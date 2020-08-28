St. Mary's has rare QB competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been a while since Bismarck St. Mary’s entered a high school football season with competition for the job of starting quarterback.

Head coach Dan Smrekar figures it was the 2013 season. That turned out to be a pretty good season, one capped by a 24-22 win over Wahpeton in the Class AA championship game.

“We don’t seem to have a lot of quarterbacks,” Smrelar said. “Usually we know who the starting quarterback is going to be. The last time … I don’t know … The last time we didn’t know was 2013.”

The Saints opened camp with two players vying for the quarterback job. One is senior Jackson Uhler (6-0, 155), who saw some action last season, and the other is junior Nik Schumacher (5-11, 175).

The COVID-19 pandemic may actually benefit the search for a signal-caller.

“We get three nonconference games to look at our quarterbacks. Going in (to camp) they’re both having to do the same things,” Smrekar said. “In the nonconference games, they’ll both be playing.”

The Saints open the season tonight in Devils Lake against the Firebirds. Smrekar said preseason practice has been a combination of the new normal and old school preparations.