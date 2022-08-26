South Border ready to continue improvement under Mellmer

Snapping a postseason drought is reason to celebrate.

It's even better if it's your first year at the helm, like it was for Evan Mellmer, who led South Border back to the 9-man playoffs in his first season as coach.

"Last year we started turning the ship around a little bit and there's a lot of excitement coming into this year," Mellmer said. "We don't want to be a one-hit wonder. There's a long way to go, but the guys are excited."

Coming off a 7-2 season, the Mustangs started the 2022 campaign with an impressive 46-34 road victory over Grant County-Flasher last week, another highly-touted 9-man team.

"A lot of guys on the team weren't happy with how last year ended," Mellmer said. "Gotta tip our hat to Grant County, we knew we would be in for a dogfight in the first round and they got us. A lot of our guys hadn't played in big games like that, so we're hoping to keep it rolling down here and learn to play in those games.

"That's why you play postseason games, the high-pressure situations, that's your reward for doing well. If you're playing in pressure situations, that's when your season gets fun."

South Border's impressive improvement came with a renewed attention to playing smart, hard-nosed football on both sides of the ball.

"We put up decent offensive numbers, but we prided ourselves on being a tough, physical defensively-minded football team that prided itself on making it hard for teams to score against us," Mellmer said. "We preferred to start the game with our defense on the field as a tone-setter, to help establish the line of scrimmage.

"We might not be the fastest or smartest, but we'll always try to be the toughest. That'll be our motto as long as I'm here, that we're going to be physical and tough."

South Border was more than solid offensively, too. The Mustangs averaged almost 32 points per game and their only two losses came when their offense was held under 20 points.

"On offense, we have our same mentality where we want to be physical, but at the same time if the other team is a little bigger or stronger than us, we're not going to bang our heads into them," Mellmer said. "If teams were going to load the box to stop the run, we would try to get guys going on the outside to spread the ball around, and the opposite would be true if they tried to stop our passing game.

"We want to mix it up scheme-wise, take what other teams give us and not get locked into being one-dimensional. If we can run the ball one week and throw it around a little the next week, we hope to do that without losing our team identity of doing everything hard."

Last year's passing game was led by All-State quarterback and defensive back Seth Wolf, a tough player to replace.

Despite Wolf's graduation, South Border's offensive attack will be loaded again this year with a variety of weapons at quarterback, wide receiver and running back.

A newly minted senior that missed much of the 2021 season, Marshall Lindgren, will run South Border's offense on the field.

"We got Marshall back last year just in time for the playoff game," Mellmer said. "Lindgren, (All-State running back/linebacker) James Schumacher, (offensive weapon/linebacker) Cole Stock, and (wide receiver) Connor Kosiak, they're the guys we'll look to at our skill positions."

Wolf was hardly the only graduate off of last year's team, as several offensive/defensive linemen also ran out of eligibility.

"We've got some new bodies in there, but we're picking up stuff quick," Mellmer said. "Our team will go where (junior offensive lineman/defensive lineman/linebacker) Daniel Schumacher goes as far as energy. I wouldn't want a whole team of him, but I'd love one or two more of him, because his motor just never stops."

Coming off a strong season, Mellmer knows they're not going to sneak up on anybody this fall.

"If you have some success, you have to live up to it," Mellmer said. "This year, whether it's fair or not, we'll have a target on our backs, and people won't be looking past us. Guys will have to own that, because we had a good year and people want to beat the best teams and we're not going to come in and surprise people like we might have last year."