"Our first four weeks are heavy on the road, so our guys will have to adapt and be ready to go on the road and know how to get engaged at the right time," Zachmann said. "The schedule is what it is, and we'll play whoever, wherever, any day of the week."

Zachmann knows what his team needs to do to be successful this year.

"It comes down to blocking and winning the turnover battle," he said. "As well as being disciplined and playing assignment-sound football. You have to try and be the toughest football team every day of the week and hope that pays off on Friday nights."