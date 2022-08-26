Southern McLean ready to battle in tough region

Region 4 in Class 11B is a tough assignment for any team. Just about any team in the conference can be considered a threat to challenge for a state title in a given year.

Returning for his second year at the helm of the Southern McLean football program, Beau Eriksson is ready for the challenge.

"There's been more opportunity for the guys in the offseason to put in the work, which has our energy high because they have been putting in that work," Eriksson said. "We're excited to be back playing football together as a group."

As with any coach, Eriksson used year one with the Roughriders to set expectations for the program going forward.

While the record (2-7) wasn't where he wanted it to be last season, there were promising signs for the future. They showed it in their season opener with a 26-6 home win over South Prairie-Max.

"The record wasn't where we wanted it to be, but diving deeper into the games, we played hard and kept things close," Eriksson said. "We were in every game but one heading into the fourth quarter, and now this year is about taking the next step, where if we have a lead heading into the fourth quarter, we need to put the nail in the coffin."

Turnover for anyprogram can hurt, but the Roughriders are in good position to overcome the players lost from last year's team.

Between the junior and senior classes, Eriksson's squad will not be lacking in experience.

"The guys you'll see on Friday night this year had plenty of playing time last year, which is going to be good experience for them," Eriksson said. "We have nearly 20 upperclassmen, and have some sophomores and freshmen than can and will contribute. I feel good with, on Fridays, being able to play 20 or more of our guys."

A lot of the experience is packed into key places, with offensive skill positions loaded with returning players.

Running back John Marshall, quarterback Alex Retterath, and several wide receivers and tight ends include the likes of Ryder Shoemaker, Hunter Koble, Kage Voigt, and Carter Blotske to keep defenses honest.

"Marshall is a senior for us, he placed in state in the 300 hurdles so he's got a lot of explosive ability," Eriksson said. "Alex Retterath returns at quarterback for us, and he's had a great camp. We're going to be able to rotate six or seven guys up front on our offensive line, which is big for us because we haven't been able to do that before.

"We have three wide receivers, Ryder Shoemaker, Hunter Koble, and Carter Blotske, and a tight end, Kage Voigt, who have a lot of experience and big-play potential."

A roster with 29 players means plenty of playing both ways, and a younger player that should have an impact on both offense and defense is running back/linebacker DonTaye Fetzer.

"Fetzer will get a lot of carries for us," Eriksson said. "We want our guys to see the ball and attack it, so we're keeping things simple because we don't want them standing around and waiting for the play to develop. Guys like DonTaye Fetzer and Alex Retterath will be big for us on defense.

"With the scheme we have, we'll be able to move guys like (junior defensive lineman) Carter Knutson around our formation so teams won't be able to get a clear idea of where he's coming from every play."

The Roughriders get a badly needed batch of home cooking this season.

After a 2021 schedule saw them on the road for six of their nine games, the Roughriders play five of their nine games this year at home.

Southern McLean plays at Kenmare tonight.

"Playing in both Washburn and Wilton gives us a better opportunity to host games," Eriksson said. "We play in one of the toughest regions in the state, and it'll be nice to be home more compared to last year.

"Any time we can get a win in our region is a big thing, and we'll celebrate any region win. Everybody has to fight in this region, and we're not satisfied with just competing this year, we want to go and earn our wins."