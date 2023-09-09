Talk about an efficient offense.

Shiloh Christian ran 19 offensive plays in the first half of Friday night’s game. That helped net 44 points.

The No. 5-ranked Skyhawks scored seven touchdowns on six first-half possessions en route to a 56-16 Class A Region 4 victory over Heart River at Miller Field.

“Our kids were ready to go,” Shiloh coach Funnon Barker said. “Every time we play at home I think it gives our kids a little added motivation to do well and I thought our kids played really hard up front and helped protect the quarterback. We were able to get some yards.”

The Skyhawks scored on their second and third plays from scrimmage.

After the Shiloh defense came up with a fourth-down stop on the Cougars’ first possession, the Skyhawks took advantage of a short field to get on the board.

Carter Seifert connected with Wyatt Westin on a 15-yard pass to the Heart River 16, and Isaac Emmel broke free for a 16-yard touchdown run.

After the Cougars got a first down before punting on the next series, Seifert found Michal Fagerland wide open on a 58-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0.

Seifert connected on 7 of 8 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. He also carried the ball five times for 70 yards and two more scores.

“It all starts with the line up front,” the Skyhawks senior quarterback said. “They’ve been working hard for us all year.

“It’s nice to get out and jump on them right away. The line keeps blocking, we’ll make plays.”

Seifert directed the Skyhawks’ offense efficiently, getting the ball in the hands of their playmakers.

“That’s one of our strength offensively,” Barker said. “We’ve been able to move the ball around to a lot of different pieces and when we feel like defenses are starting to overplay somebody, we’re able to go to other people and those kid have all been able to step up and make some plays for us.”

Six different players carried the ball for the Skyhawks and Seifert and Wyatt Westin, who took over at quarterback for the second half, connected with four different receivers.

“We have so many athletes on this team and we use them any way we can. That’s how we get it done,” Seifert said.

The Skyhawks scored on all six of their first-half possessions and found the end zone on all eight possessions until their final time with the ball, when they killed the final four minutes to end the game.

They also scored on special teams in their 24-point second quarter, as Michael Fagerland ran a punt back 65 yards for a touchdown.

Shiloh had 321 yards of total offense at the half and finished with 471.

Defensively, the Skyhawks stifled the Cougars, especially in the first half.

Heart River managed just 24 yards of total offense in the first half, rushing for 15 yards on 32 carries. Shiloh’s defense came up with 13 negative-yardage stops and five stops for no gain before intermission.

“Our defense has made some plays this year,” Seifert said. “We’re just really trying to stay aggressive.”

“We knew it was going to be a real physical battle up front,” Barker said. “We weren’t really happy with how we played last week up front and I thought our guys rose to the challenge and played really well up front and that’s big to see.”

Heart River finished with 153 yards of total offense, with 58 of them coming on a Logan Kukowski fourth-quarter touchdown run.

Tygen Coughlin led Shiloh with 94 yards on seven carries, all in the second half. Seifert added 70 and Fagerland 49, all in the first half. The Skyhawks rushed 26 times for 271 yards. Davis led Shiloh with fou catches and 91 yards receiving.

Kukowski led Heart River with 88 yards rushing.

The Skyhawks (4-0, 2-0 Region 4) will host Bowman County on Friday, Sept. 15. Up next for the Cougars (0-3, 0-2 Region 4) is a home game against Hazen.