St. Mary's has rare QB competition

It’s been a while since Bismarck St. Mary’s entered a high school football season with competition for the job of starting quarterback.
Head coach Dan Smrekar figures it was the 2013 season. That turned out to be a pretty good season, one capped by a 24-22 win over Wahpeton in the Class AA championship game.
“We don’t seem to have a lot of quarterbacks,” Smrelar said. “Usually we know who the starting quarterback is going to be. The last time … I don’t know … The last time we didn’t know was 2013.”
The Saints opened camp with two players vying for the quarterback job. One is senior Jackson Uhler (6-0, 155), who saw some action last season, and the other is junior Nik Schumacher (5-11, 175).
The COVID-19 pandemic may actually benefit the search for a signal-caller.
“We get three nonconference games to look at our quarterbacks. Going in (to camp) they’re both having to do the same things,” Smrekar said. “In the nonconference games, they’ll both be playing.”
The Saints open the season tonight in Devils Lake against the Firebirds. Smrekar said preseason practice has been a combination of the new normal and old school preparations.
“It’s a combination of we’re back to football, which is really fun, but there are a lot of new things we’ve got to take care of,” Smrekar noted. “When you actually get into football, it’s back to football.”
The Saints were originally scheduled to open the season against rival Fargo Shanley, but that game could not be played due to pandemic restrictions. Regardless, Smrekar said his team is anxious to get started, its focus being on playing better away from home.
“What we didn’t do very well last year at times was we did not travel real well,” Smrekar explained. “When we got on bad fields we didn’t play very well. We need to play better on the road.”
Smrekar specifically pointed out two of the Saints’ four losses, both in Hillsboro on sloppy fields.
The Saints have the personnel to get that done, beginning with all-state senior running back Cullen Curl (6-1, 185) and all-state senior linebacker Reece Barnhardt (5-6, 135).
Curl led the Saints in rushing last season with 832 yards on 126 attempts. He scored 15 touchdowns. Barnhardt, meanwhile, had a team-high 78 tackles and five tackles for loss.
Junior safety Brit Senftner (6-3, 185) chipped in 70 tackles and five tackles-for-loss and intercepted three passes.
Smrekar expects St. Mary’s strengths to be along both lines of scrimmage, where a combination of juniors and seniors all boast at least one season of experience.
Zach Haas (6-4, 245) and Chase Russell (6-1, 280) are returning seniors. Bolstering that crew are juniors Jack Weikum (6-0, 250), Nick Windsor (5-10, 225) and Ian Indovina (5-11, 250).
“Most of our line last year was really young and they’re back,” Smrekar said.
One of the early surprises was the condition in which the Saints reported to camp.
“I was impressed and happily surprised we came in in pretty decent shape. Our juniors and seniors seem to have gotten stronger,” he said.
And they’re ready to play.
“The kids are hungry and really want to play,” Smrekar said. “They haven’t competed since March.”
