Turnovers, ground game lead Legacy over Bismarck

The Bismarck High-Legacy rivalry has been must-watch football since its inception.

Playing under the bright lights at the Bowl Friday evening, Legacy notched a big win in the rivalry, 34-15.

"It's not hard to get up for playing Bismarck High," Legacy head coach Chris Clements said. "You look forward to Friday night lights, these are the type of games you remember. You don't want to have a sour memory, you want to remember good things.

"It was a bit of a rocky start, but we ironed some things out, some kids stepped up and played exceptional football."

Nothing more or less than Legacy's ground game and four untimely turnovers by the Demons were crucial factors.

First, the ground game.

Led by Legacy quarterback Logan Miller's 151 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries (10.1 yards per carry), and 109 yards from senior bruiser Carl Henry on 24 carries of his own, Legacy notched 309 yards on the ground.

"Our offensive line got going and did some good things," Clements said. "We had an offensive lineman out tonight, and we had another kid step up and play a lot of minutes. We got a little consistency there."

Despite the victory for the Sabers, Bismarck High actually took and held the first lead of the game for much of the opening quarter.

Thanks to a blown coverage and some fast running, a nifty pass from Demons quarterback Quin Hafner into the flat connected with Cole Jahner, who rumbled 68 yards and a 7-0 Bismarck High lead.

After Henry lost a fumble on Legacy's first drive and an incomplete pass by Miller turned the ball over on downs on their second, the Demons looked to take control of the game from there.

"We were a little slow from the get-go," Miller said. "We knew the challenge coming in here. But when they hit us in the face, we had to wake up. We responded quickly, got on our stuff, and got going."

Unfortunately for the Demons, that's when their own turnover issues started cropping up.

After Bismarck's touchdown drive, the Demons had six more possessions in the first half. They fumbled twice, were picked off once, turned the ball over on downs, punted once, and had their sixth and final drive of the half end with the final buzzer.

"The score was closer than it could have been or appeared," Clements said. "We were fortunate because they were driving the ball. We got a couple of turnovers and that's how we were fortunate tonight.

"Getting those turnovers was big, it gave us a cushion."

Led by Henry's thunder and Miller's lightning on the ground, the Sabers reeled off 24 unanswered points before halftime.

After Reece Snow connected on a 26-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter, Miller figured in all three of Legacy's second-quarter touchdowns.

"Our passing game was opportunistic," Clements said. "But when we can get it done on the ground, I'd rather get it done on the ground. Our offensive coaches did a great job with the kids to get them ready and make adjustments tonight."

Miller hit fullback Mitchel Wald for a 10-yard passing score, then hooked up with Aaron Urlacher from 15 yards out to give Legacy a 17-7 lead.

The big blow came with just five minutes remaining before the break, as Miller pulled the ball out of Henry's gut and sprinted downfield for a 54-yard score.

"We knew coming in that we would do a lot of quarterback runs," Miller said. "The offensive line did a fantastic job. We had a lot of read plays, that's where most of my runs came from.

"We were doing an outside run like that all day, (the touchdown run) was a read play, I saw a big gap, pulled it and there was nothing but green as I ran it to the house."

Legacy did not even attempt a pass after the second quarter.

All 121 yards the Sabers gained in the final two quarters came on the ground, a testament to the dominance of Legacy's offensive line throughout the contest.

"I'm confident in my running," Miller said. "Today was a quieter passing day, but that's because we had a great day on the ground. If it's not broke, don't fix it."

Bismarck got a little closer by scoring the first touchdown of the second half, a 22-yard pitch-and-catch from Hafner to Preston Lemar.

The Demons, after Legacy was called for offsides on the PAT attempt, elected to go for two and Carter Henke converted on a run from one yard out to cut Legacy's lead to 24-15.

That drive, which was Bismarck's first of the second half, was quickly answered by Miller when he capped a nine-play, 55-yard drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown.

"They came right back out in the second half and marched the ball down the field," Clements said. "That's the fun thing about football, the ball can bounce a few different ways. If it bounces their way tonight, we might have been on the other end of this one."

Legacy was all too content to rotate backs in and keep pounding away at the Bismarck defense and the time left on the clock in their win.

"Our defensive coaches did an excellent job of making adjustments as well," Clements said. "It's fun when you see the kids playing hard. Any time you play one of Mark's (Gibson) teams, they are going to be physical.

"We had to be prepared for everything, because we weren't sure what we were going to see."

Bismarck High fell to 0-4 with the loss ahead of a road trip to West Fargo to face the Packers on Friday. Legacy hosts Williston the same day.

"We'll let this one sink in a little, then we'll get started getting ready for Williston on Sunday," Clements said. "We have some kids that are banged up, it's that time of year. The biggest thing for us is we have to take care of ourselves and get healthy.

"In this conference, it's a battle of attrition, it's about the last man standing. We want to get a little healthier and keep building our depth."